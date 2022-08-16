Solana, Avalanche And Adirize DAO - Three 'Must Have's For Every Investor In The Ongoing Bear Market

Crypto investing is one of the most common activities within the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto investing is a cornerstone of the industry and is essential to its growth and development. Since cryptocurrency gained mainstream attention, people worldwide have participated in the industry’s growth by investing in favourable altcoins for a massive return on investment (ROI).

The advent of the bear market has made it exceedingly hard to perform crypto-related activities like investing and trading. It makes it harder to perform actions without incurring a loss. The best way to combat a bear market is to focus on long-term cryptocurrency investments rather than short-term ones.

Finding the right altcoin to invest in might be complex and challenging for some. For this reason, we’ll examine three suitable investment choices in this piece. Here’s everything you need to know about Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), and Adirize DAO (ADI).

Solana (SOL) - the speedy network

First on the list is Solana (SOL), the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network. The Solana network is a renowned, highly functional open source project that utilizes blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. It facilitates decentralized app (dApp) creation and provides improved scalability through its innovative hybrid consensus mechanism.

So impressive is the speed and performance of the network that it has been tipped as a rival that can compare to Ethereum (ETH) and challenge the dominant smart contract platform, earning itself the “Ethereum Killer” moniker in the process. The Solana (SOL) token is used to interact with the network and perform other crypto-related activities.

Solana (SOL) is a top 10 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap. It is available on several top crypto platforms such as Binance, Coinbase, FTX, Bilaxy, and Huobi Global.

Avalanche’s (AVAX) key benefits

Next is AVAX, the native cryptocurrency of Avalanche, a layer one blockchain platform that functions as the ideal environment for decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks. The platform's features make it a significant rival to the dominant smart contract blockchain, Ethereum (ETH). These features include a higher transaction output of up to 6,500 transactions per second (tps) while not compromising scalability.

AVAX is a prominent crypto within the industry, a top 20 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap. The token has a live market cap of $6,751,847,725, a circulating supply of 283,854,232 AVAX coins, and a max supply of 720,000,000 AVAC coins. You can find AVAX stocks on several crypto platforms, such as Binance, Kucoin, and Bitfinex.

Adirize DAO (ADI) - the new crypto on the blockchain

The Adirize DAO (ADI) is the answer to the industry’s probing question, " What if you could have a stablecoin that was less volatile than other cryptocurrencies and hence better suited to everyday transactions but didn't rely on any fiat currencies?”. ADI is best described as not a stablecoin but rather a decentralized algorithmic reserve currency that provides free-floating value to its users that they can always rely on, thanks to the fractional reserves from which it derives its inherent value.

Native to Adirize DAO, the ADI token exists to be the solution to the issues that plague stablecoins. It also facilitates crypto-related activities on the Adirize DAO protocol, such as staking and bonding.

ADI could be a long-term cryptocurrency investment in the long run. It goes on presale soon and is adequately incentivized to reward potential investors. One such incentive is a 10% additional token bonus on purchases made using Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

