Salamuddin Shaikh: A Multifaceted Digital Marketer Aiming To Transform The Traditional Marketing

Salamuddin Shaikh is a young multifaceted entrepreneur from Mumbai, India. He is the founder of Kreative Buzz, a leading digital marketing agency catering to Indian as well as international clients. The company helps in developing and implementing an out-of-the-box digital marketing strategy for businesses across the domain and helps them yield better returns.

His firm Kreative Buzz, one of the leading digital marketing agencies is known to provide dynamic custom-made solutions derived from the specific client requirements.

Salamuddin, who is known to give highly efficient digital marketing solutions says “2020 has been an interesting year. It isn’t that digital marketing was not there before, but this year has highlighted the importance of online communication. India is one of the largest populations that use Facebook, social media platforms, and Google but we never understood today how effective these platforms are for business, we were more personal users of these platforms until 2020. But now every business big or small has not only accepted their relevance in the business world but has started devising marketing and communication strategies around these platforms.”

Integrating the digital marketing approach in the business execution process rather than a standalone digital marketing plan he has become the gamechanger for brands. He says “Digital marketing industry is growing at the rate of 25-30% annually, high-speed digitization online portals and accessibility to mobile phones have added to the exponential growth of digital marketing.” Observing the growth in the industry Salamuddin has evolved himself and emerged as an efficient digital marketing expert whose quality of work is difficult to match.

He says “As people are making digital as their first choice, businesses are bound to carve the marketing and promotion strategies around the digital medium. This will help the corporates brands and businesses to create an impact and reach to the right target audience’ better sales and hence better return on investment.”

Salamuddin started his venture - Kreative Buzz with his brother Sajid Shaikh in 2018. The firm provides cutting-edge solutions related to digital marketing, branding, PR, SEO, advertising, and marketing strategy. It also specializes in Wikipedia services. It has a team of efficient professionals working under the effective leadership of Salamuddin who work dedicatedly to provide digital marketing solutions gelling the client requirements with the latest domain and business-specific strategy. Salamuddin says “each business is different and unique and so you cannot provide same solutions to different brands or business. Understanding that what would work best for a particular business is the most important task, integrating digital marketing strategy with their existing marketing plan or deriving the entire new long-term plan comes next and then only comes the implementation.”

Kreative Buzz has helped transform many businesses from their traditional marketing plans to more contemporary and result-oriented digital marketing plans and turned them into profit-making entities. Salamuddin Shaikh aims to take his efficiency to as many businesses as possible and help facelift into more modern enterprises.