TBS Media – The Brand Story Recognized Dazzle Sportswear As India’s Iconic Brand

Dazzle Sportswear gets recognized as India’s Iconic Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022 organized by The Brand Story.

TBS Media – The Brand Story organised the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022, a congregation of India’s best brands to recognize those that have done remarkable work in their respective industry. The 2022 edition focused primarily on business leadership challenges and also recognized brands that overcame these challenges innovatively and inclusively. TBS Media – The Brand Story is one of India’s top brand rating companies that showcase the unique stories of brands that propel the country’s growth. Dazzle Sportswear was recognized as India’s Iconic Brand at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2022.

Dazzle Sportswear is a brand that was launched to compete with world-class sports and leisurewear brands in the year 2006 by its founder, P.Venkateshwar Rao. As an acclaimed international Volleyball player, P.Venkateshwar Raoproudly represented India at many prestigious tournaments across the world. He used his experience and exposure as an international sportsman to comprehend the specific apparel needs of sportspeople. After this, he also got into the research and development activities that were focused on innovating customized sportswear that could augment the needs of sportspersons pertaining to various disciplines.

Gradually, the company also diversified into leisurewear and experienced notable growth in that sector as well. At present, Dazzle has a massive leisurewear portfolio that caters to the fashion needs of many age groups and social categories. Launched as a small scale business unit, the brand has now managed to come a long way ever since. It has now become one of the most admired and well-respected apparel brands in India. When the organization got launched, it only had four employees but now it has over 1000 full-time resources. It is popular as one of the most successful “Make In India” casual wear brands as it has evolved into a full-fledged global player catering to a vast consumer segment via a versatile product mix.

Touted as a one-stop solution in high-end leisurewear while seamlessly integrating quality, durability, style, and affordability, the brand Dazzle Sportswear continues to draw upon the needs of fashion enthusiasts across varied age groups, emerging technologies, cutting edge infrastructure, etc. The brand has seen exponential growth in a sustainable format along with a consolidated market presence.

All thanks to P.Venkateshwar Rao who is the CMD of the organization, efforts have been made to deeply connect with the intricacies involved in manufacturing cutting edge sportswear and leisurewear. P.Venkateshwar Rao is also backed by significant administrative courtesy along with its erstwhile role as a government employee. The leadership of this company also comprises other directors and partners including SP Ramya Shanker, Mrudala Paladugu, and Chandana Pradeep. All of them handle a specific organizational function while striving to drive the brand up the value curve in a sustainable format. The senior leadership is also backed by varied cumulative experience and niche expertise. All the members of this team function on a collaborative and seamless model that promises synergy.

Something that is unique about the brand is its ability to deliver world-class quality and style at affordable prices. The brand comes with a logo, distinct packaging and its directors who are former international sports players. Some of the human-centric traits that explain the brand are suave, affable, and powerful. The brand is also positioned uniquely so that the gap between the masses and world-class sports and casual wear can be bridged. Targeting customers with regular customer surveys, research and development, and maintaining the prices, and quality for end-users, the brand has continued to attain a deeper and wider reach on social media.

Making an impact on a wide scale, the brand also continues to engage in CSR activities. It has a Dazzle Foundation that renders an end to end employee and employee family welfare initiative. The CSR also provides financial assistance to deserving sportspersons so that they can pursue their dreams. As for the employees of the company are concerned, efforts are made to ensure high-quality training and development by the company. The employees are made to undergo technical training in a sustained format that enables the workforce to stay abreast of the latest trends and best business practices.

Dr Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, TBS Media - The Brand Story said “Dazzle Sportswear continues to produce world-class products while leveraging cutting edge infrastructure and in house design and styling capabilities. The way this brand has been offering world-class sportswear that integrates style, quality, and affordability deserves great appreciation.” TBS Media – The Brand Story is proud to honour Dazzle Sportswear as India’s Iconic Brand.

