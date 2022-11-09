Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In California 2023

Many business owners are paying attention to the advice that they need to pursue Custom App Development if they are to compete more aggressively in their respective industries. However, there may be a gap between the expectations of these business owners and the actual results that developers deliver. Because of this, it is important to know how to manage Custom App Development projects so that you will not wind up disappointed.

Businesses should choose a capable company that is able to do better and faster work than another developer based on their knowledge and skill sets. When you talk about the knowledge and skill that go into creating a customized app, you will have to consider the design aspect, the server aspect, the coding aspect, the miscellaneous fees aspect and various others.

Top app development companies in California qualify for most of these aspects. But choosing one of them can be a tough task. To help you finalize the best suitable software development companies, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app development companies to work with in the year 2023 after analyzing tons of California-based companies. The list is compiled after conducting deep research on web development skills, employee count, work experience, client reviews, and many other things before finalizing the list.

The List of Top 10 Popular App Development Companies in California 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the most famous app development companies that have a global presence and serve global clients Since 2011. This mobile app development company has expertise and experience in iPhone app development, Android app development, Hybrid app development and many more. Their team of 1,000+ experts have served over 4,500+ mobile applications using various app development technologies and frameworks. The company offers customized solutions based on the requirements of the clients. They believe in delivering services without compromising on time and quality.

2. Wizeline

Wizeline was established in 2014 with the purpose of supporting businesses in developing global talent while rapidly developing superior products. Wizeline, a global technology services firm, develops high-quality digital products and platforms that shorten the time to market. They focus on measurable outcomes, working with customers to upgrade essential technology, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience.

3. BairesDev

BairesDev is the leading Technology Solutions company. They architect and engineer scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet the business challenges of their clients. Their ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the entire digital transformation journey. With 3,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, they provide time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands.

4. iTechArt Group

Since 2002, iTechArt has equipped startups with teams of dedicated engineers, helping them scale from MVP all the way to unicorn status. Having partnered with 350+ clients to date, they have contributed to $13B in acquisitions and 21 IPOs. With extensive experience in web, mobile, cloud, DevOps, and emerging technologies, our 3,500 developers deliver high-ROI, high-performing products that users love.

5. EInfochips

EInfochips, an Arrow company, is a leading global provider of product engineering and semiconductor design services. With over 500+ products developed and 40M deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals. The company’s service offerings include digital transformation and connected IoT solutions, Including IoT Security, across various cloud platforms, including AWS and Azure. They believe that their success lies upon the skills and quality of the people they work with.

6. Innominds

Innominds is a San Jose, California-based AI-first platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services firm. With an integrated experience in devices and embedded engineering, software applications and product engineering, cloud, analytics, DevOps, data, security, and quality engineering, Innominds enable the digital next projects of global organizations and software product companies.

7. Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, their experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience. Globally, they are 20,000 strong in 90 markets around the world, where their people bring together creative storytelling, diverse perspectives, inclusive thinking, and highly specialized vertical capabilities.

8. Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a worldwide digital transformation consultancy dedicated to collaborating with our customers to create a better future for everyone. Their global network of 1,700 strategists, engineers, and creatives links the world's most prominent firms, assisting them to accelerate their digital roadmap, swiftly innovate, upgrade their systems, enable their people, and optimize for future development.

9. GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, is a full-lifecycle product development services leader that combines chip-to-cloud software engineering expertise and vertical industry experience to help their customers design, build, and deliver their next-generation products and digital experiences. They expertly integrate design, complex engineering, and agile delivery capabilities to produce superior business outcomes for global brands.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading Data Science Company that uses analytical methodologies to assist organizations to boost their productivity and performance. The firm provides app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation, among other services.

Source: App Development Companies