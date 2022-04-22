Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Story Of Malik Brothers And How They Shaped One Of India’s Leading Pre-Owned Car Dealerships

Fusion Cars is one dealership that has maintained a high level of customer satisfaction with clients from all over India. The USP and mantra for success were to always be fair and transparent.

Manoj Malik & Tarun Malik, Fusion Cars

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 3:39 pm

Coming from humble beginnings, Manoj & Tarun Malik started a number plate application business in Vikaspuri, Delhi with money from an insurance claim after their father’s death. Slowly and steadily the brothers entered Delhi’s pre-owned car market in 2007, an industry that was not well respected and looked down upon by customers due to the unprofessional behaviour of dealers.
 
 “Our vision from the very start has been to provide an impeccable and fair experience to both the seller and buyer of cars. And that has been the reason for our success”, says Manoj Malik.
 
Fusion Cars is one dealership that has maintained a high level of customer satisfaction with clients from all over India. The USP and mantra for success were to always be fair and transparent. This made the brand famous in a short duration and Fusion Cars kept winning the “Best Pre-owned car dealership in Delhi” awards several times by Global Iconic Awards, National Gratitude Awards and many more. The Malik brothers were felicitated by famous celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Sonali Bendre and Manoj Tiwari to name a few.
 
On their 15th Anniversary, Fusion Cars opened a new showroom in Tilak Nagar, Delhi and took the entire industry by surprise when the brothers started dealing in ultra-luxury, less driven and high-end exotic cars.
 
“We are now focused on becoming India’s preferred brand for customers with a need for the most exotic cars in India.”, says Tarun Malik.
 
The exotic car market has predominantly been led by a few big names in the industry and Fusion Cars now aspires to overtake them all with their DNA of fair dealing, a virtue not common in the industry. Fusion Cars boasts a stunning fleet of some of the rarest exotic cars in India with a wide range of options for the customers to choose from. You can get a deal as low as ₹20 lacs on entry level luxury cars and in the upper segment, there’s no limit.
 
To explore more about Fusion Cars and their collection of cars, you can connect with them.
 
Address
 A-99/100, Ganesh Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Delhi, 110018
 
Phone
9999999 681, 999999 4720
 
Website
www.fusioncars.in
 
Instagram: www.instagram.com/fusioncarsindia

