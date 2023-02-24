The Best Perfumes For Men In The World

A man's scent plays an important role in the way he presents himself. From making a good first impression on a new colleague to having a woman chase you down the street, there are many ways our scent can make or break our day.

Whether it’s an everyday go-to, or an indulgence for special occasions, there’s nothing quite like starting the year with a new signature scent. In 2022 we saw a huge increase in the range of colognes offered for men, and this trend is only predicted to continue in 2023. With so many contenders out there, it can be difficult to navigate between the classics and the new kids on the block when figuring out which colognes are the best of the best.

The colognes below have a range of notes from cedar to sandalwood and a scent for every occasion. Whether it’s for wearing to the office during the day or to a nice dinner in the evening, every man wants to ensure they’re always smelling their best. To help you achieve this, here is a breakdown of the best colognes for men in the world.

Atlantis By Blu Atlas

Atlantis by Blu Atlas was released in 2022 as the first fragrance from the premium skincare company based in the United States. Despite the cologne being a newcomer, it has quickly risen to be regarded as one of the best colognes for men in the world.

With the perfumers at Blu Atlas drawing inspiration from the scents and sights of the coastal jungle in Bali, Atlantis is a luxurious and exotic scent designed to transport you to a far-off paradise.

Atlantis is formulated with premium ingredients and with industry-clean standards. The cologne is vegan, cruelty free, and made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside. Atlantis has been specially formulated to have an aroma that transports those smelling it to a coastal jungle and inspires adventure for any man.

The top notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant give it a crisp and fresh opening. The heart of the fragrance is a blend of lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot, adding a lush and exotic feel and evoking images of a tropical oasis. The base notes include orris, oakmoss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk, providing a comforting yet alluring finish to the fragrance. Together, these notes create a scent that is both refreshing and enticing, making it perfect for day and night wear.

Presented in a classy matte black bottle with a magnetic cap and a luxury padded black box,, Atlantis by Blu Atlas really is the whole package for any man. With the ability to inspire adventure and invoke wanderlust while allowing any man to emulate sophistication and class, there’s no debate as to whether or not Atlantis is one of the best colognes for men in the world.

2. Sauvage by Dior

Sauvage

Sauvage by Christian Dior is a great night-time cologne for the man who wants to smell and feel confident. With notes of Ambroxan, bergamot, and sichuan pepper, Sauvage has been described as citrusy and spicy, with hints of musk.

Its sleek yet practical bottle, paired with the fact the fragrance itself lasts up to 7 hours on the skin, makes it a reliable cologne, great for any young man on the go.

Created by the French perfumer Francois Demanchy, Sauvage has been a favorite for young men ever since it launched in 2015. Inspired by the coolness of the night and the burning desert air at the magical twilight hour, the result is Sauvage’s sophisticated yet inviting signature scent.

As Johnny Depp is the face of this scent, there are no surprises that this seductive cologne is considered perfect for any man going on a date or having a night out on the town.

3. Polo Black by Ralph Lauren

Polo Black

Polo Black by Ralph Lauren is an iconic cologne renowned for its refined yet bold scent. Tropical and fresh, it has notes of chilled mango and warm patchouli, making Polo Black a great daytime scent.

Created in 2005 by perfumer Pierre Negrin, Polo Black has been described as the perfect cologne for the classic urban man. The scent has good longevity, meaning it will follow you around all day.

Beyond the scent, the sleek black packaging of this classic cologne flaunts the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Horse, making Polo Black the perfect accessory to any man's bathroom or nightstand.

4. Guilty by Gucci

Guilty

Guilty by Gucci is a cologne that exudes seduction and sensuality. Created by perfumer Alberto Morillas in 2010, this fragrance has been a favorite among men for its unique blend of notes.

The top notes of lavender and coriander provide a fresh and invigorating start, while the middle notes of orange blossom and neroli add a touch of warmth and sensuality. The base notes of patchouli and cedar give the cologne a warm and woody finish that is both grounding and alluring.

This combination creates a long-lasting and versatile scent that is perfect for the man who wants to project a sense of confidence and irresistibility, whether it be on a romantic evening or night out with friends. With this cologne being a favorite amongst men and adored by women, there is no wonder it’s considered one of the best in the world.

5. BOSS Bottled by Hugo Boss

BOSS

What’s more “city-chic” than Chris Hemsworth’s morning routine? Starting with a run through Manhattan and finishing with a spritz of BOSS Bottled in his rooftop office, Hemsworth is the perfect face for this classy yet practical scent.

