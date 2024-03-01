When you search for the best online casinos, chances are, two online gambling sites will repeatedly pop up: Super Slots vs Ignition Casino.
That’s no mere accident — and are two of the safest and most popular online casinos, and their reputations grow stronger by the day.
Of course, anytime two greats rise to the top, people inevitably want to know: Which one reigns supreme? So we did what we do best — we ranked them! To settle the score, we've compared Ignition and Super Slots across key gambling benchmarks to determine the ultimate winner.
So, sit back, brew a cup of coffee, and check out this detailed head-to-head casino comparison guide.
Super Slots vs Ignition Casino Features
Before we take a deep dive into our in-depth reviews of Super Slots and Ignition, let's highlight what these two real-money gambling sites have to offer.
Ignition Casino Highlights
Multi-million GTD progressive jackpots (Hourly, Daily + Epic Jackpots)
$3,000 in welcome bonuses
7-figure GTD monthly online poker tournaments
Dedicated poker bonuses like the Bad Beat bonus
Plenty of online slots with 96%+ RTP
3 dozen live casino games
On-site public forum builds trust
1-hour crypto payouts
Super Slots Casino Highlights
15+ crypto banking methods
No fees for using crypto
Near-instant payouts
Deposit up to $500,000 via BTC
$6,000 in deposit bonuses + 100 free spins
$4,000 crypto welcome offer (400% match rate)
70+ live table games
High-quality video poker games from BetSoft
Before determining which of these gambling spots is the best online casino overall, let's cover the licensing info, the security measures, and overall safety at each site.
Are Super Slots and Ignition Trustworthy Online Casinos?
Yes, both Super Slots and Ignition are trustworthy online casino sites. They operate under licenses from reputable gaming commissions and adhere to rules of fair play and secure transactions.
holds a license from Panama and has been in the business since 2020. This indicates they've met specific standards enforced by the Panama Gaming Commission.
, on the other hand, has been operating since 2016 under the Curacao eGaming license. It's earned a reputation as a reliable online casino that provides a safe environment for players.
Both gambling sites use SSL encryption technology, and Ignition even hosts a public forum for extra transparency.
We've conducted extensive research to provide you with this information. Still, we encourage you to do your own due diligence and verify the licensing and reputation of any online casino. And don't forget to check your local laws about online gambling, as regulations vary widely.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus at Super Slots or Ignition Casino
Joining these two online gambling sites is easy. The registration process is actually pretty similar for both, so we'll explain it with a single step-by-step rundown.
1. Register Your Online Casino Account
Visit or Ignition online casino site.
Click the sign-up button to activate the registration form.
Provide the required info, including your email and phone number.
Accept the T&Cs.
2. Verify Your Registration
The online casino will send you an email or a verification code via SMS.
Click the verification link or enter the code at the casino site.
Log in to your new online gambling account.
3. Fund Your Account
Enter the cashier section at the online gambling site.
Set your payment preference (you can use fiat or crypto at both online casinos).
Make the minimum deposit of $20.
This will activate the welcome bonus.
4. Play Online Casino Games
Enter the online casino section to see the available online casino games.
Select your favorite, check the free-play mode, or dive into real money casino games.
Enjoy playing online casino games!
Ignition Casino vs Super Slots: Player Treatment
When it comes to the treatment of their players, both Super Slots and Ignition Casino have their unique strengths.
Here’s what users can expect from both of these :
Customer Service: Both online casinos provide 24/7 customer support via email and live chat. But Ignition has a public forum, and that’s important for transparency. The reviews indicate that the customer service at both casinos is generally responsive and helpful.
Withdrawal Speed: Super Slots typically processes crypto withdrawals within an hour because they support so many altcoins (16 in all). The actual time it takes for the funds to reach your account can depend on the withdrawal method chosen.
On the other hand, Ignition Casino is also known for its fast payouts, especially for Bitcoin withdrawals, but it still takes up to 24 hours to process your request.
KYC Process: Both online casinos require players to go through a Know Your Customer (KYC) process. This involves submitting proof of identity and address. While this can take a few days, it's a necessary step to ensure player protection and prevent fraudulent activities.
