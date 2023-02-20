Rowhi Rai’s Remarkable Rise In The Social Media And Entertainment Realms Infuses More Hope And Inspiration In Budding Talents

Choosing to be a part of a flourishing industry in itself can prove to be a challenge, let alone making it huge in the same. Still, there have been people who have listened to their hearts and acted upon those dreams to every day get closer to their goals. To do that in the world of social media or entertainment is quite a daunting task, looking at how things have always been competitive in these fields; however, it is professionals and believers like Rowhi Rai who turned heads with their passion for their work. This incredible youngster has aced the game in social media as well as in the entertainment industry.

She has, in the last seven years of starting her journey has proved at every step of the way how she deserves to be known as a prominent name in these niches. Be it her confidence, style, passion for her craft or her determination, all have thrust her forward in her career, which has infused more hope, positivity and inspiration in many other budding talents and up-and-comers. She was born in Darjeeling and brought up in Noida. Very early in her life, she had decided to step into the world of social media, taking inspiration from self-made content creators like Bhuvan Bam and Liza Koshy. She wanted to be famous like them, and so she started with Musical.ly and then TikTok.

She soon reached 3 million followers, which then landed her with exciting projects like “MTV Love School Season 4 (2019),” and “MTV Ace the Quarantine.” Today, she also has in her kitty a Netflix show, “Social Currency,” which will be released soon.

Rowhi Rai believes that though social media is a cluttered space, all those who have stood out as content creators could do that because they focused on honing their distinctive skills and offering uniqueness to their audience while staying authentic in their content. She could stand distinctive because she is a one-woman army who doesn’t copy or roast other’s content, instead creates content on original ideas focusing on her lifestyle, family and friends.

In the near future, Rowhi Rai (@rowhi_rai) wants to see herself on the big screen and gain more powerful work on TV shows and OTT platforms.