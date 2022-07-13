Top 5 Best VPN Services [Updated] - Don’t Use Outdated Apps

It’s actually more common than you think for people to use public Wi-Fi networks. I’m certain you’ve connected to the internet before using the Wi-Fi at your favourite coffee shop or at the mall. It doesn’t seem like something to be worried about, right? Well, you should.

A lot can happen on the World Wide Web. While accessing the internet, your security and protection should be priority. Unfortunately, while public Wi-Fi networks can give you access to free internet, they don’t offer much security-wise.

A coordinated attack can easily swipe important details from your device when you carelessly connect to the internet through unsafe access. Details such as bank account information, usernames, passwords, etc can be stolen and used in a way you won’t like.

This is indeed a problem, but how do we solve it?

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) is the answer. Fortunately, VPNs provide your own secret door to access the internet. It therefore makes it hard for anyone to track your activities on the internet or steal any important details of yours.

While VPNs solve the problem stated above, that’s just a fraction of its function. Have you ever wanted to watch a show but couldn’t because it is not available in your location? Well, you are in for a surprise.

Before diving into the best VPN services for 2022, let’s get an overview of what VPNs are.

What Is A VPN?

As you already know, VPN stands for virtual private network. This is a technology that connects you to the internet through a safe and private tunnel. Therefore when using a public or unsafe network, a VPN can easily create a safe pathway between your device and the internet.

Not only does it give you safe access to the internet, it can also allow you to enjoy the packages of other geographic areas. For instance, a lot of media content are restricted based on location, even apps. VPNs allow you to bypass this restriction. And how does that happen?

VPNs can make you appear to be surfing the internet from a foreign country. This just means you can be in the U.S. and be seen to be surfing the internet from the U.K. This feature alone would give you access to any media or app that is restricted to the U.K. alone.

A VPN is a great idea for anyone who uses public networks such as in airports, coffee shops, bars, malls, etc. Public networks are prone to be hacked by bad guys thereby rendering your information unsafe. Surfing the web using a VPN will create an encrypted connection between your computer and the internet. Even if intercepted by a hacker, the obtained information will be useless because of the encryption.

Imagine being hacked and losing your house mortgage funds just because you connected to a public Wi-Fi. It’s unfair but that’s reality. VPNs offer you that security and protection that public networks and internet service providers do not.

What Are The Best VPN Services For 2022?

Due to the importance of VPNs in the modern day society, the numbers of brands keep increasing exponentially. This makes it hard to choose one from so many. However, to make things easier for you, we’ve done the heavy lifting and narrowed it down to the best of the bests. This will make it easier to pick one that satisfies your needs.

A quick glance at our top options;

NordVPN: Overall best and our top choice

ExpressVPN

Surfshark

Atlas

Norton

Fastest VPN

These are our top picks out of the pool of VPNs. However, before we go in-depth into each of the VPNs, let’s talk about selecting the best VPN. What are those things you should consider while choosing a VPN?

Choosing the Best VPN

As with any other thing with options, the best VPN for you would be that one that satisfies your needs. Having so many features can be an additional benefit, but does it address the primary reason why you need a VPN?

For instance, if you’re a heavy streamer and want to break the geographic restrictions put by streaming platforms, then you’d need a VPN that can do just that. Additionally, you’d also want this VPN to cover many locations globally so that you can access media content from any part of the world.

For people who rely on public networks to access the internet, security and protection becomes a priority. Therefore while choosing a VPN; you should look out for the one with the features that will secure you the most. P2P support on all available servers will be the goal of a torrent user in addition to an effective kill switch to maintain anonymity.

In essence, the first criteria for choosing a VPN should be your needs. It makes no sense to pick a VPN with so many features but performs shabbily at doing that one thing that is important to you.

Another important factor to consider is the number of devices that can connect at once. These days most people have more than one device. And it would be a futile attempt at security if only some of your devices use VPN. Therefore, a VPN that can support simultaneous connection for multiple devices is what you should look out for.

Another but very important way to rule out VPNs is to look at their support site. Here you’re basically looking out for well written articles to help out in any possible problem you can come across while using the VPN. If live chat and email support is responsive, that speaks a lot for the VPN brand.

The deciding factor for most people would be the price. It would not be surprising if two VPNs are similar and price becomes the only differentiating factor. However, price should not be the first thing you consider because that might lead you to pick a cheap but useless VPN. Look for the VPN that has what you want; it doesn’t have to be pricey.

The Best VPN Service for 2022;

Now let’s look at our top choices one at a time to fully expand on their strengths and weaknesses.

NordVPN – Our Top Choice

Nord VPN

Number of IPs: 5000+

Number of servers: 5200+

Number of server location: 80

Available countries: 60

Simultaneous connection: 6

NordVPN is a popular name when it comes to VPNs. As said earlier, one of the main functions of a VPN is to keep you safe and nothing does it better than NordVPN. It is a very fast and powerful VPN that proves its worth in every area.

