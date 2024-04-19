Your attention towards the dire situation faced by residents of Ideal Exotica in New Alipore, where unchecked malpractice and deception have become the norm. Ideal Exotica, once promised as a haven for its residents, now stands as a testament to betrayal and broken promises by the builders. Residents are left grappling with the consequences of clandestine encroachments upon designated spaces, leading to a plethora of unfulfilled commitments and broken promises. The situation at Ideal Exotica is untenable, and urgent action is needed to address the grievances of its residents. I implore you to investigate the malpractices perpetrated by the builders and take swift measures to hold them accountable. The residents of Ideal Exotica deserve better, and it is incumbent upon us to ensure that their rights and well-being are safeguarded. Local and regional people say that builder Nakul Himat Singka, councillor and officials have a nexus in these illegal constructions, with whose connivance this is happening.