These Optional Health Insurance Packages Make Your Hospital Visit Much More Convenient

A health insurance plan covers various medical expenses that you incur due to any illness. You only need to pay a premium to keep the plan active and can enjoy tax benefits on your premium payments under the Income Tax Act, Section 80D.

But what are optional health insurance packages? These often come with a comprehensive lifetime health insurance plan. Optional packages allow you to customise the primary insurance plan depending on the changes in your life stages. You can get a range of medical benefits on an individual basis under a single package suited to your lifestyle. For instance, if you go abroad for work, you can go for a global package.

Optional Health Insurance Packages that are Must-Haves

Health+ Package

Insurance companies like ManipalCigna offer this package which enhances your existing coverage of a health insurance. The sum insured is over and above that of the base plan. It offers benefits like:

● Air Ambulance Cover: If an air ambulance transports you to and from healthcare facilities in India for a medical emergency, the insurance package covers the expenses.

● Medical Devices and Non-Medical Items: The package covers the cost of purchasing specific medical devices and non-medical items prescribed by the treating medical practitioner.

● Domestic Second Opinion: For diagnosis/treatment of the covered major illnesses, you can go for a second opinion from the insurance provider's network of medical practitioners in India.

● Bariatric Surgery Cover: The package covers your hospitalisation costs for bariatric surgery or its complications.

● Convalescence Benefit: If you're hospitalised for about 10 or more days consecutively and your claim for it is admissible under hospitalisation costs, the insurance package pays a lumpsum amount for convalescence.

● Major Illness Hospi Cash: The package pays daily cash for every 24 hours of hospitalisation for treatment of the covered major illnesses.

● Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy Cash: You can get cash for your day-care treatment of radiotherapy/chemotherapy.

● Accidental Hospi Cash: If you're hospitalised for treatment of an accidental injury, you can receive cash for every 24 hours of hospitalisation.

● Domestic Concierge Services: If you're hospitalised for treatment of a covered disease/injury, the insurance package can offer concierge services.

● Tele-Consultations: You can consult via chat/telephone with the health insurance company's network of medical practitioners.

Women+ Package

This optional package under a health insurance plan offered by companies like ManipalCigna covers medical expenses that women incur towards the treatment of some major women-specific health conditions. The sum insured is over and over that of your base plan. The benefits can include:

● Breast Cancer Screening: Availability of an annual mammography screening.

● Cervical Cancer Screening: Availability of an annual pap smear test (Papanicolaou screening).

● Cervical Cancer Vaccination: The insurance package will cover the cost of cervical cancer vaccination up to a certain amount.

● Ovarian Cancer Screening: Availability of an annual ultrasound and CA-125 test (under ovarian cancer screening).

● Osteoporosis Screening: Availability of a Dexa scan (osteoporosis screening).

● Gynaecological Consultation: You can avail of up to 15 outpatient gynaecological consultations.

● Psychological and Psychiatric Consultations: You can avail of up to 5 outpatient psychological/psychiatric consultations and psychotherapy session.

Global+ Package

Insurance providers like ManipalCigna offer this kind of an optional package under a global health insurance plan to offer enhanced global hospitalisation benefits like:

● Global Hospi Cash: If you're hospitalised outside India for treatment of a covered major illness, you can get daily cash.

● Global Convalescence Benefit: If you're hospitalised abroad for at least 15 days consecutively for treatment of a covered major illness, you can receive a lump sum amount.

● Global Outpatient Expenses: The insurance package will cover the costs of outpatient services received abroad for treatment of covered major illnesses.

● Global Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy Cash: If you undergo day-care treatment for radiotherapy/chemotherapy abroad, you can get cash.

● Travel Expenses Benefit: If you travel outside India to receive treatment for major illnesses, you can receive a lump sum amount in cash.

● Global Second Opinion: You can get a second opinion for treatment/diagnosis of covered major illnesses from the insurance provider's network of medical practitioners outside India.

Top insurance providers in India like ManipalCigna offers various optional packages under lifetime health insurance plans based on your changing life stages. So, go ahead and assess your medical requirements to opt for a suitable insurance package early to secure your health.