Responsible Gambling Support: Both casino sites promote responsible gambling and offer free gambling addiction resources. Super Slots provides self-exclusion tools, allowing players to take a break from gambling. Ignition Casino also offers a self-exclusion option and provides links to professional help organizations for problem gamblers.
Super Slots vs Ignition Casino: Honest Casino Reviews and Comparison
To determine the best online casino from these two gambling sites, we tested each platform and ranked it in four key areas. Let's see how Super Slots and Ignition performed during our tests, shall we?
Super Slots Review Score: 4.5/5
The Super Slots team has been present in the online casino industry since the early 1990s.
As one of the best crypto casinos online, this platform carved itself a niche among fans of crypto gambling, offering top-notch slot games and a variety of live dealer games.
Casino Game Quality: 4.9/5
As you might’ve guessed from the name, Super Slots is a heavy hitter when it comes to online slots. Now, the prizes on jackpot games aren’t on par with Ignition, but you can dive into top-tier virtual machines like Rags to Witches by Betsoft.
We’re looking at a generous 96.21% RTP while maintaining a high-volatility 30-pay-line structure and max win potential of over 7,000x of your wager!
Now, Super Slots is behind Ignition when it comes to online poker. But while Ignition has around 3 dozen live table games, Super Slots boasts a very impressive lineup of 70+ live casino games!
We’re looking at over two dozen channels dedicated to live blackjack alone. But there's more — you'll find all-time favorites like roulette and baccarat alongside 4 live lottery channels and some unique picks like Speedy 7, Super 6, and Live Wheel Of Fortune.
Beyond live games, Super Slots also offers a solid mix of other gaming options. From over 15 scratch cards in the Specialty Games department and 10 video poker games to a handful of classic table games, there's something for everyone.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
If you're new to Super Slots, they've got a couple of fantastic offers for you. First up, they have a hefty pack for regular money deposits. This gets divided over your first six deposits, and each could net you up to $1k extra.
For the first deposit, use the bonus code SS250, and they'll match 250% of it. For the next five deposits, use the code SS100, and they'll match 100% each time. Additionally, if your first deposit exceeds $100, you’ll get 100 free spins on the month’s featured online slot.
But if you're into crypto, they've got something for you too. Use the promo code CRYPTO400 on your first crypto deposit, and they'll match 400% of it, up to a max of $4,000.
And for those who stick around, there's 10% cashback each week, free spins on some slots, and a chance to win part of a whopping $35,000 in daily prizes. Truthfully, very few online real money casinos can truly match this bonus variety.
Payment Methods and Fees: 4.95/5
Super Slots is a real winner for crypto-lovers. They accept 16 kinds of cryptocurrencies — most online casinos don’t even support half that number — and you only need $20 to start playing.
If you're a high-roller and Bitcoin's your jam, you can deposit up to a massive $500,000.
They're not just about Bitcoin, though. As one of the , you can also use Binance Coin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Avalanche, Tron, Shiba Inu, and even a few steady ones — Tether and USD Coin.
If you're more comfortable with old-school money, they've got your back. You can use your credit or debit cards, do Person 2 Person transfers, Money Orders, and more.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.85/5
Super Slots' mobile platform is easy to use, though its design is pretty basic. The catch? Some of the games you can play on your computer won't work on your phone. However, most games that we regularly play are mobile-compatible.
If you encounter an issue, their live chat is up and running 24/7. You can also shoot them an email or give them a call.
A quick tip — check out their Help Center before you reach out. It might just have the answers you need.
Ignition Casino Review Score: 4.9/5
Ignition has been up and running for over half a decade, and it’s carved out a name for itself thanks to its sleek interface and premium online poker events.
Casino Game Quality: 5/5
If you're into slot games, get ready for a treat. With more than 300 games to choose from, there's no room for boredom here.
Also, make sure to give the Hot Drop series a spin — it's all about chasing jackpots, and it's a thrill ride from start to finish.
Next up is the Solfire slot. People can't get enough of its eye-catching graphics and high-intensity 9-reel setup. Plus, it's got a pretty good RTP of 97.03%, so your chances of winning are decent.
