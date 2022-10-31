Protetox Reviews: Ingredients, Side Effects, Usage & Pros-Cons [Medically Verified]

Approximately 280000 adults in the US fall prey to obesity annually. The number is increasing gradually over time which is why people are scared of being overweight.

Are you in the same boat? Running, working out, and still not getting your desired body? Well, we’ve found you the solution to your frustration! Protetox is a natural weight loss stimulant made from plant-based ingredients with no traces of stimulants.

In this neutral and unbiased Protetox review, we’ve covered an in-depth analysis of the following Protetox-related queries,

Review of ingredients

Pros and cons

Price-point

Accreditations

Comparison with competitors

FAQs

In this Protetox review, we’ll provide you with genuine guidelines about this supplement which will help you decide if you should invest your money in it or not!

Protetox Weight Loss: At a Glance

Type Of Supplement: Weight loss support

Who’s The Retailer: Official Website of Protetox

Who Created The Formula: Ken Thomas and Dr. Michael Yang

Purpose It Serves: Weight loss by detoxification and boosting metabolism, overall wellness, and appetite control.

Intake Methods: Oral (1 pill/day)

Serving Quantity: 30 pills/bottle

Top 5 Ingredients: Banaba, Guggul, Bitter melon, Yarrow and Gymnema Sylvestre

Gluten Content: Gluten Free

Stimulant Content: It has no stimulants.

Accreditations: It is prepared in the USA under a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility.

Money-Back Guarantee: 180-day money-back guarantee

Avg Refund Period: 5-10 days

Price-Point: 1 bottle for 59$, 3 bottles for 147$, 6 bottles for 234$

Where to Buy: Protetox official website

Protetox Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 100% natural plant-based ingredients

No stimulants

Gluten-free

Antibiotic-free

Boosts metabolism

Enhances immune response

Promotes healthy weight loss

Reduces oxidative stress

Improves cardiovascular health

Made under GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility

180-day refund policy Only available online

Result might vary from individual to individual

Relatively new product with insufficient reviews

What Is Protetox? Formula & Ingredients

Protetox is a dietary weight loss supplement made by blending natural ingredients rich in antioxidants. Research proves the individual efficacy of these plant-based ingredients in the oxidation of stubborn fat in the body.

All in all, Protetox can be the solution to all your weight loss problems!

What's in Protetox?

Protetox is a blend of plant-based extracts, minerals, and vitamins widely used in medicine. It combines powerful antioxidants that boost energy levels and promote healthy weight loss.

Once these ingredients are sourced, they go through a process of thorough inspection and testing and are guarded carefully for maintaining top-class purity and quality. All the constituents of Protetox have been in use for decades in traditional medicine for treating a variety of medical ailments and for weight loss.

List of Ingredients In Protetox

Ingredient Benefits Banaba Inhibits the synthesis of fats and promotes weight loss. Guggul Inhibits fat cell synthesis and promotes breakdown Gymnema Sylvestre Prevents triglyceride and fatty acid accumulation. Vanadium Increases satiety and decreases appetite. Bitter Melon Inhibits fat synthesis and promotes lipid-lowering activity. Yarrow Works as a diuretic and boosts metabolism. White Mulberry Suppresses appetite

Banaba

Banaba is a plant rich in antioxidants whose leaves are considered a health elixir for diabetes and weight loss due to their prominent effects on blood sugar and insulin levels. The research claims that banaba exhibits antiobesity activity by reducing triglyceride accumulation.

Guggul

Guggul is prized for its anti-inflammatory, antiobesity, and antioxidant properties. A clinical trial was conducted on 58 obese patients in which two groups were made. All patients which were given guggul lost weight whereas three patients from the other group did not lose weight.

Bitter Melon

Bitter melon is a storehouse of bioflavonoids that have been impressive in weight loss and reducing blood sugar levels. Research claims that wild bitter gourd supplementation can improve metabolic syndrome (a group of disorders including obesity).

Yarrow

The presence of sesquiterpenes in yarrow aids in curbing appetite. As per a study published in Nutrients, Yarrow potentially improves fasting glucose levels in plasma and also diminishes hypercholesterolemia.

