Social Media Influencer Anuj Kumar Bajpai Leverages His Huge Follower Base To Help The Needy

Anuj Kumar Bajpai, son of Santosh Kumar Bajpai from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, has taken up the mission of helping the needy through his huge social media following. Young and responsible Anuj Kumar has realized that a strong social media presence has the power to influence, motivate and reach the masses in the quickest way.

He identifies causes that are helpful for the community and society and spreads those messages to reach the masses. He also helps those who are in need of assistance and uses his social media platforms to amplify their messages and support their cause. Anuj is active on all the major and popular social media platforms. His twitter follower base is over a lac and his Facebook follower base is more than 30,000. He selects messages that hold good value for the masses and through his social media platform generates the relevant awareness and information.

He is a firm believer and advocate of the ideologies of the current ruling party of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also furthers their views through his social media. He voices and expresses his political view too, through his social media. After completing his graduation and post-graduation from DAV College Kanpur, he felt the need to express his political views and his presence on social media gave him the perfect platform to do so. Social media with its instantaneous reach can be used to spread beneficial messages and raise awareness for good causes and that is exactly what Anuj chose to do. Through his social media he promotes awareness, disseminates information and helps the needy who do not have the ways and means of reaching the masses. Anuj is adept at harnessing the power of social media for a positive outcome for the needy.