Security and Privacy: NordVPN has been historically known to have lots of security features. However, they upped their game even more after a security breach a few years ago. This led to the addition of extra layers of security just to improve protection. While this sounds like it’s too good to be true, it’s easily verifiable.

This VPN uses top notch security protocols like AES-256 encryption and openVPN protocol. To further enhance its security, the company owns a proprietary security protocol called NordLynx. The company owns and manages most of its servers making sure they can’t be accessed from outside.

To prove that extra layer of security we’re talking about, NordVPN uses double-VPN method. This means unlike other VPNs, NordVPN encrypts your web traffic twice through multiple servers. It offers that security buff if you’re very concerned about privacy and protection.

Recently, a threat protection feature has been added that helps scan downloaded files for malwares and other malicious contents. It has a kill switch feature in case the VPN fails.

NordVPN is one of the few that works with devices on the Tor network. Tor networks use several computers as servers to create an anonymous way to connect to the internet. Due to its setup, Tor users find it difficult to use a VPN. However, NordVPN is pleased to combine its privacy features with the anonymity of the Tor network making you invincible online.

Moreover Nord offers extra features such as blocking intrusive ads, malicious websites and unsolicited trackers.

Apps, Connections and Servers: Nord actually bests all the VPN on the list when it comes to server count. It has a whopping 5000+ servers across over 60 countries. While that might not be the highest number of countries you’ve seen on a VPN, it definitely covers all the regions you will likely need.

It supports up to six simultaneous connections of multiple devices at once. This is much more than many other VPNS can offer, although some VPNS offer unlimited connections. However, it is rare for one to connect more than six devices at once, not many people even own that much.

When it comes to the app, you’re covered on Windows, Android, Mac, iOS, Android TV, Chrome books and others. Additionally NordVPN has browser extensions for Edge, Chrome, and Firefox. Essentially the company has made it easy to use their VPN on any platform. You can also set up this VPN on compatible routers.

Streaming: Nord does well at security but that is not all. It can also bypass the restriction placed on contents that is based on location. VPNs can allow you surf the internet from whichever country is available. This gives Nord the ability to unlock apps and streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Whatsapp, Disney Plus, etc.

Using NordVPN can give you access to global Netflix shows for instance. You can watch any show of your choice, even if it is restricted to a particular country you don’t live in. Isn’t that just nice?

Performance: Many VPNs out there are notorious for dropping connection speeds. However, NordVPN has been shown to achieve a peak speed of about 880Mbps. While that is not the best speed we’ve seen on a VPN, it definitely is fast and enough for most devices.

Usability: You don’t become our top choice when usability is shabby. The user experience for NordVPN is top notch and seamless. There are no unnecessary steps to take for any action you want to perform. Although there are some minor issues like the country list not being sorted in alphabetical order. While it is not a major drawback, we hope they fix it in future.

NordVPN has a simple yet efficient interface that makes it easy to operate.

Customer Support: One of the features of a good VPN is customer support and NordVPN has that in folds. For the very few times you would have issues with NordVPN, there are plenty of detailed articles on the website that can be of help. Amazingly, many are available in several languages. In case of emergencies or where the articles cannot help, there’s a chatbot and 24/7 live chat support available.

Pricing: Now, the icing on the cake. NordVPN might look pricey if you’re paying monthly at $11.99/month. However, this will drastically reduce to $4.99/month if you pay for one year. Paying for two years further reduces the price to $3.29/month.

This just shows that NordVPN wants you to pay for a longer duration. It is something to consider because NordVPN is worth every penny you pay.

Click Here to Register For NordVPN

ExpressVPN

Express VPN

Number of IPs:30000

Number of servers: 3000+

Number of server locations: 160

Available countries: 94

Simultaneous connection: 5

To make our list shows that ExpressVPN is a powerful contender and has a lot to offer. It isn’t a newbie in the privacy and security game. ExpressVPN can provide all the necessary features you need for a seamless VPN use.

Security and Privacy: ExpressVPN takes security very seriously. It has complete control over its servers granting them the ability to provide top notch security and privacy. ExpressVPN has its own open source protocol called Lightway protocol. The protocol is less bulky than the commonly used OpenVPN hence provides a smooth user experience.

ExpressVPN has a strict logging policy. This just means that the VPN would not keep more information than necessary. They only need to know the app you’re using, when you used it, and the amount of data you used. In essence, only the needed data will be logged; traffic metadata and DNS queries are not logged.

Unlike many VPNs out there, ExpressVPN has perfected IP leak blocking. This just means that their technology can effectively block your IP address and browsing data from leaking. There is even an inbuilt leak detector to make sure everything is airtight.