Created by Annick Menardo and Christian Dussoulier, BOSS Bottled was launched in 1988 for the man that does it all. BOSS Bottled has a strong woody and fruity scent with notes of apple, plum, and bergamot, making this cologne the ultimate signature fragrance, perfect for every occasion.

With its versatility and prestige, it’s no wonder BOSS Bottled has been consistently viewed as one of the best colognes for men in the world.

6. Geranium Pour Monsieur by Frederic Malle

. Geranium Pour Monsieur

A mouthwash by the name of “Botot Water” used daily by Frederic Malle’s father at the end of his morning routine was the inspiration Malle drew upon for Geranium Pour Monsieur. Dominique Ropion is the perfumer behind the final product, which was launched in 2009.

This aromatic, fresh, and spicy scent has notes of mint, geranium, sandalwood, and cinnamon, making it the perfect everyday scent for any sophisticated man. The man who incorporates this fresh scent into his morning routine will feel put together and ready to take on the day.

7. H24 by Hermès

H24

H24 is a new fragrance by Hermès, released in 2020. The scent is described as a woody, aromatic fragrance with notes of cypress, juniper, and cedar, and is designed to capture the feeling of the great outdoors, with a fresh, natural aroma that is both invigorating and grounding. This is a perfect fragrance for those who want to evoke a sense of adventure and freedom in their daily lives.

The fragrance is housed in a sleek, minimalist bottle, with a simple design that reflects the natural, understated essence of the scent. The clean lines and unique shape of the bottle are a nod to the brand's heritage and commitment to craftsmanship. The fragrance is available in an eau de toilette version, making it a perfect choice for both day and night wear.

Christine Nagel has been the in-house perfumer at Hermès since 2014. She is known for her ability to create fragrances that are both modern and timeless, and her work on H24 is no exception. Overall, H24 by Hermès is a fresh and modern take on a classic woody fragrance that is crafted by an experienced perfumer, making it one of the best colognes for men in the world.

8. Y Men by Yves Saint Laurent

. Y Men

Y Men by Yves Saint Laurent is a highly acclaimed cologne created by perfumer Pierre Wargnye, who is known for his complex, multifaceted scents which exude elegance and sophistication. This is considered one of the best men's fragrances of all time by critics and consumers alike and has won several awards.

The woody, aromatic scent features top notes of bergamot, lavender, and ginger, middle notes of coriander and base notes of cedarwood, vetiver, and tonka bean. This unique combination of notes creates a scent that is both fresh and invigorating, yet also masculine and sophisticated. It's versatile, long-lasting and perfect for any occasion.

9. OUD Satin Mood by Maison Francis Kurkdjian

. OUD Satin

OUD Satin Mood Eau de Parfum by Maison Francis Kurkdjian is considered one of the best colognes in the world for men. It is a woody, oriental fragrance crafted by perfumer Francis Kurkdjian and has won several awards since its launch in 2020.

It's perfect for the man who wants to emanate luxury, elegance, and sophistication. It's long-lasting, unique, and versatile, making it suitable for any occasion.

Francis Kurkdjian is a French perfumer known for creating scents that are both luxurious and elegant. His work on OUD Satin Mood exemplifies this. The man who wears this cologne is confident and unafraid to make a statement. He wants to stand out from the crowd, make a lasting impression and be true to himself.

10. Replica Jazz Club by Maison Margiela

. Replica Jazz

Replica Jazz Club by Maison Margiela embodies a night in a dimly lit, intimate, Brooklyn jazz club. Exuding warmth and mystique, this masculine scent has a leathery and musky yet energetic feel, with notes of tobacco, vanilla, and rum.

This scent was created by the perfumer Alienor Massenet with inspiration drawn from the fun and elegant mystique a night in a jazz club holds. Replica Jazz Club is the perfect scent for men enjoying a date night, attending a black tie event, or even embarking on a boozy night out.

With a masculine aroma that evokes the ultimate moody and groovy night, Replica Jazz Club by Maison Margiela is the perfect night-time cologne for men.

11. Aventus by Creed

Aventus

Aventus by Creed is a cologne that is considered one of the best in the world for men. It is a fresh, woody fragrance crafted by perfumer Olivier Creed, first launched in 2010. It's perfect for the man who wants to radiate confidence, power, and success.

The cologne features a unique combination of top notes of blackcurrant, bergamot, and apple, middle notes of pineapple, rose, and dry birch, and base notes of musk, oakmoss, and ambergris. This scent is long-lasting and versatile, making it suitable for any occasion.

The man who wears Creed Aventus is driven, ambitious, and always striving for greatness. This cologne is a perfect fit for the man who wants to make a lasting impression.

