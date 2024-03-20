With a growing reputation, Stake has established itself as one of Singapore’s most prominent online casino brands. Singapore gamers can happily turn to Stake if you are looking for a high-quality online casino.
While Stake is a high-quality platform that has become very popular quickly, Singapore online casino gamers are naturally quite cautious. The industry is infamous for having issues with unlicensed casino platforms appearing, making it hard to know which platforms you can trust.
To help you make the right choice, learn more about Stake and read our honest review of the platform. This will help you determine whether Stake is the right choice for you.
Stake: Legit or Scam?
First, Stake is a 100% legitimate casino platform. The platform has important partnerships with many big-name developers of online casino games.
It also holds a casino license with the Government of Curacao.
That is important to note, as Curacao’s government does not issue casino licenses to any hold brand. They are very stringent about who is given a permit, meaning license holders can be trusted.
So, there is no worry about this being a ‘scam casino’.
The provision of a gambling license from Curacao is very important. This gives you complete confidence that the platform is safe to use and the presence of so many big-name developers within the platform's gaming circle.
Overall, this can give you a lot of belief that Stake is a safe place to play online casino games.
There is no considerable difference compared to other high-level online casinos Singapore players have to choose from, like BK8.
BK8 offers greater variety, which would be fair, but it is also fair to say that Stake has many great qualities that make it a casino worth trying out.
To help you better understand whether Stake is the Singapore online casino for you, we have compared it below with BK8. These details are accurate at the time of writing and give you a good head-to-head comparison between Stake and BK8.
Table Overview of Stake Casino's 2024 Review
Casino
Stake
BK8
Licences
Government of Curacao
Government of Curacao
Established Since
2017
2014
Casino Games
Live casino table games online slots game shows
Live casino online slots table games lottery games fishing
Pros
Hundreds of great games to pick from by big providers
Modern account security such as the use of 2FA\
Great RTP for some games as high as 99%
Great customer bonus and loyalty program
Tremendous range of live casino and slot games to pick from
Long-term partnership with trusted sponsors
Cons
Payouts can be a little bit delayed over time
Welcome bonuses are limited
Sportsbook odds are not great
Customer support options need to be more varied
Deposit & Withdrawal methods need to be more diverse
Customer Dissatisfaction
Little to none
Little to none
Live Chat
Yes
Yes
Welcome Bonus
No welcome bonus but huge regular offers and promotions
288% BK8 Welcome Bonus minimum deposit S$50
Currencies Accepted
BTC ETH XRP BCH DOGE TRX LTC BVB USDT
IDR MYR TBH VND SGD
Withdrawal Speeds
Varies per user
30 minutes on average
Overall Score
8/10
9/10
Website
The Pros and Cons of Stake Casino
When reviewing whether or not we recommend Stake.com to Singapore online casino players, there is a lot to consider. When it comes to the things about Stake that we like the most, we tend to point towards essential benefits such as:
Friendly customer support who can assist with issues
Easy to use on both desktop and mobile devices
Licenses from reputable platforms like the Government of Curacao
Membership from the Crypto Gambling Foundation
400+ Modern games from respected developers
60+ Slot games which are unique to Stake
Slot games with an RTP of 99%, offering great returns for players
Modern and easy-to-use website layout and design
Sportsbook provided by reputable providers for peace of mind
These benefits make it easy for us to recommend Stake as a trusted Singapore online casino. However, like any platform, Stake is not perfect. With that in mind, we also recommend looking at some of the issues Stake has, such as:
A lack of a welcome bonus, though offers great weekly promotions
Terms and conditions can be a little confusing for promotion payouts
Lack of transparency on payout times which can confuse matters
Customer service can take some time to find a resolution to issues
Cryptocurrency payments only - no traditional payment methods
Negative customer reviews, though most are addressed by staff directly
The main problem for most is the lack of payment options outside of cryptocurrency. If you are not a crypto user, this could limit the level of enjoyment that you get when using Stake. When compared to competitor platforms like BK8, Stake can sometimes feel a touch limited.
However, overall, this is an extremely high-quality platform that is very easy to use and simple to work with. The addition of so many unique games, too, means that players who have played most of the big games out there will find that Stake offers something a little different. Overall, this is a top-quality casino platform that is very much worth trying out if you are looking for a reputable platform with a history.
Detailed Overview of Stake by Category
If you want to get a better idea of whether or not Stake is for you, then use this information to your advantage. This will help you compare Stake vs BK8 to understand how good Stake is compared to arguably Singapore’s top online casino.
