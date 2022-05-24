Top 10 Transformational And Inspirational Personalities Changing The World With Their Bold Moves 

Keeping aside the random element of luck, much of what makes some people successful involves patience and determination towards their work. They are the people who make the most use of their time and work in the right direction and follow their dreams. So get motivated, by reading about these top 10 successful people who might inspire you to achieve your dreams in life.

1.Sudhanshu Pandey

A multi-talented brilliant Indian film and television actor, he is also a singer and a former fashion model. Known for his diverse role choices, Sudhanshu is one of those very few actors who has made a place for himself not just in the world of acting but also in people’s hearts. After his successful stint in fashion as a model, he debuted with Khiladi 420 in a supporting role in 2000. The daily soap Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey playing the role of Vanraj has been winning hearts with his performance. The lead character of the show allows him to explore multiple aspects of masculinity.

He has a massive fan following on social media. Now the makers of the show are coming up with Anupama – Namaste America, a reprised version of the show, created exclusively for the streaming platform. He can be next seen in the avatar of an honest politician in the heart-touching novel turned series, A Day Turns Daark series Written, Directed & Produced by an Ex-Airman Sunil Sihaag which is about to release soon on OTT.

2. Mr. Raminder Singh

Raminder Singh, Founder & CEO of 'Celebfie' is a reputed EdTech professional and the recipient of the EdTech Leader of the Year Award by the India-UAE Business Summit, 2018. Raminder Singh, as an extremely revered entrepreneur & Producer, has been covered by many prestigious business press and media houses like Forbes India, Khaleej Times, Economic Times, Gulf News, Bombay Times, and others. In the year 2020, he turned his attention to the digital entertainment space and founded Celebfie - the World's First FX (Fan Experience) Platform that creates exciting opportunities for celebrities, fans, and brands alike. As a producer, he launched Celebfie Music in 2021 which has released multiple hits to date and has given chance to various celebrities to showcase their talents in music albums, web series, movies and more through his platform, Celebfie— which connects celebrities with their desired gigs and roles. He is known as a visionary in the entertainment field for his continued contribution in taking care of talents & recognising their hard work.

3. Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota, popularly known as the "Bhajan Samraat" is a well know personality when it comes to his contributions to the Bhajan genre of Indian Music. He also received Padma Shri in the year 2012 by the Government of India for his immense work in the field of music and Bhajan. Jalota began his journey as a chorus singer in All India Radio and later pursued his passion to make a mark in the industry with his exceptional skill. He was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 12, where he won the hearts of the people and received appreciation. Some of his popular bhajans include Aisi Lagi Lagan, Main Nahi Makhan Khayo, Rang De Chunariya, Jag Me Sundar Hai Do Naam, and Chadariya Jhini Re Jhini.

4.Raisha Lalwani

With her debut novel, “The Diary On The Fifth Floor" listed as the Top 3 of the HT-Neilson’s Book-scan for months, Raisha marked her beginning into the world of writing, with more than just a mark ! A homemaker, a writer, a poetess, a trained vocalist in Hindustani Music, a Tedx speaker, the list is long. Through her initiative ‘Write Vent Breathe’, she emphasizes on the importance of putting pen to paper. With several book readings, webinars and writing workshops Raisha has inspired many budding authors to express their thoughts and feelings through writing. Her second book, which is a children’s book ‘The Day My Brother Became My Best Friend’ is what has made her popular among the younger lot now. Books flying off shelves since Nov 2021.

She became a notable juror of "The Great Indian Writers Award 2022" recently. As a judge of this unique initiative being taken by 'A Suniil Siihaag Goraaa Films' & 'A Grisu Media Arts', She says, "The contest purpose is to promote an author’s extraordinary efforts and phenomenal zeal for living, and seeing life differently. Besides cash prizes, the contest aims to adapt the best eleven stories into film format".

5. Isha Borah

Born in a small industrial town named Duliajan, Assam, she has a bachelor's degree in English literature from Guwahati University. Her content strikes a balance that's fashionable and sustainable. Her content is what one would describe as soothing and sophisticated. Starting from ethnic wear to formal wear to casual wear, her Instagram page has everything a woman could need.

With around 740K followers, she has managed to keep her account growing with all the love that she receives. She is one of the most well-known content creator in the fashion space.

