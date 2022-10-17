The mobile applications are one of the best ways to reach the customers and build a brand presence that not only offers unique user experience but also helps the businesses to enhance their service offering considering the user feedbacks and reviews. If a simple feature like Push notification of mobile app development can build an impactful presence about your brand in the users’ mind, think what integration with latest technologies can offer.

The various trends of the mobile app development world such as on-demand mobile app development to PWA demands different sets of tech stacks and knowledge from the app developers. The app developers should have knowledge about the different programming language, tech stack, tools and resources that can make the app development process more accurate and efficient offering promising results to the app users.

In India, there are tons of technically sound and established mobile app development companies, so it is hard to find the best and outstanding one in the pool of mobile app development companies. So to overcome this hassle the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of Top 10 mobile app development companies in India 2023 who have been providing exceptional app development services to their global clients leveraging their years of experience, expertise, skills and knowledge. This guide will help people to choose the best and most reliable app development partner for their business needs. All the below listed mobile app development companies have their development center in India.

Know The List of Top 10 App Development Companies in India 2023



1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the top app development companies with a team of 950+ experts including app developers, web developers, software developers, QA testers and many more. Their team of app developers are experienced, efficient and passionate to explore new ideas that improve the user experience at the time of development of unique mobile apps. With more than a decade of experience, the team has delivered more than 4,500+ mobile apps, 2,200+ Websites, 120+ AI & IoT Solutions, 25+ Metaverse Solutions, 20+ NFT Marketplace, 140+ Games, 120+ Salesforce Solutions and various others for their 2,700+ global clients.

2. ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, they have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates, and 250+ clients worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Best Employer (2021), their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 74 and 88, respectively.

3. Kellton

Kellton facilitates growth and helps businesses to become tomorrow's digital and smart enterprises. The company provides unique IT solutions for businesses operating in a variety of industrial verticals. It has extensive industry expertise in fields including insurance, finance, real estate, travel & tourism, and non-profit.

4. Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies' primary area of expertise is software development. The whole engagement is committed to developing digital software solutions for the clients. The team is an expert in web, Data Science, Analytics, ML, AI, Cloud, IoT, and Mobile technologies. Now, the company ranks among the top-rated, award-winning providers of digital product engineering services.

5. Infosys

Infosys Limited is an Indian-based MNC that provides business consulting, web and mobile app development, and outsourcing services. For businesses in the banking, insurance, manufacturing, and other sectors, Infosys offers software development, maintenance, and independent validation services. The company has 82 Sales and marketing offices and 123 development centers around the world.

6. SunTec

SunTec, a multi-process IT outsourcing company, offers a complete bouquet of services for mobile, web, data solutions, ePublishing, eCommerce and digital marketing. With ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management systems and ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management Systems, they have earned a global reputation for delivering measurable business results and solid values to their customers.

7. Fueled

Fueled is an award-winning mobile app development company offering its services since 2007. The company provides app development, CRM, POS, CMS, ERP, CDP, Web Development, UI/UX Design, AR/VR, Blockchain, Chatbots, and many more. They serve Startups to Enterprise-Level Businesses around the world, and their major clients are MGM Resorts International, 9Gag, Harvard, Verizon, Crunchbase, etc.

8. QBurst

QBurst is a global product development and consulting company offering cognitive solutions and custom software development services for micro to large enterprises. QBurst is an end-to-end solution provider and R&D partner for many businesses. They provide robust digital solutions with enhanced user experience while making the development process enjoyable for clients and employees alike.

9. Zensar Technologies

Established in 1991, the firm employs over 10,000 people and has operations in 20 countries across the world. They specialize in the digital supply chain, artificial intelligence and automation, cloud infrastructure, data management, enterprise apps, and other cutting-edge technology. A provides phenomenal solutions to all clients by utilizing a pool of professional technocrats.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a digital solution service provider that aids companies in transforming their business into digital. Employees at HData Systems use a variety of technologies, including data science, big data, devops, cloud implementation, data visualization, and others, to assist organizations to make informed decisions that will help them expand.

Source:Top Software Companies