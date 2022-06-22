Sandeep Choudhary Is On A World's Biggest Mission To Save Earth

Sandeep Choudhary born in a small village of jhunjhunu Rajasthan with a big dream. He was born in a simple farmer family but from very beginning he has a big vision for his life and career.

When he came to Jaipur he has tried different field and faced lots of ups and downs in his life but no difficulty can divert him from his goal. He tried his career in IT field then after sometime opened electric showroom then real state then in the film industry then after that share trading and at last he left his fin-tech startup BankSathi Technologies worth of 50 Million dollar company for this world’s biggest mission to save our planet earth. now he has been working for the Nation true environment he is recently a co-founder of inflector India working to make the environment pollution free he is a honest man with a beautiful and lovely heart who understand the feelings of others and never stop back to help the needy in any way he could .

The first ever radiant heat barrier is developed & designed through NASA for the Space Suits worn by Astronauts and it is called an 'Inflector’. According to research and scientists, our earth will die by the year 2040 due to extreme Global warming. Through this miracle product 'Inflector' we can save our earth. Yes World Community also joined this world’s biggest movement to save earth.

Sandeep is a dynamic man and has been honored by many National and International Awards. Recently in Delhi, he has been awarded with the Best Brand and Business Award. Admired by many organizations who want to honour him with their Awards, he keeps himself busy 24/7 with his mission. It comes next to all, even after his family. He has dedicated his whole life for the Nation, it's almost natural and honourable to salute this young man. He also have been facilitated with India's biggest award shakhsiyat awards 2022 by honourable governor of Odisha and On 5th June World Environment Day he has been facilitated with Global Business achiever award in Delhi.

Sandeep Choudhary was the only man from India being invited for the Japan delegation to meet our dynamic and Honest PM Shri Narendra Modi ji. He also produced a patriotic drama full length feature film “Yeh Hai India”. Yeh Hai India film was also taken at the 70th Cannes Film Festival by the CII body of Government of India and received huge applause.

He has been honoured by many Chief Ministers of India for his dynamic work for the nation at a very small age.

