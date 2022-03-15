Rohit Golia And Harsh Maskara Take The Reins To Change The Course Of The Luxury Jewellery Market In India

Drip Project, co-founded by Rohit Golia and Harsh Maskara, is in a class of its own. Founded in 2021, this venture has written a unique success story that hasn’t been witnessed before. With only 4 months since the inception of this business, Drip Project has made a mark through its impressive designs, affordable price range and a target audience that ranges from influencers, b-town celebrities and you.

Drip Project is a global brand brewed in India known to curate meticulously designed statement pieces inspired from a multitude of cultures handcrafted to uncompromised quality. The new line is the perfect blend of classic and modern nuances that are weaved with precision and alluring details. It’s an exclusive collection that has turned into one of the most sought after pieces for the brand till date.

Co-founders, Rohit Golia and Harsh Maskara, embarked upon this journey when they identified a gap between the supply and demand of affordable luxury jewellery in the Indian market. They observed that while there is a significant rise in the demand of aesthetic and handcrafted jewellery, the expense to import it from other countries is ridiculously high. Recognizing the need and potential of this growing market, Rohit and Harsh decided to take the plunge and establish the new-gen affordable luxury jewellery brand - Drip Project.

The two young entrepreneurs had their share of challenges while building this brand from scratch but owing to their diverse experiences and vast network across industries, they navigated their way to the top to create a strong foothold in the market in a very short span of time. Harsh Maskara is a professional in the e-commerce space and has a superior record in business management and innovative revenue strategies. Rohit Golia brings his creative marketing strategies to the table thanks to his rich background in Influencer Marketing and the digital space in general. When these two minds caught a whiff of the power that the luxury industry in India holds, they modelled a blueprint detailing strategies by leveraging their individual expertise.

A deeper dive into understanding Drip Project comes from the journey before the launch. Rohit Golia and Harsh Maskara directed all their energy in grasping the industry complexities, understanding consumer trends, establishing a coherent brand positioning and calculating various risk factors. These tasks gave them a new insight to build the brand and strategize their next steps to achieve success.

There are no two ways about the fact that Drip Project has stirred competition. The big names associated with the brand already helped elucidate the success story even more. As Drip Project continues to be distinctive and prominent, it has thus far scored umpteen collaborations with the stars of B-town. An iridescent list that ranges from the bearers of fearless fashion like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Mc Altaf, Masaba to influential personalities like Rashi Khanna, Aaditya Seal, Sanjana Sanghi, King, Karishma Sharma, Fotty Seven, Bali. As the world strides deeper into the digital space, the brand hit it right when it collaborated with some mega influencers of the country like - Meghna Kaur, Shivani Singh, Sonakshi Singh, Radhika Sheth, Kat Kristian, Mehak Ghai, Mohit Hiranandani, amongst others.

Drip Project is a brand for the ones who celebrate the everyday life. A brand that empowers your powerful personality. A brand that expresses untold stories about where you come from. A brand that brings out your inner shine.