Tom Kysar, An Internet Marketer, Operations Generalist And Developer Who Has Aced The Crypto Space

Cryptocurrency has introduced a whole new world of investing and building wealth. Bitcoin which was introduced a decade back has already shown its power by making millionaires out of investors. The rise has pushed many to jump into this space and master it, Tom Kysar being one of them. According to him, there's a lot of potential around this space and the past records already prove it. This cryptocurrency expert from San Francisco holds a prominent position of a moderator in Augur stack exchange. His years of experience around this sphere has got him to gain in-depth knowledge which has helped him spruce up the game, benefitting many along his journey.

Kysar is a founding member of the WC3 Chainpoint Standard working group and a Bitcoin hackathon competitor. His list of accomplishments is vast as apart from working at Augur, he has also helped get the Ferguson Public Library to accept Bitcoin donations via Twitter during their riot. He has also been on stage at Rice University, Bitcoin Amsterdam, Bitcoin San Diego, Bitcoin Santa Monica, Ethereum Berlin and many more places to share her knowledge about cryptocurrencies. In 2014, Kysar got the opportunity to head Koinify, a crypto crowdfunding platform as head of marketing in Palo Alto, California, where he helped GetGems and Factom collectively raise over 5,000+ BTC. The company was funded by Sequoia China, Blockchain Capital and IDG Capital.

Kysar says that he has gained enough experience which has helped him write articles for BraveNewCoin, a cryptocurrency publication known for its breaking news and trading insights. He covered the $GBTC Bitcoin Investment Trust, OpenBazzar, Lightlist/Lighthouse, Kaspersky Ransomware, ZeroNet and much more during his stint there. Later in March 2016, he joined Tierion which provides service for generating cryptographic proofs for any file or piece of data using the Bitcoin blockchain as director of growth and helped move the company to Silicon Valley. He left Tierion to join Augur as a product manager, where he works at present posting development updates for the project every week, also writing the majority of their blogs.



