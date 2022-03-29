This Mysterious Instagram Account @Goddesswrites Helps Girls Become Goddesses

By simply scrolling through her Instagram account, a mysterious feeling arises. Who is this girl who claims to be a “Goddess”? Who is this mystical reel creator with over 15k cult followers in just few weeks?

With her face hidden through creatively shot visuals, no name on her account, and a bio that says “from a lost girl to a found goddess, using prose and poetry as spells” – she could be anyone: a mischief, a misfit, a brat or a narcissist.

It turns out, @goddesswrites, is just a girl who is sharing her journey of self-discovery, self-worth and self-love. She often uses the hashtag #realisation to voice her own learnings, mistakes and understandings about life, love and everything in between.

Sometimes heavenly, other times humanly, she sounds vulnerable yet strong. Struggling yet hopeful. Hurting yet healing. Her voice captures the ears and hearts of a generation that takes less than blink of an eye to swipe through reels.

Her poems and prose give you a fresh, simple, hard-hitting, truth-searching, sometimes sweet and sometimes a silly perspective about ourselves and the world around us. With a simple choice of words, @goddesswrites definitely casts a spell and compels you to re-read and re-watch her content.

What truly sets her apart from an overly-saturated Instagram reel section is the super creative and cool way her videos out shot. The simple acts of life like drinking coffee, going on a walk, dancing in a mall, reading, writing or simply taking a pause to look the world around you, portrayed in slow motion with a surreal background score is definitely a visual treat and food for soul.

It may seem that the goddess primarily writes for empowering, validating, inspiring and guiding women but her comments section prove even men are resonating with everything she says. She mentions in her bio, “hoping you’d discover the angel/goddess in you with me.”

Her bio says she is working on her new book. We don’t know when it will release and what it’s going to be about but it sure seems something to look out for. We don’t know how many followers she will achieve in the coming month but it definitely feels like she is Instagram’s new favorite creator who is enjoying a meteoric rise as of now.

Until she decides to reveal herself, for now, @goddesswrites is an enigma waiting to be explored.

