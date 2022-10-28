Sono Bello Reviews - Do You Need Laser Contouring To Get In Shape

Sono Bello reviews and testimonials play a huge part in their marketing efforts, as it’s one of the best ways to show potential clients the dramatic results that can be achieved with their laser contouring treatments.

While Sono Bello’s website is full of glowing reviews, there are also a number of negative Sono Bello reviews floating around the internet.

Unfortunately, the latter often gets buried in the sea of positive Sono Bello reviews, making it difficult for potential clients to get an accurate picture of what they can expect from the company.

In order to help you make an informed decision about whether or not Sono Bello is right for you, we’ve done a comprehensive review of the brand, their services, and the pros and cons.

Before you decide to go under the knife, we recommend that you read our Sono Bello review in detail.

What is Sono Bello?

Sono Bello is a chain of laser contouring centers that first opened its doors in 2005.

The company was founded by two plastic surgeons, Drs. Thomaskan and Cuzalina, who saw the potential for laser contouring treatments to provide dramatic results with minimal downtime.

Currently, Sono Bello has over 35 locations across 21 states in the US.

They offer a whole range of different laser contouring treatments, as well as traditional plastic surgery procedures.

But primarily, the focus is on body contouring, tummy tuck, and liposuction, which provides people with a safe and effective way to get rid of unwanted fat.

Sono Bello also offers a number of different financing options to make their treatments more affordable.

What Sono Bello Procedures are Available?

Sono Bello offers three main types of laser contouring: TriSculpt EFS, BodyTite, and Facetite.

They also offer traditional surgical procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, laser liposuction, tummy tucks, and facelifts.

But in this review, we’ll be focusing on their laser contouring treatments, as that’s their main area of expertise.

TriSculpt EFS

TriSculpt EFS is a new and innovative laser contouring treatment that uses two different types of lasers to target and remove unwanted fat.

The first laser targets the water in your fat cells, causing them to expand and rupture.

The second laser then breaks down the cell walls, allowing the fat to be removed through a small incision.

This treatment is said to be much less invasive than traditional liposuction, with minimal downtime and discomfort.

It’s also said to be more effective, as it can target multiple areas of the body at once.

BodyTite

BodyTite is another new and innovative laser contouring treatment that uses radiofrequency energy to melt away unwanted fat as well as tighten the skin.

A lot of times, excessive and sudden fat loss results in loose and sagging skin.

But with BodyTite, the skin is also tightened at the same time, resulting in a more toned and youthful appearance.

This treatment is said to be less invasive than traditional liposuction, with minimal downtime and discomfort.

Facetite

Facetite is a laser contouring treatment that is specifically designed to target the face.

It uses radiofrequency energy to melt away unwanted fat as well as tighten the skin, resulting in a more youthful appearance.

This treatment is said to be less invasive than traditional facelifts, with minimal downtime and discomfort.

How does Sono Bello work?

Sono Bello works on the concept of spot reduction. This means that they target specific areas of the body that are prone to storing excess fat.

These areas generally include the chin, neck, arms, upper and lower abdomen, thighs, buttocks, and abdomen, but can be anywhere on the body.

They then use a combination of lasers and radiofrequency energy to break down the fat cells and tighten the skin.

First Laser Treatment

The first laser treatment is a broader one where the surgeon will attach paddles to your body and zap away at the fat cells.

You will likely feel a warmth or tingling sensation during this treatment, but it should be tolerable. Most people do not notice a huge difference at this point in time.

Second Laser Treatment

The second laser treatment is much more targeted. The surgeon will use a small device to target specific areas of your body.

Think of this like the follow-up process where the actual leftover fat that's been resistant to diet and exercise is finally removed.

Recovery Process

After your treatment, you will be wrapped in compression garments and told to avoid strenuous activity for a few weeks.

You will likely experience some bruising, swelling, and soreness during this time, but it should subside within a few days.

What is the cost of Sono Bello?

The cost of Sono Bello procedures depends on multiple factors. They take into account the body mass index, the areas on the body that the procedure will be performed on, and so on.

But based on sono bello customers reviews, a single area can cost you upwards of $5000 to $8000.

That generally does not include the cost of any post-op aftercare or follow up procedures, mind you.

A lot of customer reviews mention that they have ended up paying more than $12k and are still disappointed with the way they look.

Does Sono Bello work? - Our thoughts

Any invasive procedure, be it laser liposuction or vaser vipo which uses ultrasound, or a traditional surgeon with a cannula, may appear like an easy way to lose weight.

But the fact is, these procedures come with their own risks and side effects which can be long-lasting and sometimes even permanent.

Here's what we think.

Nothing can replace a healthy diet, exercise, and supplements

We've all been there before. You think you are doing everything it takes to the T. But you still cannot seem to lose those last few pounds.

You might have even consulted a doctor and been told that you are perfectly healthy. But the number on the scale just won't budge.

