SARMS For Weight Loss – Best SARMs Stack For Weight Loss Before And After Results

In this article we will focus on the properties of SARMs that help in weight loss. Like steroids, there are some particular SARMs that can bring great weight loss results, if used correctly.

We all know that SARMs and anabolic steroids are two different categories. While anabolic steroids have a certainly different working criteria, SARMs stands for selective androgen receptor modulators that are primarily focused to create anabolic activity and help in enhancing muscle growth by rightly triggering androgen receptors. Though, steroids are also linked with stimulating the anabolic activities but their properties are different from SARMs. There are certain points on which SARMs are considered as the better choice than steroids. One of the properties that make SARMs preferable is they don’t disturb the non-skeletal muscle tissue, which means that androgenic activity will only be limited then to muscle tissues. This overall property will make it increasingly effective for building lean muscle mass.

While SARMS are popular among bodybuilders for building muscle growth, they are equally prevalent for causing weight loss as well. Likewise anabolic steroids, SARMs are also used for both bulking and cutting phases. This makes it an extremely popular choice for people who want to burn fat and lose weight along with building lean mass. SARMS and steroids both work through binding with the androgen receptors in the cells, but SARMS are particularly selective, as they have only associated with the muscle and bone receptors. On the other hand, steroids don't make any specific binding and get linked with all androgen receptors, which is the major reason for its increased side effects.

Best Weight Loss SARMs

There are a lot of SARMs available in the market that serve different purposes of muscle building, enhancing strength, and losing fat. However, there are some specific options in SARMs that have significant potential for burning fat and weight loss, which are used during cutting cycles.

Some of the best SARMs for weight loss are the following:

● Cardarine GW-501516

● Andarine S4

● Ibutamoren MK 677

● Stenabolic SR9009

● Ostarine MK-2866

In the later section of this article, we will briefly discuss all of them to give you an idea about their working capability for losing weight.

Cardarine GW- 501516 SARM

This SARM is one of the most popular choices for losing weight. However, there is a conflict that it is not actually SARM, but a PPAR receptors agonist that is used by bodybuilders during their cutting cycles. Cardarine was not initially meant to influence muscle, but intended to focus on treating metabolic and heart diseases at the time of development. During clinical studies it had been found that Cardarine could be of great help in improving physical performance and enhancing fat loss. However, later this drug got labelled as a black market drug, as there were some side effects linked with it. As per studies, Cardarine may damage the brain cells if not properly used. It can also potentially plaque in the arteries and can trigger cardiovascular issues if misused or get overdosed. The ideal dosage of Cardarine is within 7 mg to 20 mg a day with the suggested cycle time of 8 to 12 weeks.

Cardarine – Key Benefits

On the other hand, the benefits associated with Cardarine GW – 501516 are the following:

● It helps in building better endurance and stamina to perform at the next level in the gym.

● It stimulates the action of faster fat loss.

● It helps in losing weight while retaining muscle mass.

● It helps in reducing the oxidative stress.

● It aids in improving the blood circulation to the muscles.

Andarine S4 SARM

Andarine is also known as one of the best SARMs for cutting phase, as it supports muscle growth while helping in shredding body fat. Initially Andarine was developed to treat muscle wastage diseases including osteoporosis. Andarine is considered as a regular addition to a successful bulking and cutting stacks as well. Many bodybuilders experience visible improvements in their lean muscle mass while using Andarine. In spite of all the benefits, Andarine is a SARM after all and it has some risks associated with it if this compound is misused. Some of the known side effects caused by the overdose of Andarine are headache, nausea, liver damage, heart attack, vision impairments, disturbance in cholesterol levels, testosterone suppression etc.

Andarine - Key Benefits

Some of the key benefits linked with Andarine S4 are:

● It helps in improving lean muscle mass and enhancing bone strength.

● It supports the growth of lean muscle mass.

● It helps in boosting athletic performance.

● It triggers the thermogenesis process in the body that accelerates fat loss.

Ibutamoren MK 677 SARM

Another popular SARM for cutting purposes is Ibutamoren that does not actually react with androgen receptors. Instead, it offers some hormonal benefits by increasing the human growth hormone to enhance muscle growth and building. The use of Ibutamoren also increases insulin-like growth factor 1 also known as IGF-1, which can affect ghrelin, the hormone that can reduce hunger cravings. The ability of appetite suppression is what makes Ibutamoren one of the important SARMs for weight loss. Like other SARMs, this is also not a side effects free thing. It can cause certain side effects like water retention, joint pain, increase in blood sugar levels, and makes you somewhat lazy or unproductive.

