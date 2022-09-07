Promoting Adv. Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh Is Proving To Be A Right Decision For Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap 

Adv. Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh’s family has three generation long association with the Congress Party but since he dived into active politics last year, he has been constantly delivering on his responsibilities and carrying out his role beyond expectations.

When Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh was appointed as the Working President of the very crucial (Mumbai Congress - North Indian Cell) by MLC and Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap, not many expected him to deliver on his duties so vigorously. As Avaneesh Singh was a new face, many leaders and party functionaries had their doubts about his ability to perform and deliver. In Mumbai around 55 to 60 lakh voters belong to the North Indian Community and have a deciding vote in the very important 50 BMC wards.

From the very beginning of his appointment as the Working President of Mumbai Congress-North Indian cell, he started with his first program in the heart of the constituency of Ex Congress leader, Ex Minister Kripashankar Singh who had recently defected to BJP from Congress. The event was a grand success with thousands attending the program, which was a show of strength for Avaneesh Singh. This event was followed by another big panchayat held in Kandivali (East), then a big event for the traditional wrestling ‘Yadav’ community in Versova, Many small Panchayat Meetings all over Mumbai and this led to his ever rising popularity among the North Indian Youth in the city.

Avaneesh Tirthraj Singh said, “Congress is in our blood and we have the passion to work for our party, many opportunists came and enjoyed when the party was in power and then left. I am extremely thankful to our Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap, who has shown extreme faith in a young politician like me and these results that you see on ground would not be possible without his support”

Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap’s decision is now definitely turning out to be a profitable one as Avaneesh Singh’s work on ground has silenced his critics and they can’t seem to find a way around it.

