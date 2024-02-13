In recent years, voice search has become very popular, as more and more people using virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. It helps to search for information in the world of SEO, as businesses and marketers must adapt their strategies to accommodate this new way of searching.

According to SEMRush, nearly 62% of Americans alone use voice search in third regular errands. With its huge potential now it's apparent to wonder how it affects SEO. In this article, we will explore the rise of voice search and its impact on SEO.

What is Voice Search?

Voice search is a technology tool that allows you to search for things on the internet by talking instead of typing. This is possible via virtual assistants, which utilize natural language processing to understand and respond to spoken commands.

Further, you can even ask questions or make requests. Consequently, the virtual assistant will talk back to you or show relevant info on your screen.

The Growth of Voice Search

The use of voice search has grown exponentially in recent years, with more and more people incorporating it into their daily lives. In fact, as of 2023, approximately 125.2 million people globally prefer using voice search. This has marked an increase from the 123.5 million users recorded in 2022.

This is due to the increasing popularity of virtual assistants and the convenience they offer. People can now search for information hands-free, making it easier to multitask and access information on the go.

Rise Of Voice Search And Its Impact on SEO

The rise of voice search has had a significant impact on SEO, as it changes the way people search for information. Forbes specifies that by 2025, the transaction purchases through AI are projected to reach upto $164 billion prompting towards its huge impact.

Traditional SEO strategies focus on optimizing for specific keywords and phrases, but with voice search, the focus shifts to conversational language. People tend to use longer, more natural phrases when speaking. Thus, businesses and marketers must adapt their content to match this style of search.

1. Changes in Search Behavior

Changes in how we search online have happened because of voice search. When people use voice assistants, these talk more naturally and ask questions in a conversational way.

Even search engines have adapted to understand and respond better to this kind of language. This makes information more accessible through devices using voice-activated devices and virtual assistants.

2. Long-Tail Keywords

Now, because of this shift, longer and more detailed keywords called “long-tail keywords” have become important. These matches how people naturally talk and directly addresses what people are looking for. As we interact with our devices using voice, we tend to use complete sentences or ask full questions.

3. Voice Search and Local SEO

One area where voice search has had a particularly significant impact is local SEO. With it’s rise, people are now more likely to use phrases like “near me” or “in my area” when searching for local businesses. You can now ask your device to find businesses or services nearby. One instance is saying, “Find a dentist near me.”

This means that businesses must optimize their content for these types of queries to ensure they appear in voice search results. It includes using location-specific keywords and phrases, like Delhi and Noida. This even ensures that their business information is up to date.

4. User Intent and Context

When we use voice commands, we often use longer and more detailed phrases. This tells what we're looking for and also provides context. For example, asking, “Where can I find the best coffee shop nearby?”. This shows the interest in finding a coffee shop and even suggests a preference for nearby options.

5. Structured Data Markup

To make sense of these conversational queries, structured data markup is used. It helps search engines understand and display relevant information in voice search results.

6. Google SGE and AI results

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) and AI algorithms have also adapted to understand natural language and conversations better. This has improved how the system processes longer and more context-rich search phrases.

7. Mobile Optimization

Businesses have had to change how they optimize their mobile websites because of voice search. This posed a need for content to adjust for natural language and faster loading times for webpages, including images and structured data. It is now essential for better user experiences with voice search on mobile devices.

Citizens Voice Archive Search

Another aspect of voice search that is gaining popularity is the ability to search through archives. It is helpful for news outlets, as it lets users search for specific articles or topics from a particular publication.

For instance, the Citizens Voice Archive Search enables users to search through past issues of the newspaper using voice commands. This presents a new opportunity for businesses and marketers to optimize their content accordingly and reach a wider audience.

The Future of Voice Search

As technology continues to advance, voice search will likely become even more popular. This means that businesses and marketers must continue to adapt their SEO strategies to accommodate this trend. It even includes incorporating voice search optimization into their overall SEO strategy. It even focuses on creating content that is optimized for conversational language.

Final Words

The rise of voice search has had a significant impact on SEO, changing the way people search for information and the strategies businesses and marketers must use to reach their target audience.

By understanding and adapting to this trend, businesses can stay ahead of the game and continue to reach their customers effectively.

So, have you included voice search optimization in your SEO strategy? Let us know in the comments section below.