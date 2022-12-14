SOLANA AND ROCKETIZE TOKEN ARE SAFE BET INVESTMENT OPTIONS, ACCORDING TO CRYPTO EXPERTS

Since cryptocurrency broke into the mainstream media, it has become one of the go-to investment methods. The low entry barriers make the coin an exciting option for many trading enthusiasts. Because of its transparent and decentralized nature, cryptocurrency efficiently removed the need for banks and brokerage firms. This, in turn, gives the average investor more control over his investment options. Of course, this easily translates to more significant returns. With the investor at the helm of his destiny, he chooses the coins he believes will make him the most profits in the coming days.

As a concept in and of itself, cryptocurrency brought the idea of decentralized finance to life. This, in turn, reduces the need for brokerage firms and third-party corporations when it comes to investment. Now users can expect higher rates on their investments. They can also expect greater data privacy because no boogeyman can share in their returns or poke noses into their businesses. With the many incentives that cryptocurrency has to offer, it comes as no surprise that many investors are trooping in daily. With the many options available in the crypto market, a great place to start your research would be Solana (SOL) and Rocketize Token (JATO).

SOLANA (SOL)

Solana (SOL) made its first appearance in the crypto market in 2017; since then, it has been a top crypto asset. When the coin debuted, it targeted the scalability, censorship, performance, and programmability issues plaguing blockchain networks. Solana (SOL) quickly became a market favorite thanks to its many solutions. In addition to its many exciting features, Solana (SOL) can collaborate quite easily with several systems. For instance, the Solana (SOL) network uses a slightly different variation of the consensus method called the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS).

The DPoS works hand in hand with the Proof-of-History mechanism and the Tower Byzantine Fault Tolerance mechanism (BFT). All these tools have specific functions and enable validators to function even more efficiently. They increase the block time and the overall performance of the Solana (SOL) platform. Validators for the Solana (SOL) network are chosen based on the number of SOL holdings they have. Crypto users with many SOL tokens can be selected as a validator. The position, of course, comes with its own benefits. Users who are not chosen as validators can delegate their tokens to the validators and make a tidy sum in profits.

ROCKETIZE TOKEN (JATO)

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, Rocketize Token (JATO) is designed to work hand in hand with other networks in the crypto market. The coin plans to expand its capabilities as a blockchain network with a keen interest in interplanetary activities. As a meme coin, Rocketize Token (JATO) gets its inspiration from space. Several innovative technologies power the token. Its interest in space is also reflected in the name of its token. JATO is an acronym that stands for Jet Assisted Take Off. The token can be used for some purposes, like staking, token swapping, liquidity management, and reward earning.

The token has a massive supply of one trillion tokens. With such a large number, Rocketize Token (JATO) has a deflationary mechanism to help control the number of tokens in circulation at any given time. With its burn mechanism, the token's value will increase as more tokens burn regularly. The crypto asset is currently available for presale to interested users. The presale of the tokens also comes with rewards. The rewards available depend on several factors, like the fiat currency spent, the type of cryptocurrency used to make the transaction, the presale stage, and so on.

