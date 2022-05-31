Short Videos Are The Latest Trend On Social Media, Says Neha Gadhwalla

Neha Gadhwalla, owner of Eficiente Management has managed to achieve a feat with her meteoric rise. From being a hairstylist, a production assistant, to the owner of a managerial firm, Neha has come a long way with her hard work and dedication. She is an inspiration to many who dream to make it big in Bollywood. In an exclusive chat with a leading Bollywood publication, Neha Gadhawalla opened up about the latest trend in the digital industry.

Neha Gadhwalla revealed the reason behind her short videos gaining momentum. She spoke about how her brand has incorporated the videos as a marketing strategy. Neha shared how it is the netizens on social media who are hooked on to the addictive short videos. Gadhwalla told us, “There is a 360-degree shift in the trend nowadays, right from shooting conceptual videos of a minimum of 8-10 minutes to now shooting videos not more than a minute.”

She adds, “This is mainly because the users have lost the patience to watch the full content piece which has led to a fall in stickiness. There are multiple short videos on the platform that are coming into existence which is quite addictive. In fact, several renowned brands are now starting to focus on it in order to get maximum reach from the consumers. It has certainly become a boon for social media as netizens are hooked with short videos as they are constantly sharing on the platform. Taking inspiration from that, even we have incorporated such kinds of videos for our brand as a marketing strategy which is surely turning out to be fruitful. It is gaining more attraction from the viewers which is pretty engrossing.”

Speaking of Eficiente Management, Neha started her company with Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s help in 2019. The agency helps known and fresh makeup artists, hairstylists, stylist photographers and influencers make a mark in the prominent identity in the industry. Neha’s agency has given a platform to artists who have worked with stars like Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha and more.

Talking about the future plans, Neha Gadhwalla has plans to expand her agency and make it a creative hub for managing directors and art directors as well.