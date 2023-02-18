Rizwan An MBA Guy Inspired From His Father Opened His Own Store

Md Rizwan Khan being a student of MBA he stepped into the market as entrepreneur, while everyone was learning few take initiative to create his own narrative. Currently Rizwan is pursuing MBA from Amity University and born of 2001, who was inspired from his father. He started his journey as store designer and developer and now he opened his own. Being a passionate and enthusiastic person, he is always eager to do new things so far, he started his own business. It is very true that a right team is necessary for the growth and Rizwan's team gave immense contribution and team pushed him too. With his team coordination not only, people get things on good price but also, they were satisfied with their behaviour and interaction. Rizwan for his dedication and discipline received few awards in his academics. Rizwan now looking for more that is he wants to expand his business not only in India but also in foreign.