Poker players, Ignition Casino has you covered, too. No matter if you're just starting out or have been playing for years, there's a tournament waiting for you. The best part? You could win big each month — we're talking prizes over $10 million.
Finding Ignition Casino is like striking gold for those into online cryptocurrency gaming. It's the perfect spot if you're after some fun and the chance to hit the jackpot. Virtual sports betting is also available.
Bonuses: 4.9/5
At Ignition, they roll out the red carpet for crypto users. Your first deposit gets a . This hearty welcome bonus lets you get a feel for what they've got on offer.
What makes their welcome deal stand out is how it's split between slots and poker games. It's not every day you see a big bonus aimed specifically at poker players — that's what makes it so tempting.
And if you're not into crypto, that's totally fine. They'll match 200% of your non-crypto deposit, letting you add as much as $2,000 in bonuses to your bankroll.
Payment Methods and Fees: 4.95/5
Ignition Casino is a big hit for folks who use digital money. Why? They don't slap on transaction fees, which is a breath of fresh air from the usual extra charges when you pay with a credit card.
And they're not just about Bitcoin. They take a bunch of digital currencies, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether. You can use these for both deposits and withdrawals and when claiming the , so you've got a lot of choices.
Plus, Ignition Casino is speedy with transactions. Your deposit shows up almost right away, and they usually sort out crypto withdrawals within a few hours.
Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5
If you love to game on the go, Ignition Casino is ready for you. Their entire library of games and all their site features are just a tap away on your mobile device.
Got a question? Their FAQ page is super simple to use, and it's no sweat to reach out to their support team.
They've also got a forum where players can chat, share their game tales, and see how the support staff interacts with players. It's basically a virtual hangout spot for everyone who's part of the casino.
Ignition Casino vs Super Slots Verdict
As you can see, Ignition is the best online casino for today, especially for those who love playing online poker.
While Super Slots excels when it comes to crypto gambling and offers more bonuses (pretty cool live table games, too), Ignition takes the crown by offering more exciting jackpots, better RTP rates, and a better online poker experience.
At the end of the day, these two real-money online casinos are both legitimate and valid, and you won't go wrong joining either of them.
What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Ignition Casino and Super Slots?
Before you start playing casino games, let's discuss some of the technical points and limitations that apply to these two online casinos.
Availability by Region: Super Slots is available to players worldwide, with a few exceptions. On the other hand, Ignition primarily serves players from the United States and Australia but restricts players from a few states.
Availability of Currencies: Both Super Slots and Ignition Casino accept US dollars. Ignition Casino accepts Bitcoin and a few major altcoins, but Super Slots goes a step further by accepting 15+ crypto coins in total, which can be an attractive feature for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
Restrictions: At both Super Slots and Ignition Casino, players must be at least 18 years old to participate. Additionally, certain games might not be accessible depending on your location due to software provider restrictions.
License Limitations: While both casinos are licensed, Super Slots' license from Panama and Ignition's from Curacao eGaming may not extend to all jurisdictions. Therefore, you need to verify that they can legally operate in your country.
Customer Support: Both casinos offer 24/7 customer support through email and live chat. However, as highlighted in our , Ignition has a public on-site forum frequented by support representatives, providing another level of accessibility to their users, while Super Slots has phone support.
Super Slots vs Ignition Casino Bonuses and Promos
Bonuses are a huge part of the story when searching for the best online casinos.
So let's talk about what these two sites have to offer, starting with the welcome bonuses and also including regular promos for frequent users.
Ignition Casino Bonuses
Below are some of the top deals you can claim if you decide to gamble online at Ignition Casino:
: Ignition Casino offers a 200% Casino Welcome Bonus up to $2,000. This bonus is valid for 30 days and has a playthrough requirement of 25x before the bonus amount and any winnings can be withdrawn. The bonus is split evenly between poker and other casino games.
: New members making their first deposit with Bitcoin or any other supported crypto can get a 300% up to $3,000 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus. It has a playthrough requirement of 25x on both the initial deposit and bonus amount. Like the fiat bonus, the bonus is split between poker and other online games.
Ignition Miles: Players earn Miles for casino play. These can be exchanged for rewards and other perks at any time. The points you’ll get will depend on the game, with slot games typically notching the most.