Gymnema Sylvestre

Gymnema Sylvestre is a climbing shrub widely used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat diabetes. It not only works as an appetite suppressant but also promotes healthy blood lipid levels. Moreover, studies reveal that gymnemic acid isolated from the shrub exhibits anti-obesity properties.

White Mulberry

White mulberry efficiently works by suppressing appetite, reducing sweet cravings, and regulating carbohydrate metabolism. In a clinical trial , 46 overweight patients were divided into subgroups. The group which was given white mulberry extract lost 9 kg in three months equivalent to 10% of their initial weight.

Vanadium

Vanadium is well-known for its weight loss effects by promoting glucose storage as glycogen rather than as fats. Research tells us that an organic vanadium compound decreased appetite and weight in rats by affecting hunger-related neuropeptides.

Vitamin C and E

Vitamins C and E are rich in antioxidants and work as anti-inflammatory agents in boosting your immunity. According to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, people with sufficient vitamin C levels in their bodies are 30% more likely to burn fat with exercise.

How Does Protetox Work?

The manufacturers of Protetox claim that it works for three purposes:

Supports weight loss

Supports a healthy heart

Boosts energy levels

Your weight depends upon your body’s metabolism and energy expenditure. The higher the metabolism rate, the more calories are burnt resulting in weight loss. Furthermore, Protetox rejuvenates the body and boosts the metabolic rate leading to weight loss by detoxification.

This natural detoxification is facilitated by the powerful antioxidants present in Protetox as they combat fatigue and reduce oxidative stress.

Since antioxidants improve immune response by reducing inflammation, it becomes easier for the body to lose weight. Hence, low-grade inflammation promotes fat storage and makes it difficult for carbohydrates to get metabolized.

Is Protetox a Stimulant?

No, Protetox is a plant-based dietary supplement made up of natural botanical compounds with no artificial stimulants involved. Moreover, the manufacturers have clearly mentioned it has no traces of any stimulant or any artificial sedative agent.

Is Protetox a Diuretic?

Protetox itself isn’t a diuretic but has several diuretic agents including yarrow, licorice root, bitter melon, and guggul. However, diuretics can increase your urine output; hence, drinking more water can compensate for the loss of fluid.

Is Protetox a Fat Burner?

Protetox indirectly burns fats by enhancing the body’s energy expenditure by improving the metabolism. According to the creators, this antioxidant-rich formula reduces oxidative stress and inflammation in the body thereby boosting metabolism and promoting weight loss in most cases.

Can Protetox Really Help in Weight Loss?

Every human body subjected to supplements reacts in a unique way. Considering the scientific evidence available from research and studies, ingredients of Protetox have been proven useful in losing weight.

Protetox users claim to see a drastic change in their body weight after a few months of using the supplement.

For a supplement to stand out in the market, it must be backed up by scientific evidence. When it comes to Protetox, there are numerous studies published proving the efficacy of individual ingredients of this supplement.

Moreover, the best part of Protetox is that it not only aids in weight loss but also provides your body with multiple other benefits as discussed below,

Detoxification

There are always free radicals in your body which can trigger multiple diseases. Antioxidants neutralize these free radicals and help your body get rid of the toxins. Hence, they regulate the cleansing mechanism and boost the immune system.

Improves Cardiovascular Health

Antioxidants reduce the levels of bad cholesterol which can accumulate in the vessels and form plaques leading to the narrowing of vessels. Hence, the reduction in cholesterol levels also reduces plaque formation and leads to healthy heart functioning.

Boosts Metabolism

The antioxidants rejuvenate your body and enhance metabolism by promoting glucose uptake. Moreover, they stimulate fat breakdown which increases the body's metabolism and promotes weight loss.

Controls Sugar Levels

Banaba, bitter gourd, white mulberry, and yarrow are well-known for their efficacy against diabetes. Moreover, the gymnemic acid of Gymnema Sylvestre is known to work potentially well in people with type 2 diabetes by regulating their sugar levels.

Is Protetox Vegan?

Yes, Protetox is a vegan-friendly product because all of its ingredients are from plant-based sources.