Apps, Connections and Servers: ExpressVPN boasts of 3000+ total servers. This is not the highest server we’ve seen. However, it is spread over 160 locations in 94 countries. This will definitely give you a wide coverage area to do whatever you want to.

This VPN only supports simultaneous connection of five devices. This is less than that of NordVPN and others that offer unlimited connection. However, it has been found that only about 10% of the population use up to five devices at once.

ExpressVPN supports many operating systems and they include Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Chromebooks, Amazon kindles, etc. An app for compatible routers is also available with an easy to understand setup instruction for everything.

Streaming: If streaming is your priority, it’s good to know that ExpressVPN excels in this area as well. This VPN allows access to sites restricted for your location. It can also allow you access a global catalogue of content when it comes to streaming platforms such as Netflix. Although, sometimes you have to toggle servers to find one that works.

Performance: This VPN has shown connection speed that peaked at about 630Mbps. This is slower compared to other alternatives, however, it is enough speed for most devices. With the recent rollout of servers with a 40Gbps bandwidth limit, this speed is bound to increase in the future.

Usability: This one area where ExpressVPN shines above many others. It pays attention even to the tiniest detail. There are no irritations, unordered lists, or extra clicks that would waste your time and ruin the experience. The task of using this VPN has been simplified by the developers making the experience seamless and straightforward.

Customer Support: A good support system enhances the reputation of a VPN. ExpressVPN did a great job at setting up a support website. The site isl filled with well written and detailed tutorial and troubleshooting articles. For most problems you would encounter while using this VPN, there would be a troubleshooting article that addresses it.

In cases where the tutorial and troubleshooting articles did not solve your issue, there is a live chat available. This has been found to be speedy in replies and manned by knowledgeable agents.

Pricing: ExpressVPN seems to be pricier than most VPNs out there. However, given the features they’re offering you, it is no surprise. It comes at $12.95/month if you pay monthly, $9.99/month if you pay per 6 months and $6.67/month if you pay yearly.

Click Here to Register For ExpressVPN

Surfshark

Surfshark

Number of servers: 3200

Number of server locations: 100+

Available countries: 65

Simultaneous connection: Unlimited

The most striking thing about Surfshark is its pricing. That’s the first thing you would notice when you get to their website. However, that’s not all they have to offer. Their prices might be low but they have what it takes to stand against other top VPN brands.

Security and Privacy: Just like the other VPNs we’ve covered so far, Surfshark performs well when it comes to privacy and security basics. They use WireGuard and OpenVPN as secure protocols which ensure that your privacy and security interest is kept.

Additionally, a kill switch is included just in case the VPN fails. This will prevent your browsing data from being exposed in case the VPN fails. A private DNS is also used to protect your browsing activities. Intrusive ads and malwares can also be blocked.

Even though the government and internet service providers can’t track your online activities when you’re using a VPN, they can tell that you’re using one. If you’re in countries where VPNs are banned, you can get in trouble. Surfshark came up with camouflage mode to solve this problem. They basically use their technology to make your browsing data look natural.

Apps, Connections and Servers: Coming at a server count of 3200, one might write off Surfshark as not being up to par. However, these servers are distributed in over 100 locations in 65+ countries. That’s a very wide coverage and it can serve all your needs.

Many operating systems are supported through a wide range of apps. They include Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, Mac, smart TVs, etc

Unlike many VPNs, Surfshark offers unlimited connection. This just means you can connect as many devices as you want all at once. There is no restriction or limit like the other VPNs.

Streaming: Surfshark is able to get you into different countries thereby allowing you to watch media contents restricted to those areas. It can bypass location based restrictions on Netflix, Disney plus and BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Videos.

Performance: Surfshark is not known for speed; however there have been recent improvements and that speaks a lot about the company. Recent tests showed that Surfshark can attain peak speed of about 790Mbps using WireGuard-powered downloads. OpenVPN on other hand was rather slow at 150Mbps.

Usability: Compared to our top picks, Surfshark might be a bit complex with tabs and sidebars. However, it is still quite easy and straightforward to use. This little complexity is probably due to the multitude of features they are offering.

Customer Support: Surfshark has a well detailed and helpful support site. It might not be as detailed as other competitors but it is good enough to help you out. Each article is loaded with pictures to make troubleshooting easy for you.

If that seems like too much work for you, live chat is available to help you out. It is usually responsive and operated by an expert therefore you expect your issue to be addressed.

Pricing: Even with all the features it has to offer, the price is one of the main distinguishing factors between Surfshark and other top VPNs. It goes for $12.95/month if you are paying monthly, $3.99/month if you are paying yearly and $2.30/month if you are paying two yearly.

Click Here To Register For SurfShark

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN

Number of servers: 750

Number of server location: 40

Available countries: 27

This VPN is relatively new compared to others we’ve talked about. However, that doesn’t mean it’s not as good because Atlas indeed came packing some heat. In addition to security, they have other features to ensure smooth usage of the VPN.