Unlimited Poker Freeroll: Ignition offers a weekly freeroll tournament for all players with a prize pool of $2,500. The deal is available every Thursday at 9:05 PM ET. Just note that you must have attained the Chrome Level within the Ignition Rewards program.
Weekly Boost: A 100% match bonus of up to $100 is offered every week. This bonus is redeemable once per week and requires a playthrough of 25x the deposit plus the bonus amount.
Refer-a-Friend Bonus: For each friend you refer who makes a deposit, you receive a 200% bonus up to $100. Plus, if they deposit with crypto, you get an extra $25, bringing the total bonus up to $125.
$200 Royal Flush Bonus: If you land the iconic Royal Flush hand when playing Texas Hold'Em cash games, you will receive a 50x boost up to $200 with no wagering requirements. Just make sure to claim the deal within 48 hours.
$1,000 Bad Beat Bonus: Suffered an unlucky loss with a strong hand? No worries; you are eligible for the 100x Bad Beat Bonus worth up to $1,000. Again, the promo applies to Texas Hold'Em cash games and is not valid for online poker tournaments. What’s more, the deal is valid for 48 hours.
These deals play a huge role in what makes Ignition Casino one of the best online casino sites.
Super Slots Casino Bonuses
Bonuses are one of the top Super Slots online casino pros. So, let's see what this wild casino has in store for new and regular users, shall we?
: Super Slots offers a generous welcome bonus package. You can get up to $6,000 in bonuses spread over your first six deposits. Each deposit gets you up to $1,000. The first deposit is a 250% match (bonus code SS250), while the other five are 100% matches (bonus code SS100). You’ll also get 100 free spins if your initial deposit exceeds $100.
: If you deposit with cryptocurrency, you can get a 400% match on your first deposit up to $4,000. This bonus is available once per week, and you’ll need to use the promo code CRYPTO400.
10% Weekly Rebate: If you play from Monday through Thursday and end the week in the red, you are eligible for a 10% cash-back bonus worth up to $250.
$35,000 in Daily Prizes: Every week, you are granted free access to 3 tournaments — one for blackjack, one for slot games, and another one for roulette. There's an opening every 24 hours, and the rebuy is usually set at $5. The starting chips range between 200 and 350.
Sunday Funday: Using the bonus code SUNFUNSS opens the doors to a 50% reload bonus worth up to $500 up to 3 times each Sunday. The deal comes with rollover requirements, which you must meet in 7 days. Note that only one bonus can be active at any given point.
Midweek Super Reload: Every Wednesday, you can deposit $100+ and claim 100 free spins on Thursday. The spins are valid for 7 days, and the max win amount is $100.
Pick Me Up Tuesday: This is another reload bonus. By depositing $30 or more and using the code SS2%TUES, you will receive a 25% match bonus. If you deposit $150 or more and enter the bonus code SS50TUES, the match rate will rise to 50%, allowing you to get up to $250 in bonuses.
Refer-A-Friend Bonus: For each friend you refer who makes a deposit, you receive a 200% bonus up to $200. The minimum deposit required is $25.
Other Super Slots Reviews Online
doesn't have as many reviews as other online casinos. Still, there's enough public opinion from real-money players to conclude that we are looking at a legitimate gambling spot.
People love how this is a fast-payout casino and appreciate the welcome bonuses and reputable software studios like Rival Gaming.
Other Ignition Casino Reviews Online
We're happy to report that real-life players agree that is among the top gambling sites for poker play.
We checked the reviews, and users also pointed out that banking is smoother if using crypto instead of bank transfers, and some folks would appreciate more reload bonuses.
But overall, Ignition is legit — have a look for yourself.
Super Slots vs Ignition Casino: Which One Will You Join?
Now that we have explored these two casinos online in-depth, the time has come to take your pick and play online casino games!
Again, Ignition is the better online casino for poker and jackpot chasers, while Super Slots delivers a better crypto banking experience and more live table games.
Ultimately, your tastes and preferences will guide you when choosing between these two top online casinos. Regardless of your choice, always remember to practice responsible online gambling!
