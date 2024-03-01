Ignition has been up and running for over half a decade, and it’s carved out a name for itself thanks to its sleek interface and premium online poker events.

Casino Game Quality: 5/5

If you're into slot games, get ready for a treat. With more than 300 games to choose from, there's no room for boredom here.

Also, make sure to give the Hot Drop series a spin — it's all about chasing jackpots, and it's a thrill ride from start to finish.

Next up is the Solfire slot. People can't get enough of its eye-catching graphics and high-intensity 9-reel setup. Plus, it's got a pretty good RTP of 97.03%, so your chances of winning are decent.

Poker players, Ignition Casino has you covered, too. No matter if you're just starting out or have been playing for years, there's a tournament waiting for you. The best part? You could win big each month — we're talking prizes over $10 million.

Finding Ignition Casino is like striking gold for those into online cryptocurrency gaming. It's the perfect spot if you're after some fun and the chance to hit the jackpot. Virtual sports betting is also available.

Bonuses: 4.9/5

At Ignition, they roll out the red carpet for crypto users. Your first deposit gets a 300% boost, up to a cool $3,000 . This hearty welcome bonus lets you get a feel for what they've got on offer.

What makes their welcome deal stand out is how it's split between slots and poker games. It's not every day you see a big bonus aimed specifically at poker players — that's what makes it so tempting.

And if you're not into crypto, that's totally fine. They'll match 200% of your non-crypto deposit, letting you add as much as $2,000 in bonuses to your bankroll.

Payment Methods and Fees: 4.95/5

Ignition Casino is a big hit for folks who use digital money. Why? They don't slap on transaction fees, which is a breath of fresh air from the usual extra charges when you pay with a credit card.

And they're not just about Bitcoin. They take a bunch of digital currencies, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. You can use these for both deposits and withdrawals and when claiming the Bitcoin casino welcome bonus , so you've got a lot of choices.

Plus, Ignition Casino is speedy with transactions. Your deposit shows up almost right away, and they usually sort out crypto withdrawals within a few hours.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5

If you love to game on the go, Ignition Casino is ready for you. Their entire library of games and all their site features are just a tap away on your mobile device.

Got a question? Their FAQ page is super simple to use, and it's no sweat to reach out to their support team.

They've also got a forum where players can chat, share their game tales, and see how the support staff interacts with players. It's basically a virtual hangout spot for everyone who's part of the casino.

>> Unlock your $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition

Ignition Casino vs Super Slots Verdict

As you can see, Ignition is the best online casino for today, especially for those who love playing online poker.

While Super Slots excels when it comes to crypto gambling and offers more bonuses (pretty cool live table games, too), Ignition takes the crown by offering more exciting jackpots, better RTP rates, and a better online poker experience.

At the end of the day, these two real-money online casinos are both legitimate and valid, and you won't go wrong joining either of them.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Ignition Casino and Super Slots?

Before you start playing casino games, let's discuss some of the technical points and limitations that apply to these two online casinos.

Availability by Region : Super Slots is available to players worldwide, with a few exceptions. On the other hand, Ignition primarily serves players from the United States and Australia but restricts players from a few states.

Availability of Currencies : Both Super Slots and Ignition Casino accept US dollars. Ignition Casino accepts Bitcoin and a few major altcoins, but Super Slots goes a step further by accepting 15+ crypto coins in total, which can be an attractive feature for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Restrictions : At both Super Slots and Ignition Casino, players must be at least 18 years old to participate. Additionally, certain games might not be accessible depending on your location due to software provider restrictions.

License Limitations : While both casinos are licensed, Super Slots' license from Panama and Ignition's from Curacao eGaming may not extend to all jurisdictions. Therefore, you need to verify that they can legally operate in your country.

Customer Support: Both casinos offer 24/7 customer support through email and live chat. However, as highlighted in our Ignition Casino review , Ignition has a public on-site forum frequented by support representatives, providing another level of accessibility to their users, while Super Slots has phone support.

Super Slots vs Ignition Casino Bonuses and Promos

Bonuses are a huge part of the story when searching for the best online casinos.

So let's talk about what these two sites have to offer, starting with the welcome bonuses and also including regular promos for frequent users.

