Surviving The Crypto Winter Might Be Easier With Solana, BNB And Quilvius

The most recent market crash and the current cryptocurrency prices suggest that the very expected crypto winter is here.

It is true that 2022 has been a tough year for digital finance as steep price falls across the sector.

Although there is a general understanding that volatility is quite normal for digital currencies and that these might still be a better alternative to real-world currencies tied to weak economies, crypto enthusiasts have changed their strategies for crypto winter.



Now might be the time to buy tokens as these are cheaper in the market or invest in cryptocurrencies that are still in the presale stage.

Solana (SOL) Might Ascend To The Top

Since launching in March 2020, the Solana blockchain has become one of the most popular crypto projects on the market.

Solana bills itself as a decentralised finance-focused chain built to encourage scalable, user-friendly apps around the globe. Although the platform stands out from investors in many ways, it is prefered by many because it is extremely fast and low cost.

Commonly known as Ethereum's rival, Solana has rapidly conquered the NFT and Defi spaces due to being faster and cheaper than other market-leading cryptos.

The utility and governance token of the Solana Platform is SOL and is currently one of the biggest cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Chain Coin (BNB), and others.

The SOL token is extremely helpful as it enables token holders to transfer value on the blockchain while also improving the blockchain's security through staking.

How BNB (BNB) Is Revolutionising Digital Finance

Binance Coin entered the market in 2017 and quickly became the largest global cryptocurrency exchange in daily trading volume. Not only that but BNB has become the favourite of many.

Initially created to revolutionise cryptocurrency exchanges and shape the global forefront of financial activity, the BNB platform provides an ecosystem of useful functionalities.

Although it offers a variety of different services and assets, it is the governance and utility token - BNB that is most attractive to crypto enthusiasts.

Traders are also given a 25% discount on many assets and features which includes payments, trading, investments, etc.

Does Quilvius (QVIU) Have The Potential To Become A Crypto Giant?

In recent years, technological developments have been changing the way individuals function in society as well as the services that we find on the internet but with this, came restrictions.

The Quilvius project is particularly concerned with the restrictions in the field of information flow.

This is because the tech revolution has created issues for authors and made it difficult for some to publish their writings or offer cultural services.

As millions of people earn their living in the field of content creation, Quilvius is a new non-profit crypto project that aims to supply this community with revolutionary technology and features that help their business.

It allows for community members to earn a living or make passive income via a variety of services related to reading, book publishing and other cultural services.

The Quilvius platform bills itself to be 'The First Winning Culture Project of the Metaverse Universe' and has big plans to empower those who are making knowledge accessible to all while also eliminating the elitism that exploits culture.

The governance and utility token of the Quilvius Ecosystem is QVIU and is based on Binance Smart Chain. The token should become very successful and token holders can benefit from a variety of features such as renting, purchasing and publishing books.

In order to ensure that your wallet does not suffer any major losses during this crypto winter, it might be smart to consider buying crypto tokens while the prices are low. As such, you might want to look into SOL, BNB and QVIU as these tokens are expected to do well in the near future.

