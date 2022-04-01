Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Meet Rajesh Danda: A Rising Film Producer Of The Telugu Film Industry

Rajesh has indulged in many fields previously, but the only thing that made him happy was his love for movies. Hence, he decided to be a producer. Rajesh’s favourite movie stars are Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu.

Rajesh Danda

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 6:21 pm

Rajesh Danda is an Indian film producer and distributor who has worked predominantly in the Telugu movie industry. Rajesh's previous film as a co-producer to hit the theatres was Naandhi in the year 2021.

Rajesh Danda was born in Guntur, Andra Pradesh on March 19, 1983. He has completed his education with a degree in M.C.A. 

Before becoming a producer, Rajesh was also a distributor which eventually led him to production.

Rajesh is now a producer under Hasya Movies..

This year Rajesh is producing two huge movies:one with Sundeep Kishan and V I Anand; the other is with Allairi Naresh And A R Mohan. Details are yet to be released about these projects.

Keep up with Rajesh and his work on: https://twitter.com/RajeshDanda_?s=20&t=Zm13X7jt0PLLmL493lemoQ 
Follow on Instagram - https://instagram.com/rajdanda?utm_medium=copy_link
 

