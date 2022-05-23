The First RERA-Approved Industrial Park Inside The Dholera-SIR Activation Zone Has Been Attained By GAP Associates

The first RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) license for the construction of an industrial park inside the 72-kilometer road boundary constructed by L&T in the Dholera SIR's Activation Zone has been issued to GAP Associates, a famous real estate company in Gujarat. According to Ambrish Parajiya, Director of GAP Associates Pvt. Ltd., "With yet another first inside Dholera-SIR, GAP Group has always been a pioneer within the SIR and its activation zone."

Dholera SIR has four-way connectivity, a system totally powered by renewable energy, and an urban design comparable to Dubai and Singapore. Dholera is on pace to become the first greenfield smart city in India, and we are devoted to fostering large-scale eco-friendly industrial and residential development.

It is vital to mention that the Dholera SIR is expected to have 8 lakh skilled employees and 20 lakh intellectuals, including kids, in order to construct world-class schools.

Director of GAP Associates Gopal Goswami explains, "The government is investing a great deal to build Dholera SIR as a model greenfield smart city that will not need upgrades for the next fifty years." Numerous industrial sectors, including military, aerospace, and electronics, will be constructed with the capacity to handle solid and liquid waste and filter water, posing a significant challenge for real estate developers.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, recently evaluated the growth of NIDC (National Industrial Development Corporation of India). He requested that the government expedite the development process by giving major support to Dholera SIR and other projects.

The smart city will also benefit from pan-India initiatives like as Startup India, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, and Make in India, in addition to Dholera SIR-specific programs.

This would give the essential push for SME manufacturing activities to commence inside the SIR immediately. Currently, the government is granting land parcels to anchor companies. A business park would attract small and medium-sized enterprises to Dholera-SIR. Gopal Goswami continues.

Dholera-SIR is 72 kilometers to the south-west of Ahmedabad and is almost finished.