Ignition Casino Bonuses

Below are some of the top deals you can claim if you decide to gamble online at Ignition Casino:

Fiat Welcome Bonus : Ignition Casino offers a 200% Casino Welcome Bonus up to $2,000. This bonus is valid for 30 days and has a playthrough requirement of 25x before the bonus amount and any winnings can be withdrawn. The bonus is split evenly between poker and other casino games.

Crypto Welcome Bonus : New members making their first deposit with Bitcoin or any other supported crypto can get a 300% up to $3,000 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus. It has a playthrough requirement of 25x on both the initial deposit and bonus amount. Like the fiat bonus, the bonus is split between poker and other online games.

Ignition Miles : Players earn Miles for casino play. These can be exchanged for rewards and other perks at any time. The points you’ll get will depend on the game, with slot games typically notching the most.

Unlimited Poker Freeroll : Ignition offers a weekly freeroll tournament for all players with a prize pool of $2,500. The deal is available every Thursday at 9:05 PM ET. Just note that you must have attained the Chrome Level within the Ignition Rewards program.

Weekly Boost : A 100% match bonus of up to $100 is offered every week. This bonus is redeemable once per week and requires a playthrough of 25x the deposit plus the bonus amount.

Refer-a-Friend Bonus : For each friend you refer who makes a deposit, you receive a 200% bonus up to $100. Plus, if they deposit with crypto, you get an extra $25, bringing the total bonus up to $125.

$200 Royal Flush Bonus : If you land the iconic Royal Flush hand when playing Texas Hold'Em cash games, you will receive a 50x boost up to $200 with no wagering requirements. Just make sure to claim the deal within 48 hours.

$1,000 Bad Beat Bonus: Suffered an unlucky loss with a strong hand? No worries; you are eligible for the 100x Bad Beat Bonus worth up to $1,000. Again, the promo applies to Texas Hold'Em cash games and is not valid for online poker tournaments. What’s more, the deal is valid for 48 hours.

These deals play a huge role in what makes Ignition Casino one of the best online casino sites.

Super Slots Casino Bonuses

Bonuses are one of the top Super Slots online casino pros. So, let's see what this wild casino has in store for new and regular users, shall we?

$6,000 + 100 FS Welcome Bonus : Super Slots offers a generous welcome bonus package. You can get up to $6,000 in bonuses spread over your first six deposits. Each deposit gets you up to $1,000. The first deposit is a 250% match (bonus code SS250 ), while the other five are 100% matches (bonus code SS100 ). You’ll also get 100 free spins if your initial deposit exceeds $100.

Crypto Welcome Bonus : If you deposit with cryptocurrency, you can get a 400% match on your first deposit up to $4,000. This bonus is available once per week, and you’ll need to use the promo code CRYPTO400.

10% Weekly Rebate : If you play from Monday through Thursday and end the week in the red, you are eligible for a 10% cash-back bonus worth up to $250.

$35,000 in Daily Prizes : Every week, you are granted free access to 3 tournaments — one for blackjack, one for slot games, and another one for roulette. There's an opening every 24 hours, and the rebuy is usually set at $5. The starting chips range between 200 and 350.

Sunday Funday : Using the bonus code SUNFUNSS opens the doors to a 50% reload bonus worth up to $500 up to 3 times each Sunday. The deal comes with rollover requirements, which you must meet in 7 days. Note that only one bonus can be active at any given point.

Midweek Super Reload : Every Wednesday, you can deposit $100+ and claim 100 free spins on Thursday. The spins are valid for 7 days, and the max win amount is $100.

Pick Me Up Tuesday : This is another reload bonus. By depositing $30 or more and using the code SS2%TUES , you will receive a 25% match bonus. If you deposit $150 or more and enter the bonus code SS50TUES , the match rate will rise to 50%, allowing you to get up to $250 in bonuses.

Refer-A-Friend Bonus: For each friend you refer who makes a deposit, you receive a 200% bonus up to $200. The minimum deposit required is $25.

Other Super Slots Reviews Online

Super Slots doesn't have as many reviews as other online casinos. Still, there's enough public opinion from real-money players to conclude that we are looking at a legitimate gambling spot.

People love how this is a fast-payout casino and appreciate the welcome bonuses and reputable software studios like Rival Gaming.