In other words, if you are unable to lose that last bit of fat despite your best efforts at dieting and exercising, something like Sono Bello might seem to be the next logical step.

But you need to understand that the Sono bello procedures come with a lot of caveats attached to them.

The initial consultation, which is a free consultation pre op often fails to give you the complete picture.

Imagine having to go through a surgical process and still ending up with poor results. Do you know what's easier?

Using powerful fat burners that use natural ingredients to peel away those stubborn layers of body fat.

It may cause permanent scars

Sono bello claims to prioritize patient safety.

But a look at their reviews mention that several of their so-called minimally invasive procedures like upper abdomen etching and cool sculpting have left patients with permanent scars.

The thing about scars is that they are not just skin deep.

They can have a lasting effect on your mental state and how you perceive yourself.

If you are considering any kind of body sculpting procedure, be sure to ask your doctor about the risks involved including scarring.

There are complaints galore

Sono Bello has an A+ rating on the better business bureau. That's only because they are diligent about responding to complaints. But a look at their customer reviews on other platforms will tell you a different story altogether.

From billing issues to treatments that have failed to deliver the promised results, there are plenty of dissatisfied sono bello users.

A lot of them mention repeated visits to their corporate office and made repeated phone calls without a clear resolution.

There are charges of fraudulent cheques

This one takes the cake. There's a complaint against Sono Bello for issuing a fraudulent cheque. The customer in question had made the payment using a credit card and the company issued her a cheque for the same amount as a refund because she could not proceed with the liposuction due to her issues with blood pressure.

But when she tried to encash it, she was told that the cheque was not registered. That's a red flag folks and a huge one at that.

The Customer Satisfaction Guarantee Caveat

One of the things that Sono Bello proudly touts is its customer satisfaction guarantee. But a closer look at the fine print will reveal that it is not all that it's cracked up to be.

For starters, you can only avail of the guarantee if you have already paid in full for the entire process. So if you have availed their 0% financing option, you are out of luck. Awesome job!

Secondly, you should not gain weight for the next year to ensure that the procedure delivers the desired results.

Now, that's a huge ask considering that most people who opt for Sono Bello are opting for it because they have been unable to lose weight through diet and exercise.

The fact that they have to maintain the same weight for a whole year is just setting them up for failure.

Is Sono Bello worth it - Our Review

We feel that Sono Bello procedures are not worth it. They come rife with issues like scarring, billing problems, and customer dissatisfaction.

Also, cosmetic procedures are not covered by insurance. You will have to fork out that money from your pockets.

There are better, non-invasive options available that can help you lose weight without putting your health and well being into risk.

In fact, we have multiple options listed for you here.

#1 - PhenQ - Melt away the belly fat

Years ago, Phentermine became the buzzword for weight loss because of how easy it made to lose weight. But as it turns out, Phentermine is not all that safe. There have been reports of heart valve damage, high blood pressure, and addiction.

That's why 9-years ago, Wolfson Brands, a leading nutraceutical company, set out to create a safe alternative to Phentermine.

PhenQ is the result of their efforts. It is a natural weight loss supplement that has helped millions of people lose weight without any side effects.

The benefits of using PhenQ over cosmetic surgery

The very reason why something like Sona Bello sounds like a good idea is that it offers quick results. But as we have seen, those results come at a huge price.

Believe it or not, PhenQ too can get you those results within months. Here's what you can expect from it.

Breaks down fat cells

Stubborn fat is so hard to lose because the body clings to it for dear life. The body does this because it thinks that the fat will come in handy during a famine.

There are receptors in the body called Alpha 2 receptors which cause the body to store fat instead of burning it.

PhenQ has an ingredient called capsaicin-P which helps to break down those fat cells and flush them out of the system.

Burns the released fat for fuel

PhenQ contains an ingredient called L-carnitine which works to transport the released fat to the cells where it can be burned for fuel.

This means that not only does PhenQ help to break down the fat cells, but it also helps to ensure that the released fat is used up instead of being stored again.

Helps increase the intensity of workouts

The intensity of your workouts also has a direct bearing on the amount of weight that you can lose.

PhenQ contains an ingredient called caffeine anhydrous which is a concentrated form of caffeine. It helps to give you the energy and focus that you need to power through your workouts.

PhenQ Cost

Seeing visible abs shouldn't cost you thousands of dollars. PhenQ costs just $70 a month. If you buy a three-month package, you can get it for much less. The three month package actually gives you two months of PhenQ for free.

PhenQ vs Sona Bello - What we think

Does this even need to be said? There is no comparison between PhenQ and Sona Bello. One is a safe, effective and affordable weight loss supplement that has helped millions of people lose weight.

The other is a cosmetic procedure that comes with a host of risks and is not even covered by insurance.

So, the choice is obvious. PhenQ is the clear winner here! Try it. You won't be disappointed.

