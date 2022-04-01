Meet Rajesh Danda: A Rising Film Producer Of The Telugu Film Industry

Rajesh Danda is an Indian film producer and distributor who has worked predominantly in the Telugu movie industry. Rajesh's previous film as a co-producer to hit the theatres was Naandhi in the year 2021.

Rajesh Danda was born in Guntur, Andra Pradesh on March 19, 1983. He has completed his education with a degree in M.C.A.

He has indulged in many fields previously, but the only thing that made him happy was his love for movies. Hence, he decided to be a producer. Rajesh’s favourite movie stars are Balakrishna and Mahesh Babu.

Before becoming a producer, Rajesh was also a distributor which eventually led him to production.

Rajesh is now a producer under Hasya Movies..

This year Rajesh is producing two huge movies:one with Sundeep Kishan and V I Anand; the other is with Allairi Naresh And A R Mohan. Details are yet to be released about these projects.

Keep up with Rajesh and his work on: https://twitter.com/RajeshDanda_?s=20&t=Zm13X7jt0PLLmL493lemoQ

Follow on Instagram - https://instagram.com/rajdanda?utm_medium=copy_link