12. Frank Black by I Love Ugly

. Frank Black

Frank Black by I Love Ugly is a cologne that is quickly making a name for itself as one of the best in the world for men. It's a bold, masculine scent crafted by perfumer I Love Ugly, launched in 2021. I Love Ugly is a New Zealand-based fashion brand known for its unique designs and attention to detail in creating this cologne.

It's perfect for the man who wants to exude a sense of effortless cool and style. This scent is long-lasting, unique, and versatile, so it’s suitable for any occasion. The cologne features top notes of black pepper and pink pepper, middle notes of cedarwood and patchouli, and base notes of vanilla and leather.

This combination of scents ensures the man who wears Frank Black exudes confidence and always makes a statement.

13. Bleu de Chanel by Chanel

Bleu de Chanel

Bleu de Chanel by Chanel is a classy and fresh men’s cologne. With a scent that has instant connotations of elegance and sophistication, it’s no wonder this cologne has consistently been called one of the best in the world.

The cologne was created by Jacques Polge and released by Chanel in 2010. Its notes of grapefruit, lemon, mint, and bergamot create an alluring fragrance inspired by a sensual, woody, amber landscape.

There is a reason Bleu de Chanel has been such a longstanding top performer. This signature masculine scent is great for all seasons and occasions and has great longevity on the skin.

14. Cowboy Grass by D.S. and Durga

. Cowboy Grass

Launched in 2021 and featuring a woody, fresh fragrance inspired by the Wild West, this perfume by D.S. and Durga is considered one of the best in the world for men.

Cowboy Grass is perfect for the man who wants to embody a sense of rugged masculinity and adventure. The scent is long-lasting, versatile, and designed to capture the spirit of the American West. The man who wears it exudes all the best qualities of this classic time, making it a no-brainer as to why the cologne is one of the best.

15. Acqua Di Gio by Giorgio Armani

. Acqua Di Gio

The fresh, aquatic scent of Aqua Di Gio is perfect for the man who wants to exude a sense of relaxation and carefree attitude. Created by perfumer Alberto Morillas, this cologne was launched in 1996 and has been a favorite among men ever since.

Its unique combination of lemon, lime, and mandarin orange top notes, jasmine and rosemary middle notes, and patchouli and cedar base notes, make it long-lasting, versatile, and suitable for any occasion.

16. Terre d’Hermès by Hermès

. Terre d’Hermès

Terre d'Hermès by Hermès is a cologne designed to evoke the rugged and masculine spirit of the man who wears it. The scent was created by perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena and was launched in 2006. Since then it has become a favorite among men who appreciate a strong and distinctive scent.

The blend of top notes of invigorating grapefruit and orange, robust middle notes of pepper and flint, and earthy base notes of patchouli, cedar, and benzoin make it a unique and versatile fragrance that is both grounding and alluring.

The cologne is not only long-lasting but also adaptable to any occasion, from the office to a night out, making it a perfect scent for the modern man.

17. Santal 33 by Le Labo

Santal 33

Santal 33 by Le Labo draws inspiration from Wild West culture, giving men the ability to carry a reminder of classic American values with them throughout the day. This cologne has quickly gained a cult following, with many claiming they can’t go a day spritzed in it without being asked what they are wearing.

The scent has a woody, powdery feel to it while still being fresh, with layers of crafted cedar wood and spice as well as notes of sandalwood, cardamom, papyrus, and iris. The result is a rough, raw, and unrefined scent perfect for a rugged man.

Founded in New York in 2006,, Le Labo is a newcomer in the fragrance world, yet is already renowned for its oil-based formulas, one spritz of which can last all day. Le Labo’s carefully layered scents have been known to cause men to veer from their old favorites towards the innovative luxury perfume brand.

18. Biblithéque by BYREDO

Biblithéque

Bibliothéque by BYREDO has an intellectual and suave feel to it. The scent conjures images of sitting on a spiral staircase in a traditional wood-paneled library, surrounded by leather-bound pages as the sun seeps into the room through stained-glass windows.

The stunning imagery and idea behind this fragrance, paired with the scent, makes it difficult to doubt why it is considered one of the best colognes for men in the world. The woody, leathery, and fruity scent has notes of plum, peach, and violet, as well as vanilla and musk.

Launched in 2017, this cologne is often unfamiliar and unique to those who smell it, making it the perfect scent for an alluring or mysterious man.

