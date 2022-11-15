This Green Cryptocurrency Investment Will EXPLODE And Hit 100x Gains In 2023 - Here's Why 

When choosing the "ideal" cryptocurrency to invest in, an increasing number of us, contemporaries of the new age, are looking for a cryptocurrency that will not additionally "burden" the planet earth with its pollution. But, in addition to the cryptocurrency being environmentally conscious, of course, it is important that we can also profit from investing in it.

Fortunately, the year 2022 brought us just such a crypto, which at the same time affects the preservation of the environment and brings profit. It is an eco-friendly and energy-efficient coin that is talked about non-stop in crypto circles, and that is the IMPT coin.

Judging by the success it has achieved so far, the fact is that this green cryptocurrency investment will EXPLODE and hit 100x gains in 2023. We will discuss why this is the case, as well as let you know about two new cryptos on pre-sale, D2T and RIA , which are showing early signs that they could achieve similar success.

Let’s dive right in!

Impt.io (IMPT): Why will this coin keep the leading position?

"The greenest" of these cryptocurrencies we mentioned is certainly the IMPT coin. It is a native coin of the Impt.io platform, created with the aim, in the first place, to help us, through its eco-friendly and energy-efficient mode of operation, to make a profit and at the same time to help the "healing" of our planet. This platform brings together environmentally conscious users and companies, and it is really wonderful news that an increasing number of both recognize the importance that IMPT has.

The success of this coin so far is really encouraging and shows that we are very much aware that this kind of coin has been missing in the crypto world. IMPT coin presale is going fantastically, and all records are being broken. Now the second stage of the IMPT presale is underway, so the price of the IMPT coin is still quite favorable and amounts to $0.023. However, the huge interest of users indicates that it will move to the next stage of the presale very soon, which means that the price of one IMPT coin will become more expensive.

So, if you are hesitating about investing in IMPT, take advantage of this moment and this favorable price as soon as possible, because at the same time there is another benefit: by investing in IMPT, you gain the right to participate in the giveaway organized by this platform, which means that you can win a valuable prize- $100 k worth of IMPT coins.

Crypto experts say that the current fantastic success achieved by IMPT coin is nothing compared to what we can expect from it in the future. Although a huge number of people have already recognized its importance, it is expected that an even greater number of users will join the Impt.io platform in the coming period. This means that we can expect IMPT to explode and gain significantly in value. So be wise and invest in it while its price is this favorable.

But the fact is that in addition to investing in IMPT, many crypto investors decide to invest in another coin that has a high degree of utility, which is the currently very popular D2T .

Dash 2 Trade (D2T): Why are more and more investors joining this platform?

There is the same level of huge interest in the IMPT as for the native coin of the Dash 2 Trade platform, that is the D2T coin.

What this fantastic platform has enabled us to do is, first of all, the latest tools for technical analysis, various indicators, signals, and price predictions, but also strategies for crypto traders and investors. So, with the Dash 2 Trade platform, all crypto users can use this available information to significantly develop profitable trading skills.

Of course, to access all this, you need a D2T coin whose presale is going much faster than anyone could have imagined. Obviously, crypto users have recognized all the benefits that Dash 2 Trade offers, and at the same time, they want to take advantage of the favorable price of D2T coins.

The third stage of the presale has already started, so if you want to take advantage of the best price and buy a D2T coin for 0.0513 USDT, you'd better hurry. And there is another reason why you should invest in D2T, and that is a fantastic giveaway where you can win up to $150k worth of D2T coins.

But Dash 2 Trade presale is not the only one that is achieving huge success in record time. In addition to this presale, one more simply has to be mentioned, which is the presale of Calvaria's RIA coin.

Calvaria (RIA): Why are more and more people investing in it?

The great interest of users in certain crypto during the presale is something we are used to. During the presale, the price of coins is cheaper than it will ever be, so, logically, users invest the most at that time.

But, what is happening with Calvaria's RIA coin, has not been seen in the crypto world for a long time. The presale of this coin takes place extremely quickly, and it moves from one stage of the presale to another at high speed. In a record short time, Calvaria has already reached the fourth stage of its presale, and now for 1 USDT you can get 40.00 $RIA. In the next stage which is approaching, 33.33 $RIA will be obtained for the same amount.

It's not just the good pre-sale price that has led to such great success. Users have recognized that this is something completely new when it comes to the gaming experience, but also crypto that has a potential for price growth in the future.

Conclusion

IMPT coin is truly the best green crypto that is about to explode and bring you huge profits over the next year. But D2T and RIA should not be neglected either, considering that they will also experience a boom. Their enormous success so far is only the beginning.

