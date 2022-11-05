The Smoothie Diet Reviews - Effective Smoothies Recipe for Weight Loss? [21 Day Program]

Many weight loss programs promise fast and unrealistic results that attract desperate people. But beneath the facade of these programs lie unhealthy recipes, unsustainable routines, and weight loss that never lasts. Most of the time, people who undergo these programs fail to keep the weight off or incorporate the diets into their regular routines.

That is where the 21-Day Smoothie Diet program comes in. Everyone likes a smoothie; first, they are healthy since they are made from fruits. And if certain fruits are not appealing, you could always replace them with the ones you prefer. They also taste refreshing and are easy to incorporate into your regular diet plans.

That is aside from the fact that it is much easier to make smoothies than most other meals you would find in other diet plans. The 21-day Smoothie Diet program by health coach Drew Sgoutas might solve all your weight loss problems.

About the Smoothie Diet

The Smoothie Diet is a 21-day program created by a health coach. According to the product website, Drew Sgoutas studied his clients and combined his observations with his knowledge as a health coach to create custom smoothie recipes that can transform the weight loss journey of the average person.

The idea is to replace two meals daily with selected smoothies six days a week. On the seventh day, you can eat regular meals without a smoothie. However, you are encouraged to eat healthy foods to help the Smoothie Diet be as effective as possible.

The smoothie recipe for each day contains nutrient-dense foods that vary in constitution and properties. Complete adherence to this program will create a daily calorie deficit proven to result in losing weight.

Components of the Smoothie Diet Program

The Smoothie Diet program is not just a book of 21 smoothie recipes but a combination of different materials. These materials will help you complete the program as quickly as possible when used as directed. It also comes with some bonus materials that may enhance the effectiveness of the smoothie diet. The following items come with the program:

A 21-Day Schedule

You get a food timetable for each day of the three weeks you will be undertaking the program. Two smoothies are carefully selected daily and easily adjustable to your taste and preferences. Per day, there is a summary of the calorie intake the smoothie diet would provide.

You can also have two low-calorie snacks and one solid meal daily. The entire schedule is comprehensive and almost literally holds your hand through the three-week journey. Because of how extensive and helpful the plan is, it is something that you can quickly elongate or repeat depending on your needs.

Weekly Shopping Lists for All Smoothie Recipes

Each week in the plan has a shopping list to make getting the smoothie ingredients easy. So, you can go grocery shopping in advance for everything you need and avoid the stress of running to the store mid-week. Also, the list saves you the headache of thinking about the ingredients you might need and possibly forgetting one or two things.

Smoothie Preparation Guides

The program reveals the smoothies to drink and how to make them the easiest way possible. Therefore, you will be able to save time on trial-and-error preparation methods and get right into making great healthy smoothies. This makes it the perfect program for busy people keen on losing weight.

A 3-Days Detox Program

This is one of the bonuses that come with the program. According to the website of the Smoothie Diet, this program alone is worth the cost of the entire package. It is a program that you can do before starting the 21-day program. It claims to help restore, balance, and cleanse the body. You can also use it as a quick weight loss fix, although the fat is unlikely to stay off.

Quick Start Guide

The quick start guide is a crash course summarizing everything the three-week plan offers. It is for people who want to avoid running through too many different materials before getting into the good stuff. You can download this, skim through it, and start the program.

Features of the Smoothie Diet Program

Adaptable

One of this program's major attractions is its adaptability to your preferences. The program comes with a swap list of ingredients you can use to substitute one another if one is not suitable for you or you cannot find one in the grocery store. So you don't have to worry about being allergic to certain ingredients. And since it is only a guide, you get to decide what you consume at the end of the day.

Affordable

Another great thing about the program is its affordability. For all of the things that come with it, it comes at a very great price of $37. Furthermore, it comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. For a 21-day program, that is all the assurance you need that the program is solid. Moreover, the ingredients it includes are items you regularly have on your grocery list.

Healthy

The truth is that most people need more fiber content and fruits in their daily diet. This program will change that by helping you incorporate them easily into your diet. The result is a much healthier lifestyle and a happier body. Also, this diet allows you to still snack and eat other foods. Many other diets require you to eat only one type of meal for prolonged periods leading to a depreciation in your health instead of an improvement.

Additional Benefits

Fruits have so many health benefits in addition to helping you lose weight. Many consumers of the 21-day Smoothie Diet have consistently commented that it gives them glowing skin. Oranges are famous for their antioxidants and their amazing anti-aging effects. Fruits like red grapes also have scientifically proven positive effects on the skin. Additionally, most fruits have other properties that may help you fight disease and live a healthy life.

Digital Product

Another reason you should use the 21-Day Smoothie Diet is that everything is entirely digital, making it accessible anywhere in the world. You are not getting anything in the mail, and there are no shipping fees or delivery times to worry about. All you need to do is pay $37 on the website, and all the relevant materials become downloadable. You can make this diet plan work with a blender and a few dollars.

Pros

Strict adherence is sure to lead to results.

The program comes with accessories that make it easy to stick to the plan

Healthy

Easy to incorporate into a busy lifestyle

Smoothies are very easy to make

It might help other things like skin health depending on the fruits consumed.

Calorie intake is sure to reduce with consistent use

Tons of verified positive smoothie diet reviews

You will learn many new healthy recipes

The Smoothie Diet is effective when combined with exercise and consistency

Great for people with sugar cravings since it is filled with delicious smoothie recipes

It might help you get into the habit of healthy eating

Not completely restrictive since it still allows you to incorporate complete solid meal days

Developed by a certified health coach

It helps the body accumulate healthy fats

Cons

Meal replacement regimes can take a lot of work to follow through

Liquid meals are typically not as filling as solid food

Available as a digital product only

Purchase the 21-Day Smoothie Diet

With each purchase of the 21-Day Smoothie Diet, customers get the following:

Full 21-Day Smoothie Program

Weekly Shopping lists

36 Smoothie recipes

Preparing and tips on making Smoothies

The 21-Day Smoothie Diet digital program can be purchased for $37.00 on the official website, with instant access after payment is completed. Each Purchase comes with two free bonuses:

Three-day Smoothie Detox

Quick Start Guide

Purchases are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Unsatisfied customers can reach out to customer support at:

support@healthcoachdrew.com

Conclusion: Should You Get on the 21-Day Smoothie Diet?

If you want to lose weight and are into dieting, you might as well start this Smoothie Diet plan, as it is one of the most fun and effective. However, healthy smoothies will not automatically translate into rapid weight loss like other diets.

This means you should get enough sleep, exercise, eat other healthy solid foods, and complete the 21 days required. Keep up with this healthy lifestyle even after 21 days.

Summarily, following this diet plan responsibly will yield the best results. So should you get on the smoothie diet? The answer is yes, but the Smoothie Diet works best with a healthy lifestyle. Visit the official website to order the 21- Day Smoothie Diet today!

