These Are The 10 Best Web3 Tokens To Buy Now

Technology has advanced rapidly in the last 30 years. Through this period, we’ve gone from reading static information on the web1 internet to user-generated interactive content on the web2 space. Right now, the internet is approaching the next stage in its evolution; WEB3. The next stage of the internet seeks to transfer power to the users through decentralization. Early entrepreneurs have already made billions of dollars from web2. If you plan to make money from web3, you need to start investing in projects by buying tokens. Some of the web3 tokens that you can buy right now include D2T , IMPT , RIA , and TARO . We have compiled these tokens along with others you can buy for profit.

Top 10 Web3 Tokens

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a leading web3 metaverse platform built for enthusiasts of a virtual world. This innovative project is designed to allow you to enter a digital world, create your robot, acquire lands, build real estate, build theme parks, create robot companions, and compete against others in the community. TARO is the native token of RobotEra and you can only enjoy all its features if you have enough of it. This token has barely been on presale for two weeks, and it has raised over $150K. If you want to make a massive profit from this token, the best time to buy it is now.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is an innovative platform that will save crypto traders a whole lot of stress and headache. It is a world-class social trading and analytics platform that does all the work for you at the click of a button. On Dash 2 Trade, you get direct access to user feedback and market sentiments on tokens from platforms like Twitter and Reddit. The platform also generates buy/sell signals after running charts through indicators. There are useful features of Dash 2 Trade and you can only enjoy them by subscribing using D2T. D2T is the native token of the platform and it has crossed over $6.8M in presales. Over 70,000 traders have signed up for Dash 2 Trade and this token is certainly headed for the moon. Buy it today so you don’t miss out.

IMPT

Blockchains like Bitcoin have contributed significantly to climate change. If web3 is to be adopted by the world, then some projects must be dedicated to saving the earth. One such project is IMPT. IMPT is a green crypto ecosystem that allows you to buy, sell, and retire carbon credit without the risk of fraud. The platform also connects thousands of environmentally responsible brands with individuals and businesses looking to trade with such organizations. The IMPT token has crossed over $13M in presales and this shows the level of confidence investors have in the token. IMPT is set to break price barriers and make 100x gains. The best time to invest is now.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria was created to speed up the general adoption of crypto. It was designed to bridge the gap between web2 and web3. If you are a web2 gamer, you can download Calvaria on Play Store or Apple store. After you’ve gotten used to it, you can transition to the web3 version of the game. Here, you can enjoy all the blockchain and P2E features of Calvaria through RIA. Once this game hits the mainstream market, RIA will become a highly valued token. Make sure to buy it today.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the most important foundation of web3. This platform allows developers to build DApps on it and execute trustless smart contracts. It is the second largest crypto in the world after Bitcoin and it will always be a profitable investment. You should always have some ETH in your wallet.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is the sweet spot for most developers of web3 Dapps. This platform runs on a proof of stake model and it is known for speedy transactions and low-cost fees. Solana hit its all-time high in 2021 and it remains one of the best web3 tokens you can buy.

The SandBox (SAND)

Sandbox is a leading metaverse platform that runs on SAND. It was created in 2011 and it allows users to create, build, buy, and sell digital assets in form of a game. It is the 49th largest crypto according to market cap and investing in it is a smart move.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland is powered by the Ethereum network. It is a virtual reality platform that allows users to purchase land for development and navigation. Essentially, it is a metaverse real estate platform. MANA is the token that runs this system and this makes it very valuable. You can invest in this eb3 token for profit.

Polkadot (DOT)

Another web3 token you can invest in is DOT. It is the native token of a platform that connects and secures a network of specialized blockchains. This crypto is the 11th largest in the world according to market cap and buying it in 2022 is still a good idea.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink is an open-source ecosystem that is jointly developed by its ever-growing community. It allows you to safely connect your smart contracts with off-chain data and services. Its native web3 token is LINK and you buy it for long-term profit.

Final Thoughts

Smart investors look to the future and sniff out the trend before others so they can make the most profit. If you are not investing in web3 tokens in 2022, it is the same as refusing to invest in FAANG companies in 2005. Some web3 tokens like Ethereum and Solana already had their price pumps and investing in them right now is not the best move. The best move is to opt for newer web3 tokens like D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA. These tokens provide extensive utility to the web3 space and investors are buying the up like crazy. They are currently on presale and trading at an all-time low. If you want to make massive ROI and enjoy 1000x gains on crypto, these new hot tokens are your best bet.