Ibutamoren – Key Benefits

Following are some of the key benefits offered by Ibutamoren:

● It helps in building and growing lean muscle tissue.

● It reduces muscle wasting and helps in better muscle support.

● It increases bone density and bone health.

● It improves sleep quality and cognition functions.

● It will help in delaying the signs of aging and increase longevity.

Stenabolic SR 9009 SARM

Stenabolic is one of the popular and trendy SARM that is used by many bodybuilders for their cutting phases. Stenabolic is also said to be not an actual SARM, but a Rev-ErbA ligand instead that binds with the Rev-ErbA protein to enhance its capabilities. This process will improve protein synthesis in the body, which leads to accelerated fat burning. Stenabolic is also used to inhibit the fat storage in the body. Though it is a potent compound for fat burning, it also comes with the side effects that include insomnia. Some users also experience an episode of headache and nausea.

Stenabolic – Key Benefits

Following are some important benefits of Stenabolic SARM:

● It helps in improving the overall glucose metabolism.

● It aids in suppressing appetite and curbing hunger.

● It assists in increasing the calorie burning, which leads to fat loss.

● It enhances your stamina and endurance.

● It improves the mitochondria production in muscle tissues and enhances muscular hypertrophy.

Ostarine MK 2866 SARM

Ostarine is one of the highly used and popular choices among anabolic SARM that is an ideal option for people looking for muscle mass growth in a short span of time. Unlike other bulking steroids, Ostarine doesn’t add body fat to your muscle build and can be effectively used during the cutting phase as well. When people are on their weight loss journey, they usually undergo hard diets and calorie deficits. However, even in those situations, Ostarine has the capability of maintaining both muscle and strength while fat loss. This ability of Ostarine makes it a compact potential choice for building muscle mass while cutting down on excess fat.

Ostarine – Key Benefits

Following are the major benefits of Ostarine MK 2866:

● It helps in enhancing the body’s capability of muscle growth.

● It aids in muscle development even while your body is within a calorie deficit frame.

● It helps in improving the fat burning in the body to help you cut down the excess fat.

● It can be used in both bulking and cutting cycles.

SARMS stack for Weight Loss

SARMs are highly popular among the bodybuilding circuits; however, to some people using and choosing SARMs is a difficult task. In order to get the most out of your cutting cycles, stacking SARMs is the best considered option. Stacking potent SARMs with each other gives you an opportunity to enhance and tailor the effects to meet your specific goals. For example, if you are looking to build a cutting stack to reduce fat and build lean muscle tissue, you can stack up Cardarine, Stenabolic SR9009 and Ibutamoren together. In this way, you can get triggered metabolism with Cardarine to work through reduction of fat, while Stenabolic helps in retaining lean muscle mass and prevent catabolism. At the same time, Ibutamoren in your cutting stack will assist in achieving your bodybuilding goals.

Using SARMS for cutting phases needs proper assessment to decide your needs. If an individual has more than 20% body fat, he might need to get into the bulking phase first to increase his lean mass and then set a margin of losing fat about 1 to 2% each month. While on the cutting cycles, an individual has to be on track with a caloric deficit diet routine while simultaneously increasing their activity level to lose excess fat rapidly. The combination of working out and eating right is most effective to follow during the cutting phase and you may see greater results within just 4 weeks of following this proper routine.

SARMS stack is considered as a preferable choice to lose weight, as it preserves muscle mass while enhancing your fat loss process. With proper routine, you can surely use SARMs stack as a wonderful tool to achieve your ripped body.

Final Thought- Best SARMs for Weight Loss before and After Results

We started this article with the basic information of the SARMs used for cutting purposes.

With our shortlisted SARMs for weight loss, you will be able to focus on your cutting phase with better confidence. All the supplements advised in this article are potent enough to provide you with impressive results with a sculpted body and ripped physique.

Using these legal SARMs is also an excellent option for female fitness lovers, as they can achieve their body goals without putting their femininity and health at risk.