1. User Interface and Experience 8/10
One thing to say about Stake is that they keep things nice and clean. The layout is clean and smooth, avoiding the need for data-eating animations and pop-up promotions appearing with every click.
The platform is very minimalistic, which might make it look outdated or boring, but it is nothing of the sort. This is a clean, easy-to-use digital platform that is not going to get in the way of the main thing you are here for—gaming!
The website's dark design is very easy to look at, and this is what you are looking for. This is a good website to use when you want to keep the screen brightness low, too, as the dark theme ensures that the light is never too overbearing.
The design quality is a positive for us—it looks really nice! The design has a freshness that is quite appealing, even if you might prefer a more bombastic design.
While some people say that Stake is a dull-looking online casino, Singapore players tend to like simplicity. The design and layout are perfect for those who just want a simple, easy-to-use online casino platform that looks nice. Sure, it could be a bit flashier, but especially for those on low-internet devices or slower smartphones, this can be a blessing in disguise.
By contrast, BK8 offers a much cleaner website from a visual perspective. It uses a rich blue theme filled out with extra colours like orange. This looks good on the eye and is striking, with many animations and promotions appearing as you move around the site. Regarding flashiness, we would say that BK8 is slightly more attractive – all without needlessly limiting the functionality of your experience.
2. Customer Support and Services 9/10
Providing email and live chat support, you can resolve issues easily with Stake. We have found that the results were very good whenever we used their live support for their Singapore online casino.
The main negative was that even during live chat solutions, we could find that the support team could take a while to find the solution to the problem(s) we had.
However, they were all courteous, transparent, and, in the main, good at resolving the problems we faced. That was very important as it meant we could quickly and easily work through the issues at hand, even if it took a little longer than we had hoped. 24/7 customer support live chat, though, is straightforward to use, and the staff is overall very helpful at resolving any issues you have.
They also provide an email support chat line but no phone support. Email and live chat support, though, are more than enough. We are big fans of how easy it was to resolve issues like withdrawal delays or problems with our account—even if it did take a little longer than we had hoped.
BK8 also provides email and live chat support, and broadly, the level of support on both platforms was about the same. Support on BK8 is always friendly and reliable. In general, though, the customer support offered by both platforms, either live chat or email, was very useful.
However, BK8 also offers phone contact, which is a nice choice for those who prefer to troubleshoot over the phone.
3. Licence and Security 10/10
With a license from the Government of Curacao, there is no reason to doubt Stake. In terms of licensing and security, they hold a license with one of the industry's most reputable groups.
This means you can trust their ability to offer a safe, transparent, and professional online casino experience in Singapore. Generally, a Curacao license is a sign of a high-quality company.
However, they go further than this in terms of security. They also provide a two-factor authentication system, which is increasingly common in the Singapore online casino circuit.
That extra protection is a must, helping you stay safe while playing on their casino platform. 2FA makes it much harder for someone to break into your account, which is always good.
The level of security and overall safety standards are excellent. Games have undergone long-term testing, too, with partnerships with big-name platforms that ensure you can easily trust Stake to be a safe place to play your games. Add in the sponsorships with big sports clubs like Everton FC and the reputation of their ownership group, Primedice, and there is no reason to doubt Stake’s safety standards.
Like Stake, BK8 is a Curacao-licensed Singapore online casino. It also offers access to proof of testing of all its games, and partnerships with big-name brands like Evolution Gaming further its credibility. If you have any doubts about BK8, its Curacao license, combined with its longevity in the Asian online casino gaming market, can put any fears to rest. BK8 is one of the most reputable casinos around!
If you are looking for a safe and easy-to-use place to play online casino games, BK8 is a great place to start. The level of safety on either platform is beyond reproach.
BK8 has a slightly longer market history and operates in a wider group of nations, but other than that, there is no reason to doubt either casino.
4. Stake Bonuses and Promotions 9/10
Stake is unique in that it does not offer a welcome bonus. You might think this is an immediate red flag, but there are some valid reasons. Also, Stake makes up for that lack of promotional welcome bonuses through its weekly promotions.
When you create an account with Stake, be sure to use the promo code MANIAKS. Add that in, and you get a 15% rakeback on anything you do on Stake—one of the best long-term offers we have seen in the industry. The quality of the promotional offers here is simply exceptional.
Promotions come in all shapes and sizes, from raffles to win fancy cars to promotions around major calendar events. Prizes also take various forms throughout the year, but Stake has you covered when looking for a generous place to play.
Unlike Stake, BK8 offers an online welcome bonus that can reach 288% of your initial deposit. With a minimum deposit of just 50 SGD, this welcome bonus is very accessible.