19. Colonia by Acqua di Parma

Colonia

Colonia by Acqua di Parma is a timeless and classic cologne that has been a favorite among men for over a century. Created by perfumer Carlos Benaïm in 1916, it is a fragrance that embodies the essence of Italian elegance and refinement.

The cologne features a unique blend of notes, creating a scent that is long-lasting, versatile, and perfect for any occasion. The top notes of bergamot, lemon, and orange give the cologne a fresh and invigorating start, while the middle notes of lavender and rosemary add a touch of elegance and sophistication. The base notes of patchouli and vetiver provide a warm and woody finish that is earthy and alluring.

Colonia is the perfect cologne for the man who wants to embody the essence of Italian elegance and refinement, and make a lasting impression. The history of the brand and the longevity of the fragrance make it an excellent choice for any man who wants to smell timeless and refined.

20. Pour Homme by Bottega Veneta

. Pour Homme

Pour Homme by Bottega Veneta is the ultimate cologne for men. The name “Pour Homme” quite literally translates to “for men,” highlighting the way the fragrance exudes pure masculinity. This leathery, woody fragrance has notes of Siberian pine, juniper, and Calabrian bergamot.

Pour Homme was created in 2013 by perfumers Daniela Andrier and Antoine Maisondieu, and was Bottega Veneta’s debut fragrance for men. The creative director of Bottega Veneta at the time, Thomas Meyer, described his inspiration for the fragrance as following the journey of an urban man leaving the region of Veneto and heading to the Dolomites in order to spend time in his mountain home.

With this scent reminding any man of the great escape to the outdoors, it is perfect as a sophisticated evening cologne or a fresh daytime signifier that the adventure is never too far away!

21. Aramis by Aramis

. Aramis

Aramis by Aramis is a cologne that exudes a sense of masculine warmth and strength. Created by perfumer Bernard Chant in 1964, this fragrance has been a favorite among men for its unique blend of top notes of bergamot, artemisia, and clary sage, middle notes of patchouli, jasmine, and cedar, and base notes of leather, amber, and musk. This combination creates a long-lasting and versatile scent that is perfect for the man who wants to project confidence and masculinity.

The top notes provide a fresh and invigorating start, while the middle notes of patchouli, jasmine, and cedar add a touch of depth and complexity. The base notes of leather, amber, and musk give the cologne a warm and alluring finish.

Aramis is a perfect cologne for the man who wants to make a lasting impression and exude confidence and strength. It is a classic fragrance that has stood the test of time, and continues to be a favorite among men who appreciate a masculine scent.

22. Oud Wood by Tom Ford

. Oud Wood

Oud Wood by Tom Ford is a distinctive and elegant cologne with warm spice notes. The cologne is unique in the fact the entire cologne pays homage to the dominant note of oud.

Oud is a rare ingredient with a tantalizing aroma that isn’t found elsewhere and is difficult to replicate, which is why Oud Wood by Tom Ford embodies such a dignified scent that perfumers everywhere fail to reproduce.

Created in 2007 by perfumer Richard Herpin, Oud Wood was first released alongside twelve other scents as part of Ford’s ‘Private Blend’ collection. However, the scent quickly made a name for itself and is known as one of the most distinguished and unique colognes available for men on the market.

23. Bentley for Men by Bentley

Bentley

Bentley for Men by Bentley is a cologne that exudes luxury and refinement. Created by perfumer Nathalie Lorson in 2013, this fragrance has been a favorite among men for its unique blend of top notes of bergamot and lemon, middle notes of lavender and nutmeg, and base notes of cedarwood, tonka bean, and leather.

This combination creates a long-lasting and versatile scent that is perfect for the man who wants to project a sense of sophistication and opulence. The top notes of bergamot and lemon provide a fresh and invigorating start, while the middle notes of lavender and nutmeg add a touch of elegance. The base notes of cedarwood, tonka bean, and leather give the cologne a warm and woody finish to create a scent that is grounding and seductive.

This cologne is perfect for the man who wants to make a lasting impression and embody refinement in all areas of his life.

24. Eternity by Calvin Klein

. Eternity

Eternity by Calvin Klein is a fresh, sexy scent inspired by the marriage of Calvin Klein himself. The scent has been described as clean, crisp, and masculine without being musky or heavy. With notes of freesia, sage, and citrus this is the perfect daytime cologne for men.

Eternity is a timeless cologne. The scent dates back to 1988 when the renowned perfumer Sophia Grojsman released it, and ever since it has been a yearly top performer.

This modern classic is perfect for any occasion. Loved by men to wear and women to smell, Eternity by Calvin Klein has stood the test of time, making it one of the best colognes for men in the world.