#2 - Leanbean - Lose weight by curbing calories

Leanbean is the # selling weight loss supplement in the UK. It is also the most popular weight management pill amongst ladies.

The reason? Leanbean uses a safe and proven method to help stave off hunger pangs and curb calorie intake.

The result is that you start to eat a lot less and you don't even realize it.

The benefits of using Leanbean over cosmetic surgery

There are multiple reasons why you should choose Leanbean over Sona Bello, but here are the most important ones.

Reduces hunger pangs

Leanbean has an ingredient called glucomannan which helps to reduce hunger pangs. It's a soluble fiber that expands in the stomach and makes you feel full.

This means that you are less likely to snack between meals and you end up eating a lot less overall.

Stable blood sugar levels

Frequent hunger pangs are a sign of poor insulin health. When you have poor insulin health, your body cannot process fat properly and it ends up being stored instead of being used for energy.

This is one of the main reasons why people struggle to lose weight.

Leanbean has ingredients like chromium and green coffee which help to regulate blood sugar levels. This, in turn, helps to improve insulin health and ensures that your body is able to burn fat for fuel.

Improves metabolism

A fast metabolism is key to weight loss. The faster your metabolism, the more calories you will burn even at rest.

Leanbean has ingredients like green tea and turmeric which have been shown to boost metabolism.

Leanbean Cost

Per bottle: $59.99

3 bottles: 1 bottle free

Shipping: Free Worldwide on the 3-month package

Leanbean vs Sono Bello - Our thoughts

Leanbean is one of the safest and most effective weight loss supplements on the market. It is also much more affordable than Sona Bello.

It has a host of ingredients that have been clinically proven to help with weight loss. Moreover, it comes with a money-back guarantee so you can try it without any risk.

#3 - PhenGold - All Round weight loss solution

PhenGold is one of the only weight loss supplements that uses a best of all worlds approach to weight loss. You see, weight loss is a very personal thing.

What works for one person might not work for another. This is why PhenGold uses a combination of ingredients that address all the different aspects of weight loss.

The result is that you will find it easy to lose weight, no matter what the hurdle that you face generally.

Why PhenGold is better than cosmetic surgery

A lot of people give up prematurely during their weight loss journey because they feel that there's no further progress possible.

Here's a fact. Your diet and exercise alone are sometimes inadequate to breach that final barrier to weight loss.

This is where PhenGold steps in with its potent blend of thermogenic and metabolism boosting ingredients. It helps you to burn more calories and it also suppresses your appetite so that you can finally get over that hump and achieve the body of your dreams.

Balances your metabolism to boost fat burn

Your metabolism has a lot to do with how easily you can lose weight. A slow metabolism means that your body will find it hard to burn fat.

PhenGold has ingredients like green tea and green coffee which have been proven to speed up your metabolism so that you can burn more fat.

This is vital for someone who's busy and does not find enough time to exercise.

Helps you control your calorie intake

Calories are hidden in the most innocuous looking mid-meal snacks. That's why most people are unaware of how many calories they're actually eating.

This is where PhenGold's appetite suppressant properties come into play. Suppressing your appetite without affecting your brain's neurotransmitter levels, it helps you to control your calorie intake so that you can finally lose weight.

Reduces stress and improves your mood

Uncontrolled stress levels are counterproductive to weight loss. When you're stressed out, your body produces the hormone cortisol which leads to increased appetite and cravings.

This can completely offset all your weight loss efforts.

PhenGold has ingredients like Rhodiola Rosea and L-theanine which have been shown to help reduce stress levels. This, in turn, helps to improve your mood and makes it easier for you to lose weight.

PhenGold Cost

Per bottle: $59.99

3-months bottles: 2 bottles free

Shipping: Free worldwide

PhenGold vs. Sono Bello - Our thoughts

We think that a supplement like PhenGold helps you achieve all the challenges that make you opt for cosmetic procedures in the first place.

It helps you lose weight fast, that too from stubborn areas that otherwise seem impossible to get rid of.

It also helps you keep the weight off for good by helping you control your calorie intake and by boosting your metabolism.

So, we think PhenGold is a better alternative to cosmetic surgery as it is cheaper and has no side effects whatsoever.

The Bottom Line

Sono Bello is a huge corporation with a chain of cosmetic surgery clinics all over the US.

They offer a range of cosmetic surgery procedures to help people achieve their desired body shape. But, these procedures are quite expensive and they also come with a host of risks and side effects.

We think that there are better alternatives to Sono Bello, like weight loss supplements.

PhenQ - Top choice to melt away belly fat

- Top choice to melt away belly fat Leanbean - Put a check on your calorie intake

- Put a check on your calorie intake PhenGold - Target weight loss from multiple angles

Use these supplements with a normal healthy diet and you should get a lot closer to your weight loss goals, without having to put your health at risk.

