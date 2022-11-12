Tinnitus 911 Review: Is Phytage Labs Ear Ringing Relief Scamming People?

Studies suggest that Tinnitus ranges anywhere around 32 percent in the United States. So, it goes without saying that the problem is pretty common. Basically, Tinnitus occurs for underlying reasons. For example, it can happen for an ear problem, issues in the circulatory system, or it could be simply for age.

Considering how many people are affected by this hearing health issue, Phytage Labs decided to develop a formula. It claims to fix all the underlying problems that cause Tinnitus. And through this in-depth Tinnitus 911 review, you can learn whether the formula truly delivers or whether it is just another scam.

What Is Fight Tinnitus 911?

At its core, the Tinnitus 911 is a dietary supplement that aims to alleviate the symptoms of the ringing ear problem. It supposedly can clear out all the underlying causes of the issue with the help of unique minerals, herbs, and vitamins.

According to the manufacturer, Phytage Labs, all the supplements that have 911 suffixes are natural therapies for different illnesses. So, the manufacturer is basically suggesting that the formula of Tinnitus 911 is totally natural. Do not worry; you will soon learn whether it is true or not.

Advertised Benefits of Tinnitus 911

Phytage Labs are pretty confident with its formula. That is why they are making quite bold claims regarding it. Take a look:

Reduces the Sensitivity to Noise

The supplement contains three specific herbs that will help to lower anxiety, mute distorting noise signals in the ear, and soothe the central nervous system. When there is a severe case of Tinnitus, the Hawthorne berry extract, Olive extract, and Hibiscus can lower the sensitivity of the noise around the ears.

Improves the Heart Health

According to Phytage Labs, some of the ingredients of the formula support overall health. For example, the Hawthorne berry extract is said to improve blood circulation and the overall condition of the heart. On the other hand, Hibiscus is said to maintain high blood pressure.

Supports the Blood Vessels

When you have Tinnitus, there can be changes in how the blood flows through your body. That includes your ears. This change in the blood flow can be for the damage that occurred in the blood vessels for the inflammation. Other things can also contribute to this change.

However, Titanus 911 claims to help the blood vessels stay healthy . Some of the ingredients, such as green tea and Hibiscus, will improve blood circulation, potentially lowering the chances of Titanus.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

People with Tinnitus suffer a lot from anxiety and stress. This condition naturally enhances the levels of those two issues. A constant noise coming from somewhere can make you lose your mind if you have Tinnitus. Combined with stress and anxiety, getting a good night of sleep can seem pretty much impossible for you.

With the active ingredients, Tinnitus 911 can purportedly help you in this regard as well. It will make you stay calm and allow you to not get stressed about small matters. By doing so, the supplement can even solve your sleep schedule problem.

Protects Your Overall Hearing Health

The ingredients of the Tinnitus 911 claim to protect your hearing health. They are full of anti-inflammatory properties, which allows them to lower the inflammation in the inner ear. These elements are also said to be capable of protecting the delicate structures of the ear from future damage.

What Are the Ingredients of Tinnitus 911?

According to Phytage labs, Tinnitus 911 combines a total of twelve natural ingredients. They are all-natural ingredients, which include minerals, herbal extracts, and vitamins. To give you a better idea about the supplements, let us give you an idea of the main ingredients of the formula:

Vitamin B12

One of the most important components of the formula is the vitamin B complex. This vitamin plays a crucial role in different bodily functions. And it is essential for the healthy functioning of the blood vessels and neurological system.

Also, studies suggest that people who have vitamin B12 deficiency are most likely to have Tinnitus.

Folic Acid

In Folic acid, you will find another component of the vitamin B complex. This ingredient plays a vital role in maintaining healthy blood vessels. It also does a proper job of making sure that the neurological system is working correctly.

Different studies have found that Folic acid can alleviate Tinnitus symptoms. It does that by hindering the changes that the condition makes in the auditory nerves.

Hawthorn Berry

This ingredient dates back hundreds of years. It has been highly effective in maintaining the heart's health and enhancing blood circulation in the body. The fruit also holds the ability to reduce inflammation and enhance the overall blood flow. Both of these factors can help people with Tinnitus.

Historically, Hawthorn fruit has been used for treating stress and anxiety. So, in the formula, this ingredient can break the cycle of Tinnitus and stress, which can significantly improve the overall condition of hearing health.

Green Tea Extract

One of the most scientifically proven elements that supplements rely on is green tea extract. Green tea, on its own, is a well-known beverage that can offer different health benefits.

This ingredient is packed with antioxidants, which can help prevent cellular damage. Green tea extract also holds the ability to reduce inflammation throughout the body and improve the circulation of blood.

Hibiscus

It is time-honored herbal care that people have been relying on for ages. Hibiscus is proven to be effective for different medical conditions and illnesses. Studies have found that the element has loads of anti-inflammatory effects. Researchers have also found that the ingredient can potentially aid blood circulation.

Olive Leaf Extract

Olive fruit and oil leaf are well-known for being rich in antioxidants. Also, olive leaves are proven to be high in oleuropein, which is one of the most powerful antioxidant molecules. Studies have found that this chemical possesses a lot of beneficial traits, such as antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory traits.

Garlic Extract

This natural ingredient has been medically used since ancient times. People have been relying on it for treating different medical issues. And studies found evidence that garlic can alleviate Tinnitus symptoms.

Does Tinnitus 911 Work?

Apart from the ingredients that we have gone through above, the supplement contains other active elements. That includes vitamin C, B6, and buchu leaves. All the ingredients have their own effects in helping Tinnitus. And together, they can surely make Tinnitus 911 highly effective against Tinnitus.

How Does Tinnitus 911 Work?

Phytage Labs did not directly disclose the working mechanism of Tinnitus 911. However, from the ingredients, we can assume that the supplement mostly targets lower inflammation and enhances blood circulation.

Those, combined with other benefits that the ingredients can offer, Tinnitus 911 helps to alleviate Tinnitus symptoms and can make you achieve other health and wellness goals.

How to Take Tinnitus 911?

The Tinnitus 911 comes in capsule form. And to intake the formula, you just need to take one capsule twice per day. You need to take the formula for at least 90 days to enjoy the benefits. However, according to Phytage Labs, the supplement can start to show some noticeable effects within 7 days.

Final Words

So, for this Tinnitus 911 review, you can say that Phytage Labs is here to help people with Tinnitus with their revolutionary formula. Plus, the fact that the supplement does not have any adverse side effects makes it well worth the try.

However, if you are taking any medication or have any medical conditions, you should consult with the doctor before taking it.

