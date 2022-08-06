SEO Course: How to buy expired domains at auctions for top rankings in Google

You can reach the TOP Google competitive queries today. If you have ever had any doubt about this, then I can show you.

It is so true that the competition in the search results is just off the scale, and the old SEO black hat methods have long ceased to work.

The big media outlets and the world-famous domains seem to have crowded out all the smaller niche outlets. As a result, affiliate review sites use black hat methods such as buying links from Web 2.0 sites, blog comments, PBNs, forums, press releases, wiki sites, and many other types of backlinks to get rankings on Google.

But everything seems useless and a waste of time. So you start spending your budgets on ads and work for the Google and Facebook advertising business, hoping you would gain traction with the most complicated advertising settings and replace the same organic traffic from Google that converts so well.

But advertising traffic does not convert to sales easily. Moreover, passing through the advertising process can be challenging because almost everything that affiliate programs promote is simply forbidden to advertise. So what is the way out?





THERE ARE ONLY TWO EFFECTIVE SEO TECHNIQUES IN AFFILIATE NICHES TO HELP YOU MAKE CRAZY SALES: EXPIRED DOMAINS AND POSTS ON MEDIA SITES TO GAIN TOP SPOTS IN GOOGLE.

Get Access to My SEO Course Today and Get 50% OFF

Google Organic Traffic is a Pure Gold for the Affiliate Business

The truth remains that organic search traffic is the best and has no adequate substitutes. This is why it is the most desired source of traffic for conversion.

One of the biggest threads on the leading SEO forum says:

“BLACKHAT SUCCESS - NEVER GIVE UP!”

I created my online blackhat SEO course:"How to turn auction domains into GOLD" for all who know, understand, and are keen on SEO. I'm here to remind you that getting huge targeted and well-converting organic traffic from Google today is possible. Sometimes it is even easier than a few years ago. I'll prove it if you promise to read the article!

At the same time, quite by chance, after analyzing successful sites in Google’s SERPs(search engine results pages), it is easy to notice that most domains you find on the TOP of Google’s results pages do not look natural. Yet, these are not legit sites that earned its trust for years of hard work.

So how does it suddenly become an ordinary affiliate site at the TOP of Google? With natural backlinks from authority .EDU and .GOV domains? It is mysterious.

In fact, you can find them everywhere on Google. Hundreds of articles from the expired domains bought at auctions in different niches are ranked at the TOP of Google’s search results.

It may seem incredible, but you can check it out for yourself. You may be intrigued and wonder if, why, and how these domains with affiliate articles become leaders in search results for the most complex, expensive, and high-converting search terms.

Could it be super expert content, or are they super expert sites? Of course not. Ordinary copywriters re-write these articles without any expertise or minimal value.