Is Protetox Safe to Take? Protetox Pills Side Effects

Protetox is a blend of botanical compounds and has no stimulant or sedative agent which is why this dietary supplement has no reported side effects. Since the product is new, there aren’t enough reviews available.

Protetox Certification and Accreditations

Protetox is prepared under the supervision of a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility. The makers claim that all ingredients are rigorously tested and inspected thoroughly to ensure first-class standards as they work under the highest quality control rules.

Is Protetox FDA Approved?

Well, Protetox is prepared under a GMP-certified and FDA-registered facility. However, it is clearly mentioned on the website that FDA has not evaluated any of the statements.

Is Protetox BBB Accredited?

For now, Protetox isn’t considered an accredited business by BBB because of some reviews. Although most of them are positive still there are customers who are not ready to give the product a shot.

Is Protetox Halal?

Since all the ingredients and excipients are only plant-based in origin, Protetox is halal.

How to Use Protetox?

A bottle of Protetox contains 30 pills or simply a month-long supply for you. Take a pill daily, preferably in the evening with a full glass of water. Don’t try to chew or gulp down the pills without water or else you’d badly choke.

When Should You Take Protetox?

As per the manufacturers, Protetox pills should be taken in the evening with a glass of water.

Is Protetox Good for Everyone?

Following is a list of people who must consult their healthcare professional before starting Protetox,

Pregnant women

Nursing women

Children

Patients who are already taking any medication

Does Protetox Interact with Any Medications?

The composition of Protetox ensures optimum safety as there are no stimulants or sedative agents present in it. However, the interaction of medication and supplements might alter their combined effects. For that reason, you must seek professional advice before diving into your weight loss journey.

Protetox Customer Reviews and Complaints

There are hundreds of fake reviews available that only target the audience for their commission. However, some real and unbiased reviews are also available online.

Customer Videos about Protetox Weight Loss

YouTube has multiple videos about Protetox reviews but most of them seem like paid reviews whose legitimacy is questionable. However, there are authentic reviews as well which can help you find if Protetox is suitable for you or not.

Protetox Supplement On Summary | Protetox Provides Consumers Reviews | Protetox Reviews

PROTETOX - POWERFUL Weight Loss Formula | Protetox Reviews | Loss Weight Protetox

Protetox Medical Reviews

Medical professionals generally don’t recommend using weight loss supplements. Protetox itself is formulated by a doctor. However, the ingredients used are harmless and plant-based products that are clinically tested and recommended by doctors.

Protetox Amazon Reviews

Most of the customers on Amazon were disappointed calling it a fraud. Out of 14 global ratings, 15% of people voted for a 5 star whereas 39% of people voted for a one-star rating.

Protetox Trustpilot Reviews

Trustpilot has two reviews that claim that Protetox is a scam and that its results are disappointing. The product was rated 3.1.

Is Protetox a Good Product? Usage and Results

Coupling Protetox with a healthy lifestyle can do wonders. The makers of Protetox claim that it is a good product worth spending your money on. However, some reviews and ratings question its effectiveness.

Protetox Before and After Photos

Protetox Before and After Photos

Is Protetox a Legit Weight Loss Pill?

The manufacturers claim that Protetox is an authentic product with no side effects. Several reviews claim that Protetox actually works for weight loss while some are disappointing. However, everybody reacts to a supplement in a unique way.

Is the Manufacturer Legit?

Protetox was manufactured by Ken Thomas and Dr. Michael Yang who claimed that it protects the body from the adverse effects of obesogenic toxins.

Proteotex Contact Details

Official Protetox Website: Protetox.com

Contact Number For Protetox (US): 1-800-390-6035

Contact Number For Protetox (International): +1-208-345-445-4245

Protetox Email Address: support@Protetox.com

How Much Does Protetox Cost?

Protetox Cost

[1 bottle] [3 bottles] [6 bottles] 30-day supply

Costs 59$

Shipping charges apply 90-day supply

Costs 147$ (49$ per bottle)

Shipping charges apply

Save10$ per bottle! 180-day supply

Costs 234$ (39$ per bottle)

Free US shipping

Save 20$ per bottle! BUY NOW PURCHASE NOW BUY NOW

Is Protetox a Good Value for Money?

