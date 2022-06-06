Top 3 Cryptocurrencies To Include In Your Portfolio: Ethereum (ETH), Cashfi (CFI) And Solana (SOL)

Cryptocurrency investors need to have a well-balanced portfolio that minimizes carnage when the market tanks and maximizes returns during bullish phases. Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL), and many others are leading cryptocurrencies that many people have allocated in their portfolios.

However, the market conditions are ripe for investors to include assets such as CashFi (CFI) because of it’s future potential. Investors who buy solid projects during their presale stage have often enjoyed huge returns on investments compared to investors who buy the same token on exchanges.

Solana, Ethereum, and CashFi are top value cryptocurrencies that investors should give a chance.

Ethereum

The current market conditions are a reflection of how investors have lost confidence in the economy and financial markets. A majority of investors have sold their cryptocurrencies including Ethereum. The crypto market is slowly stabilizing after a long streak of losses.

The bottom may not be in yet. However, this is one of the best opportunities to buy assets such as Ethereum in small amounts because the market can take any direction at any time.

Fundamentals favor Ethereum. The digital asset is preparing for the Ethereum Merge, an upgrade that will see the blockchain become a Proof-of-Stake network. This is one of the most highly anticipated events in crypto and its success - which looks likely - will greatly push Ethereum to the upside.

As Ethereum will be able to improve its speed and scalability after the Merge, its ecosystem will grow even bigger. This is undoubtedly one of the best times to consider buying Ethereum.

Ethereum seems to be a good option for investors who want to hold short or long term. In the long term, the digital asset might benefit from the next Bitcoin halving in 2024.

CashFi (CFI)

CashFi is a new project in the presale stage but has big ideas for the DeFi sector. The CFI governance and ERC-20 token is at the heart of the CashFi ecosystem. The CFI governance token allows its holders the special right to propose and vote on the project’s future and development. The voting weight of the members will be based on the amount of CFI tokens they hold.

CFI is a source of passive income for its holders. CashFi is a Proof-of-Stake network and its security is maintained through CFI staking. Users will earn rewards for CFI staking because they are using their assets for the good of the CashFi ecosystem.

CashFi introduces liquid staking, a more flexible form of traditional staking. With CashFi liquid staking, users have access to their CFI tokens anytime. This is different from other platforms where the staked tokens are not always accessible.

CFI staking will provide benefits to stakers, especially the early ones. Investors can buy their CFI tokens during the ongoing CashFi presale to have an advantage in staking and ecosystem governance.

Solana (SOL)

Solana was among the stars of the show in the 2020 - 2021 bullish phase. It has plummeted alongside other tokens.

However, Solana has an edge over other cryptocurrencies because its run to the top was driven by solid fundamentals rather than FOMO or hype.

Solana is a relatively new high-performance blockchain. It is currently attracting a lot of attention from developers and investors. Solana will also huge boost when projects built on it get off the ground.

This will likely push SOL’s price up and the token has shown what it is capable of. Solana has potential and could have a market cap that falls within Ethereum’s range. SOL’s price will have to go high for this to happen.



Presale: https://enter.cashfi.finance/register

Website: https://cashfi.finance/