For those who want a welcome bonus, BK8 has Stake beaten. The quality of the regular promotions on Stake, though, is probably a bit higher.
5. Casino Gaming Variety 9/10
Everyone wants to use a Singapore online casino with various games, and Stake has you covered. This platform boasts well over 400 games in its online slots gaming section.
Its live casino and casino gaming sections include popular table games like poker and baccarat. In terms of options, Stake is one of the best around, with hundreds of high-quality games.
They also have over 60 games unique to Stake and will not be found in any other Singapore online casino. If you are looking for a generous platform in terms of game variety, Stake might be the perfect place to start. The quality of games mixed with the quantity is a great combination.
BK8 and Stake are similar in terms of gaming variety. Both provide hundreds of quality games from reputable developers like Evolution Gaming and Next Spin. They also have some great options for exclusive live casino games made by Evolution Gaming.
BK8 has an exceptional range of games and partnerships with more reputable companies, making its game variety slightly better than Stake’s.
They also offer lottery and fishing games, which you do not get at Stake so that they can offer even more variety. In terms of game quality, both companies more than meet their aims of offering quality and quantity.
6. Payment Method and Speed of Payouts 7/10
Stake's payment methods are all cryptocurrency-based, which might be a problem for some people. Unfortunately, you will not be able to use traditional payments here. However, they offer the most extensive range of cryptocurrency payout options that we have seen at any casino.
Stake allows you to buy cryptocurrency on-site, so you can easily turn your normal cash into the cryptocurrency you need, which is a nice workaround.
Stake lets itself down with inconsistent payment times for getting money in and out of your account. If you can live with that, though, Stake offers some of the best cryptocurrency options in the Singapore casino scene.
If you are not a cryptocurrency spender, then BK8 is a better platform for payment methods.
They provide easy payment access using typical methods like bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and eWallets like FastPay. This allows for rapid transactions and easy access to payments you cannot get with Stake.
In terms of cryptocurrencies, though, Stake has BK8 beaten hands down when it comes to offering variety.
BK8 also offers faster payments, often within an hour of your request. Compared to the inconsistent and opaque payouts with Stake, that can be a better alternative.
Conclusion
There is much to like about Stake. It is a reputable casino that has been around for years, and its founders have a decade-plus reputation in the Singapore online casino industry. Additionally, the platform continues to grow and expand, and it would be hard to argue against Stake as a high-quality place to play your games.
The variety of games and the website's ease of use make Stake a fantastic place to play online casino games. Is it perfect? No. The lack of normal cash payments and some other headaches mean that Stake is not perfect. It is, though, very good; there is a reason it is so popular!
Stake vs. BK8 - Which Online Casino is Better?
If we pick between Stake and BK8, we would probably side with BK8 for a few simple reasons.
For one, it offers payment methods other than cryptocurrencies. It also has slightly more variety in terms of game types, even if Stake has arguably the higher quality of games (and more exclusives).
The layouts and the customer support options are a matter of personal taste, with both companies scoring high on those lists. In general, though,
BK8 has a bit more reputational cache than you get with Stake. Stake, though, is worth trying out if you are looking for a trusted Singapore online casino with a growing reputation within the industry.
BK8 might win—but only just. Both casinos are 100% worth trying if you are looking for a happy mixture of quality and quantity.
FAQs
Is Stake Legal in Singapore?
Yes, Stake is a licensed and legal casino in Singapore. You can play Stake in Singapore thanks to its holding of the license required to operate.
Is Stake a good way to make money?
Given some of the games can provide a 99% RTP, there is a high chance that you can make your money back when playing Stake. Gambling is never a great money maker; you must be lucky to win big at gambling. For a fun time, though, Stake has you covered!
Is Stake the biggest online casino?
No, we would say that BK8 has been beaten in size and reputation. BK8 is the largest online casino brand in Singapore and Asia.
Who is the owner of Stake?
Stake is owned by Primedice, which has been in the dice gambling scene since 2013 and is among the largest in that industry. Stake.com was developed by the experts behind Primedice.
Can Stake Casino be accessed on mobile devices?
Yes, you can play Stake on your mobile device if you wish. You can download the app or play it on the mobile-friendly website – the choice is yours.
What top promotional deals does Stake Casino provide?
With no welcome bonus, promotions change constantly. New weekly promotions are offered regularly, offering a great variety of promotions that you can enjoy when you use Stake.
Which gaming providers are partnered with Stake's online casino?
Stake has thousands of games to pick from, and they tend to partner with big-name companies such as Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, and Evolution Gaming. They also have exclusive games that are not found elsewhere, such as Walking Wilds, Sugar Twist, and Slushie Party.