Atlas covers all the necessary security basics we’ve been talking about. It makes use of AES-256 encryption and has a strict privacy policy. To further enhance privacy and anonymity, Atlas VPN created the Safeswap technology. This technology changes your IP address every time you visit a new website.

Newer VPNs are looking for an edge to outclass others. For Atlas, it is the data breach monitor. This feature can scan leaked databases to look for your information. It might not be the best when but it can give you a warning that there’s been a breach.

Another feature that Atlas VPN offers is its free mode. It is unlike many others that give you a 500 MB data cap for instance. No data cap, no seven days free, none of that. Just a free version of an awesome VPN service. However, for the free version, you will be limited to just three servers. The company claims not to share your personal information to anyone.

Compared to other VPNs we’ve talked about, Atlas has the smallest servers and also spread over a finite number of countries. Being a new VPN service, we expect them to expand in no time.

Atlas VPN support isn’t the best we’ve seen, but it keeps improving by the day. Over time there have been a lot of detailed guides and instructional tutorials on the support site. There are helpful troubleshooting articles there as well. If you can find what you are looking for, there’s a 24/7 live chat available to you.

Atlas can also help in streaming, especially Netflix. Unfortunately, they have a separate list of servers for that. Therefore if you’ve connected to the regular servers for surfing the web and suddenly want to stream, you’d have to disconnect and connect to the special list for streaming. This may be inconvenient, but the servers work. Hence you don’t have to toggle different servers before you find one that works. Asides Netflix, Atlas VPN can get into BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video.

As for pricing, Atlas VPN costs $10.99/month if you pay monthly, $3.29/month if you pay yearly and $2.05/month if you pay two yearly.

Click Here To Register For Atlas VPN

Norton VPN

Norton VPN

Number of servers: 1500

Number of server locations: 200

Available countries: 73

Simultaneous connection: 10

Norton VPN is kind of an old name and is known to deliver when it comes to security products. However, their VPN product is somewhat lacking when compared to others.

Norton VPN offers standard AES-256 and a kill switch which prevent your data from leaking in case the VPN fails. The company describes their VPN as a no-log VPN meaning that they don’t keep any of your information while you use the app. It also offers dynamic IP address therefore each time you log in, you will be assigned a different IP address.

This VPN can be used across Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS, thanks to its array of apps. However, it does not support P2P or BitTorrent as well as Linux. Unfortunately its ability to bypass geoblocking is limited. Therefore it wouldn’t be the best option if you want to access country-specific catalogues on streaming platforms such as Netflix.

When it comes to performance, Norton VPN is not up there. Its speed has been compared to a mid tier VPN evidenced by a 43% loss of speed at an average of 187Mbps.

Depending on the plan you opt for, you can simultaneously connect one, five or ten devices at once. The interface is easy to use without complexities and there is a 60-day money back guarantee on subscription.

As for the pricing, subscribing for one device costs $4.44/month, five devices costs $7.99/month while ten devices cost $7.99/month.

Click Here To Register For Norton VPN

FastestVPN

Fastest VPN

Number of servers: 250+

Number of location: 50+

Available countries: 37

FatestVPN is a company out of Cayman Island. One of the perks is that the government cannot force them to surrender any information since they are not part of any security organization. Hence, your secrets are safe with FastestVPN.

FatestVPN only keeps necessary data such as username, password, email address and login attempts. These are usually for billing purposes. However, none of your browsing history or any other data is logged. Unfortunately, FatestVPN makes use of static IP address meaning you would get the same IP address every time you log in.

FastestVPN does feature a kill switch that will help keep your anonymity and privacy if the VPN fails. Additionally, it offers a standard AES-256 bit encryption. This VPN is able to bypass georestrictions of streaming platforms, however, it isn’t as efficient as many others.

Connection speed was not that impressive using FastestVPN as there was a loss of about 45%. From conducted tests, the VPN has been show to hold its own and prevent IP address leak. This was also tested using WebRTC leak test.

FastestVPN might just be one of the cheapest VPN services around. It costs $10/month if you’re paying monthly, $2.49/month if you’re paying yearly and $1.11/month if you pay for three years.

Click Here To Register For FastestVPN

Conclusion – Best VPN Service Of 2022

Choosing a VPN majorly depends on what you need it for. Other features will just come as adjuncts. Choosing one out of so many can be a hassle since there are so many VPNs now. We did the bulk of the work and curated the best VPNs you can get. Hence you can easily pick from a smaller pool.

Our top pick and recommendation is NordVPN as it excelled in all the criteria we used to handpick these VPNs. It is sure to serve your purpose, whatever it is. Privacy and security are maximally observed by NordVPN while also being able to bypass geo-restrictions placed by streaming platforms.