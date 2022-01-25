Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Social Media Influencer Anuj Kumar Bajpai Leverages His Huge Follower Base To Help The Needy

Young and responsible Anuj Kumar has realized that a strong social media presence has the power to influence, motivate and reach the masses in the quickest way.

Social Media Influencer Anuj Kumar Bajpai Leverages His Huge Follower Base To Help The Needy
Anuj Kumar Bajpai, Influencer -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 5:40 pm

 Anuj Kumar Bajpai, son of Santosh Kumar Bajpai from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has taken up the mission of helping the needy through his huge social media following. Young and responsible Anuj Kumar has realized that a strong social media presence has the power to influence, motivate and reach the masses in the quickest way.

He identifies causes that are helpful for the community and society and spreads those messages to reach the masses. He also helps those who are in need of assistance and uses his social media platforms to amplify their messages and support their cause. Anuj is active on all the major and popular social media platforms. His twitter follower base is over a lac and his Facebook follower base is more than 30,000. He selects messages that hold good value for the masses and through his social media platform generates the relevant awareness and information.

He is a firm believer and advocate of the ideologies of the current ruling party of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also furthers their views through his social media. He voices and expresses his political view too, through his social media. After completing his graduation and post-graduation from DAV College Kanpur, he felt the need to express his political views and his presence on social media gave him the perfect platform to do so. Social media with its instantaneous reach can be used to spread beneficial messages and raise awareness for good causes and that is exactly what Anuj chose to do. Through his social media he promotes awareness, disseminates information and helps the needy who do not have the ways and means of reaching the masses. Anuj is adept at harnessing the power of social media for a positive outcome for the needy.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh Debuts In Biggest And Largest Entry To The Metaverse, Web 3.0 And Blockchain

Saleem Nawaz Mandi Shaikh Debuts In Biggest And Largest Entry To The Metaverse, Web 3.0 And Blockchain

NRI Tanu Garg Mehta Shares Her Secret For Successful Long-Distance Marriage & Keeping Family Solid

Beatitude Brings Back Its Most Loved Sarees Clubbed In A New Avatar ‘Titan’

Rapid Organic Private Limited, An Organic Business Looking Out For Farmers’ Happiness

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare