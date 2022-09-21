Rea Oberoi Has Been Appointed As The VP Of Elgin Hotel And Resorts

Elgin Hotel and Resorts, a leading luxury heritage hotel chain in India, has announced the appointment of Rea Oberoi as their Vice President. Ms. Oberoi has been bestowed with the responsibility of executing the hospitality group's strategy for long-term growth and further strengthening the company's market and brand leadership position.

Ms. Oberoi is currently pursuing her Masters's in International Hospitality Management from Les Roches School of Hotel Management in Spain, and she is now the new young face of the Elgin brand. She is the daughter of Mr. B.R Oberoi, who is the founder and managing director of Elgin hotel Pvt. Ltd. As the newly appointed Vice President of the group, Rea will be in charge of ensuring hotel operations providing a consistent and high level of service excellence based on established company standards and customer expectations.

Ms. Oberoi aims to redefine the architectural and design standards in luxury hospitality. Keeping in mind the consumer experience and comfort, Rea is primarily focused on enhancing the brand's legacy further.

Apart from being a part of her family business, Ms. Oberoi is fond of writing and has recently penned down a book based on her love for the mountains. Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming book, Rea Oberoi said, "The book is based on my real-life experiences in the mountains and perfectly depicts my fondness for the Himalayas. It will be soon available on shelves, and I am excited to share my thoughts with the readers."

Talking about her role and responsibilities, Rea said, "I'm extremely overwhelmed to hold such an esteemed position. It is a great opportunity for me to upscale operations and gives this heritage brand a fresh outlook. I am optimistic that with my hard work and dedication, I will be able to move the brand forward."



She further added, "When someone chooses to stay at Elgin Hotels & Resorts, a warm cozy ambience, luxurious, comfortable rooms, and personalised service, they leave with sweet memories called 'Elginance'– An Elgin Experience. This would stay with them even after their holiday ends."

Elgin Hotels and Resorts is committed to continuing the tradition of pioneering in the hospitality industry and embodies rejuvenation and luxury. Having Ms. Rea Oberoi onboard as the Vice President of the hotel chain, the brand continues to strive for unparalleled excellence in developing and efficiently managing a broad chain of unique hotels. Each property has its exclusive flair and charm where guests have a memorable, magical experience with the Elgin brand.

Elgin Hotels & Resorts is a leading Luxury Heritage Hotel chain in India and United Kingdom, which has been carefully chosen to offer locations unparalleled anywhere in the world. To give the visitors a warm and intimate experience, Elgin provides a blend of magnificent interiors, impeccable service, fine cuisine, and welcoming staff. Some of these hotels and resorts include The Elgin Kintore Arms, Scotland; The Elgin Fairlawn, Kolkata; The Elgin, Darjeeling; The Elgin Silver Oaks, Kalimpong; The Elgin Nor-Khill, Gangtok; and The Elgin Mount Pandim, Pelling.

For more information: https://www.elginhotels.com/