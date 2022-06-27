Recently ‘Metawhale World’ has announced launch of World’s First NFT Museum in Metaverse

Blockchain technology has significantly transformed the realm of business in a plethora of ways and for sure, has opened up numerous opportunities for savvy entrepreneurs, market enthusiasts and budding investors. It has given people a completely new platform for creative, innovative and unique methods of wealth creation. Things like NFTs, Cryptocurrency, and the Metaverse have created quite a stride in recent times and are drawing the attention of people across the globe and India is no exception. Keeping this in mind, Rahul Kaushik, a well-known Delhi-NCR based entrepreneur, has recently launched ‘Metawhale World’, a blockchain-based platform that allows its users to build and monetize their gaming experience. The launch of the platform took place on April 28, 2022 at the posh 5-star hotel, Sahara Star, situated in India's financial capital.

Since its launch, Metawhale World has been the talk of the town for all the positive reasons and one of the major aspects for the same is because the innovative blockchain-based platform allows the rightful ownership of the creation to all its existing gamers alongside rewarding every participant with their exclusive utility token-MTW. Moreover, for ensuring complete data protection and providing security, they have developed a decentralised control system that restricts creator ownership in the current gaming market. The virtual platform also allows its community members to have complete access and control over their work, ranging from 3D arts to gaming assets. Unlike the other existing platforms in the market that are complex and hard to navigate for the people, Metawhale World is developed in a way that is easy to use and has a wide adoption that validates the network. The platform also allows all kinds of brands to promote their services and products. These things have significantly made it one of the most promising and reliable blockchain-based platforms in India.

With the vision to help Indians understand and get connected to the fascinating world of Blockchain, Rahul Kaushik, an astute and a visionary entrepreneur, launched Metawhale World with his Co-Founder, Rahul Pabby. Rahul has always been someone who understands the market like a maven and is someone who believes in beginning innovation to the table. Through Metawhale World, he has successfully proved his mettle but he is someone who believes in the phrase that “The day you think I have achieved it, it’s over” and keeping this in his belief, he has taken his next big move that is all set to disrupt the realm of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Taking things to the next level, Rahul Kaushik has recently announced two big moves during a mega event held at the Hotel Glitz Westend Inn, situated in the National Capital on June 26th, 2022. He along with Rahul Pabby (Co-Founder), Gunjan Shekawat (Director), Vishal Raj (Chief Communication Officer), Manish Arora (Chief Marketing Officer) and Ullas Sirdesai (Chief Finance Strategist) has officially announced the launch of the world's first NFT Museum. During the event, more than 350 entrepreneurs and other big names like Prahladbhai Modi, Deepak Londe, Prashant Mandekar and Rajuseth Oswal were present who appreciated the new initiative taken by Meta Whale World. The first-of-its-kind which will display digital artworks for anyone who is having a strong internet connection. The soon-to-be-launched museum will also be able to extend access without diluting the monetary value of the plethora of listed digital artworks. Apart from this, designers and curators will also be able to make the exhibitions as imaginative and as immersive as they would like while spending less time and capital.

The second major announcement made at the event was that IgniteChain would be teaming and partnering up with Metawhale World to release a variety of digital collectibles on the blockchain network. These two brands coming together is likely to generate huge buzz in the world of NFTs. Representing IgniteChain, JM Narola (CEO), Umesh Mistry (COO), Vimal Panchal (CMO), Hardik Vaghela (CTO), Hemant Jass (Head of Advisory) and Piyush Jain (Advisory Member) were also present at the event. This partnership between both the renowned platforms is aimed at bringing a 360-degree transformation in the realm of NFTs and through this move, IgniteChain has opened doors for many developers, projects and applications to build decentralised solutions for the web3 community. IgniteChain which will be partnering with Metawhale World is a decentralised blockchain network working on PoS consensus combined with reward based validation protocol PoR (Proof-of-Reward). They make it easier to utilise blockchain networks across different sectors including enterprises, governmental and decentralised finance.

Now, with these two moves, Metawhale World, is all set to take the world of NFTs and Metaverse to the next level and Rahul Kaushik is leaving no stones unturned to achieve this.