Well, it entirely depends on how you are using it. If you are solely relying on the pills, then weight loss might be difficult. If you work out, take care of your diet and take Protetox daily, then this supplement can prove to be a good value for money.

Since it is a natural supplement, it probably won’t harm you as per the manufacturers. However, you should first try their 1-bottle package and observe if it works for you or not and if it does, then save 20$ per bottle by getting the 180-day package.

Protetox Refund Policy

Protetox offers its customers 100% secure orders with a 180-day full money-back guarantee. They claim to replace or return the product within 6 months of purchase from the date.

How to Get Money Back from Protetox?

To get money back from Protetox, you’ll have to send all the received bottles either full or empty and even those bottles which you received as a gift in case.

In addition, you’ll have to send in the bottles and the following credentials to the address mentioned below.

ClickBank Order ID

Full Name

Full Address

Email Address

Phone Number

Original packing slip

Address: 19655 E 35th Dr #100

Aurora, Colorado 80011

US

Once the fulfillment center receives the bottles and credentials, your amount will be refunded within 5-10 days. For international orders, Protetox charges shipping fees with a no-return policy.

Where to Buy Protetox?

To ensure the authenticity and credibility of the product, buy it from the official Protetox website. Avoiding the involvement of a third-party and purchasing the supplement from its official website can save you from scams and duplicitous products.

Buy Protetox Online From

Protetox Official Website Vs Amazon Vs eBay: Which Is Better?

Although Protetox is available on Amazon and eBay, the manufacturers suggest getting the supplement from the official website only to avoid scams. Hence, to ensure authenticity, avoid purchasing it from market retailers or unofficial websites too.

In Which Countries is Protetox available?

Protetox is internationally available and one can order it online.

Can You Buy Protetox in Uk?

Yes, you can order Protetox in the UK from its official website.

Can You Buy Protetox in Canada?

Protetox Vs Other Weight Loss Pills

Comparison Fact Protetox Exipure PhenQ Phen24 Formula All-natural plant-based ingredients packed with antioxidants. All plant-based organic ingredients with no stimulants All thermogenic ingredients such as caffeine and nopal cactus. Formula: boosts metabolism

Night Formula: reduces cravings Price (per bottle) 59$ + shipping 59$ + shipping 69.99$ + free shipping 69.99$ + free shipping Serving (per bottle) 30 pills 30 pills 60 pills 30 daytime pills

60 nighttime pills Money-Back Guarantee 180 days 180 days 60 days 60 days Mechanism of Action Detoxification by antioxidants Targets the low brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels Promotes thermogenesis and reduces cravings Enhances thermogenesis

Is Protetox Better than Exipure?

Both Protetox and Exipure have the same prices, quantity, and return policy. The reviews of both products are equally disappointing on some websites. However, there are people for whom the supplements worked well.

Is Protetox Better than PhenQ?

The composition of both Protetox and PhenQ is contrasting. PhenQ remarkably reduces food cravings and is a compelling fat burner while Protetox boosts energy levels. Both supplements can affect individuals differently.

Is Protetox Better than Phen24?

Phen24 stands out because of its 24-hour formula as it makes the users consume two pills within 24 hours; one per day and one per night. Moreover, the night-time pill is known to be a thermogenic booster whereas Protetox reviews are unsatisfactory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Protetox Safe for Diabetics?

Most of the ingredients of Protetox such as yarrow, white mulberry, Gymnema Sylvestre, and banaba are antidiabetic which is why it also aids in controlling sugar levels.

Is Protetox Safe for High Blood Pressure?

The ingredients found in Protetox claim to lower both blood pressure and sugar levels. However, you must consult your doctor before taking the supplement if you are hypertensive.

Is Protetox Safe for Kids?

The product isn’t recommended to be used by kids below 18 years of age.

Is Protetox Safe for Heart Patients?

The makers of Protetox claim that it boosts cardiovascular health. However, you must consult your doctor before taking the supplement if you are a heart patient.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.