Isha Borah is currently based in Singapore. She is not only famous in India but represents Indian fashion in Singapore and across the globe through her followers in the US, Canada, UK etc. she is one of the famous influencers from North East India, representing Assam and other northeastern states. She has collaborated with a lot of famous brands like Forever New, Marks and Spencer, Tata CliQ, Levi’s, Daniel Wellington to name a few.

6. Shubham Sharma

Shubham Sharma, the Founder & CEO of Heylin Spark is a corporate communication and public policy expert. Heylin Spark is a global strategic marketing communications firm helping leading public and private sector organizations in managing brand reputation and reaching the right audience. Heylin Spark is the only global brand strategy and communication firm awarded as the most preferred branding and marketing firm by Govt and leading industry bodies. He has been featured in the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2021 list. His expertise in understanding consumer behavior and their buying pattern has helped several clients reevaluate their marketing strategies. Besides, he is also a leading political strategist. As a political consultant, he crafted electoral campaigns to help top Ministers, MLAs, and MPs in India win the elections. His other ventures Rajmanch and Nyaykarta are also working towards social justice enablement and government affairs.

7. Aarushie Kakar

Aarushie Kakar, a Tarot Reader, Numerologist, Vedic Astrologer, Clairvoyant, Spiritual Counsellor & a Psychic is guiding people with the help of her knowledge. She is also providing people the Remedies to the problems as per Astrology, Numerology, Color Therapy, Mantras, and Vastu. She shows the path you are on and what lies ahead and then offers advice and counseling on how to avoid or lessen the impact of those events you would not wish to meet on your journey.

She creates magic in the lives of people where one gets the power to enlighten the future and can bring oneself out of the spell of misfortune. The overall experience with her gives us some kind of potential to lead our lives as per our wishes and carve the future. Aarushie is a master when it comes to prediction where she is very accurate and precise. From connecting with your deceased loved ones to showing you what lies ahead on the path, she has got the solution to all our problems.

8. Durvesh Yadav

Durvesh Yadav, founder of Rising Star Digital Media & Rising Star Youth Foundation is a 23 years young Serial entrepreneur, Best Selling Author, Speaker, and Marketer. Durvesh is a very passionate and determined person who strongly believes in his talent and thinks that nothing is impossible to achieve if we have worked in the right direction with the right thinking. He is the author of " What They Don't Teach Us" a Book to help youngsters to learn what nobody teaches us In our society, school, or college. Through his book, he wants to give teach people how we can go against society and can make ourselves successful and prove them wrong. He was also Felicitated by *Bharat Youth Award 2021.

9. Pratap Narayan Singh

He is an award-winning and bestselling Hindi novel writer. His very first Poetry book “Sita: Ek Nari” bagged State honor “Jaishankar Prasad Puraskar” by ‘Hindi Sansthan’, U.P. Thereafter, his engrossing novel "Dhananjay" (available both in Hindi & English) made an indelible mark & attained unprecedented heights of popularity, resulting in publication & endorsement of 2nd edition within a year by 'Diamond Books'. His insightful poetry collection “Bas Itna Hi Karna” and enthralling short story collection “Ram Rachi Rakha” is captivating. Pratap’s extremely engaging novel “Aravali Ka Martand” is highly regarded by natives. Worth mentioning books by the Author - “Yug Purush: Samrat Vikramaditya”, “Yogi Ka Ramrajya”, “Jihad”, "Management Guru Kabir” - (upcoming), all are gripping and compelling. His novel Dhananjay, has been translated into the Oriya language also and going to be published shortly. Earlier it was translated and published into English.

10. Adeeba: Beauty blogger

Adeeba is a fashionista who believes in looking good and feeling good about herself. She empowers women through her fashion and beauty tips. Adeeba believes in being presentable and urges people to look beautiful internally and externally. Her home remedies on skin, hair and weight loss have helped millions achieve their beauty goals. With a spark in her eyes and a smile on her lips, Adeeba is on a mission to enhance the beauty in every form. Adeeba has been working as a beauty blogger and a social influencer for the last six years. She expresses her immense gratitude to her husband & family for their support.

https://www.beautiful-you.in/

Instagram @beautifulyoutips

YouTube https://youtube.com/c/BeautifulYou