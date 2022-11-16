Prodentim Reviews: A SCAM Oral Probiotic Or LEGIT? [Ingredients, SideEffects, Dosage & Price]

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, almost 3.5 billion people around the world have oral diseases. The most common health problems these people have are dental caries and gum diseases. Dr. Drew Sutton (MD) made the first gut flora probiotic called Prodentim to help with most of these dental problems.

Prodentim Oral Probiotic: At a Glance

● Type of supplement: Oral Probiotic

● Who's the Retailer?: Official Website of Prodentim

● Serving Quantity: 30 tablets per container

● Effective For: tooth, gum, and breath quality

● Fights Against: Gum Bleeding, Tooth Decay,

● Gluten content: Gluten-free

● Stimulant content: Stimulant free

● Approvals: FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facility

● Our Rating: 9/10

● Money back guarantee: 60 days money back guarantee

● Overall Refund Success Rate: One hundred percent on buying from Prodentim Official website.

● Price Point: 30 days package for $69, 60 days package for $59, 90 days package for $49

● Free Bonus: Bad Breath Gone: One Day Detox(eBook), Hollywood White Teeth at Home(eBook)

● Shipping Cost: Free

● Where to Buy: Buy from Prodentim's Official website.

Prodentim Pros

Maintain a balance between good and bad bacteria in your mouth.

Clinically proven for good oral health.

A blend of 3.5 billion probiotics and nutrients.

A unique blend of 4 plant-based ingredients.

Treats gum inflammation.

Prevents any damage to teeth enamel.

Helps in teeth whitening.

Reduces the foul odor and helps you breathe fresh.

Boosts the health of your upper respiratory tract.

Assists to boost overall immunity.

Prodentim Cons

Not recommended for children under age 18.

May take a time to show effective results.

Only the official website of Prodentim claims to have the original product.

What is Prodentim, and What is the Formula?

Prodentim is a chewable oral probiotic supplement that is a unique blend of active probiotics and some plant-based ingredients.

Prodentim claims to cure almost all the diseases of teeth and gums. This chewable, oral probiotic is gluten-free, non-GMO, and FDA-approved. It doesn't contain any stimulants, and the formula is best designed to fight all the issues related to oral health.

Prodentim Made up Of

What is Prodentim Made up Of?

Prodentim is rightly made to improve and enhance your oral health. So, the manufacturer used the ingredients accordingly. Pordentim contains active probiotics and some other plant-based ingredients that can support your oral health. Following is the list of ingredients present in Prodentim.

List of Prodentim Ingredients

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Paracasei is a gram-positive bacteria that helps the body absorb nutrients from food. These bacteria help keep your mouth healthy by fighting off bad bacteria. Most of these bacteria are found in foods that have been fermented, like yogurt. These probiotics keep your sinuses, teeth, and gums from getting sick.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Prodentim also has the gram-positive bacteria Lactobacillus Reuteri. The health of your gut can be helped by these bacteria. Also, these probiotics help make your upper respiratory tract healthier. They also help keep your teeth from getting cavities.

B. Lactis BL-04

These probiotics play a vital role in enhancing the number of good bacteria in your mouth. They also boost your immunity and protect your gums and teeth from diseases. These bacteria also play a vital role in promoting digestive and respiratory health.

Inulin

Inulin provides the essential probiotic fiber to your oral cavity. This fiber is vital to remove harmful bacteria and promote good bacteria in your oral cavity. Inulin also has other advantages apart from improving your oral health. It helps in reducing blood cholesterol levels and also helps in weight loss.

Malic Acid

Malic acid is present primarily in fruits and is responsible for adding the whitening effect to chewable Prodentim Candies. This compound also helps reduce gum inflammation by sloping off dead skin cells. In this way, malic acid plays a vital role in enhancing the overall health of the oral cavity.

Dicalcium Phosphate

Dicalcium Phosphate present in Prodentim supplements is mainly responsible for strengthening your teeth. Also, this mineral helps whiten teeth by depositing the right amount of minerals in your teeth. This mineral also helps in weight loss.

Spearmint

Spearmint is used to add antibacterial properties to Prodentim oral probiotic supplements. It kills the harmful bacteria in your mouth and enhances the growth of good bacteria. Peppermint is also used as a breath freshener. It is also used to treat sore throats and the common cold due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Peppermint

Prodentim also contains peppermint that also works as a breath freshener. It is antibacterial and kills harmful bacteria in your mouth, hence losing lousy odor and infections of the oral cavity. Peppermint also freshens up your mood and improves the health of your gut and your respiratory tract.