Shri Avdheshanand Giri Ji Highlights The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle 

Hansraj Rajhuvanshi, a renowned spiritual singer made the crowd demand more while performing in Lucknow on Sunday, 5th June. A spiritual event was held by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Juna Peethadheeshwar Param Pujya Shri Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, which enlightened the importance of mental health and awareness that people face nowadays. The occasion also marked the 8th death anniversary of Kunwar Yasharth, the late son of Dayal Group's founder & Chairman of Kunwars Global School Lucknow, Mr. Rajesh Singh, who was also the organizer of this social awareness program based on the importance of spirituality in life. The program's name “Tanav Visarjan Me Adhyatm ki Bhumika”, the theme of the program spoke about the mental health issues of day-to-day life and how to fight them. The spiritual guide Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji also educated the disciples and introduced them to a positive way of living.

The famous spiritual and bhajan (Hindu carols) singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi was also present in the program and he mesmerized the devotees by performing Lord Shiva’s hymns. Almost 2000 devotees from all around Lucknow attended the event, among them were many prominent politicians and businessmen from Lucknow from every government sector (from education to health and hospitality). Dignitaries like- Mahendra Singh (Ex-cabinet minister,) Suraj Singh, Rajesh Singh, Parth Singh, Aparna Yadav, Arvind Singh Bisht, and Sataynder Singh marked their presence and gained valuable Prasadam of knowledge and wisdom from Guru Ji. The program was followed by the Prasad Grahan ritual. Mr. Rajesh Singh, the organizer of the event said, “When our spiritual life is guided with balance, we make better decisions and live a less chaotic life. It is important for every human being to take control of their lives and attend events like these to embark upon our spiritual journey that will become more fulfilling, eye-opening, and interesting. Conducting this program was an immense success for me and all the people who participated in it.”

In the auspicious program, Guru Ji summarised that in today’s world our minds are not free of thoughts, overthinking, and narrow-mindedness which eventually promotes stress, depression, and unwanted suicidal intentions. People of all ages are getting infected with the mental issues and traumas that are rusting our society. He also threw light on how and why youngsters seek suicide as an effortless way to escape from the harsh reality of life and severe stress issues. The highlights of the program was Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Juna Peethadheeshwar Param Pujya Shri Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, who not only enthralled his followers with his knowledgeable words but also inspired them to learn the ways of living a healthy life. He also laid thoughtful remarks on how spirituality is the prescription for all sorts of mental concerns.

