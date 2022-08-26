Take A Look At These Coins To Catch The Bull Market Trend: Dogeliens, Fantom, And Shiba Inu 

Many investors are quite satisfied with the trend in the cryptocurrency markets, which has been rising recently. It is also predicted that a strong bull condition will begin in the markets where transaction volumes are increasing daily.

It has been stated that the current (partial) bear situation was inevitable and also, maybe a good thing for the markets. It also can be considered an opportunity for new investors to join and get more involved in market transactions.

In the current environment, it is emphasized that those who want to make low-risk investments should turn to projects that are in presale stages and getting developed, such as Dogeliens (DOGET).

Active Earning and Learning with Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is designed as a game project. It is ensured that players strengthen their characters by performing various tasks within the ecosystem and also earn income through play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics. Players can customize their characters through the ecosystem's unique NFTs. Again, the same NFTs can be sold on the market for profits in DOGET, the ecosystem’s native token.

Dogeliens (DOGET) also draws new investor’s attention with its training program which strives to teach the ins and outs of cryptocurrency investments to its “students”. This academy, prepared to increase investor awareness in the cryptocurrency market, is offered free of charge and it is a great opportunity for beginners to really get to know the environment and start turning a passive income.

Dogeliens also creates an aid fund where three percent of each transaction will be transferred to then be given as aid to various charitable organizations.

Master of The Network-Related Product Offerings: Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is managed by the Fantom Foundation, fruit of the labor of a South Korean computer engineer named Ahn Byung Ik and network CEO Michael Kong.

The Fantom Foundation is responsible for all network-related product offerings. The protocol is fairly recent, established in 2018, before the launch of Fantom's mainnet, OPERA, around December 2019.

The team responsible for creating Fantom (FTM) has extensive experience in various fields, with a common, in-depth knowledge of full-stack blockchain development. The purpose of their coming together was to create a smart contract platform with special permission for security, scalability, and decentralization. The platform has always benefited from its highly respected developer team and it quickly became one of the leading platforms in the cryptocurrency market.

Similar But Faster: Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme coin created to become the "Dogecoin killer.”

Shiba Inu has a few key differences from Dogecoin, including a smaller coin supply and faster transaction times. The two foremost meme coins also have various similarities. For example, SHIB is intended to be used as a tipping currency, similar to DOGE.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the largest cryptocurrency after Dogecoin (DOGE), has a daily transaction volume of over $2 billion. The total market value of the project is approximately 6 billion dollars. Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has increased its value more than 25 times after the market listing, is in the 12th position in ranking on coinmarketcap.com. Although the project has fallen over 90% since its last peak, it has a structure and a big community behind it which can take it far.

If you are looking for coins that could potentially offer a high return on investment during this current bull market, then Dogeliens (DOGET), Fantom (FTM), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be worth taking a closer look at. Each of these three cryptocurrencies have unique features that could make them appealing to investors, especially during the future growth of the digital markets. Do your own research to decide if any of these coins fits with your investment goals, but remember to always exercise caution when investing in digital currencies.

Are there other coins that you think have the potential to do well during the bull market? Let us know in the comments below!



