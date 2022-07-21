Rainbow Fresh’s Revolutionary Vision To Provide Fresh Chicken, Meat And Sea Food Is Changing The Food Industry

The Fresh Animal Protein Based Industry has seen a lot of potential growth in the last few years. While companies are working harder to exponentially grow their business but providing fresh animal meat becomes a big challenge especially in tier 2 cities. But, A Company is continuously working hard to provide freshly cut chicken, meat and other sea food as well. Rainbow Fresh is a gradually becoming people’s favourite place for Exotic varieties of Chicken, Meat, Eggs and Other Sea Foods as well. Starting in 2020, Rainbow Fresh established it's free range farm in Sehore, a small town that is about 50 kilometres from the city of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The company began its operations from December, 2020 and till now have served over 5000+ happy customers. The USP's of the company that give it an edge over other companies are- Supply of only Fresh Meat, No Pre-Cut Meat is Served, The Product is tailored cut freshly as per the demand of the customer. The company was started by Dr. Faza Siddiqui and Fahad Siddiqui with an aim to provide fresh animal meat products to tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Co-founder Fahad Siddiqui joined us for a brief chat where he revealed the USP's, vision and mission of the company. Siddiqui said- "While other companies are focusing on expanding business in the Tier 1 cities, Rainbow Fresh has the vision to make Fresh Meat and Chicken Products available to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Also, many companies are either serving pre-cut or chilled products, but we here at Rainbow Fresh serve only Freshly cut products according to the customer's need. Our Free Range Farm Located in Sehore, is India's Largest Central Free Range Farm. With Our Home Grown Chicks and Eggs, people get the best possible quality. We serve non-synthetic pure natural varieties of Country Chicken, Kadaknath and Japanese Quail (Bater) along with broiler chicken. The butchers are trained and use a stainless steel knife to cut the products so that no outside compound in meat is left. Also we use RO water to wash the meat. Therefore, the hygiene, the quality and taste is unmatched when you order from us. Also the breeding in free range farm allows chicken to roam and eat freely thus ensuring a healthy and stress free environment for them." Rainbow Fresh is currently serving in three cities namely Sehore, Bhopal and Indore. But as per Fahad the company will soon expand to other cities as well. The vision of Rainbow Fresh lies in improving productivity of farm animals and preventing the causeless and careless behaviour often exhibited at the farms. Also, the frequent outbreak of infections and unregulated & unorganized markets have led to major health concerns for non-vegetarian lovers and therefore Rainbow Fresh tries to curb this by taking all the necessary precautions .The Inadequate and Inefficient surveillance of meat-borne diseases and slaughterhouses and unnecessary crossbreeding of Indigenous species are a major reason why local markets are supplying highly unhygienic sale of meat. Therefore, Rainbow Fresh vision to provide fresh, in house, indigenous meat and chicken to all is nothing less than a revolution in this industry.