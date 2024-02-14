Sometimes, you’ve just gotta take a break from Gamstop if you want to squeeze in a couple of poker games. Gamstop is a massive commitment but there are awesome poker sites that aren’t on it that you can play while you wait.
To help you out with that, we’ve been testing tons of those UK poker sites not on Gamstop in order to bring you the best ones.
Based on a combination of generous bonuses, a wide range of poker games, and even more important factors, our top poker site not on Gamstop is .
Stick around to find out why we made that call and find out the rest of our top non Gamstop poker site options.
The best poker sites not on Gamstop offer unrestricted fun with this classic game, but many other benefits as well. Let’s have a closer look!
1. - Best non Gamstop UK Poker Site Overall
Pros:
60+ unique poker games
Offers live dealer poker
Up to €1,500 welcome offer
10% cashback
Accepts crypto payments
Also offers sports betting
Cons:
Jackpot amounts not displayed on game thumbnails
Simple website design
Freshbet stands out as the best UK poker site not on Gamstop. You will find over 60 different poker games here, along with thousands of slot games and a generous welcome offer that many other sites struggle to keep up with.
Best Poker Game: Pai Gow Poker
Freshbet's standout game, Pai Gow Poker from Betsoft, offers a unique blend of ancient Chinese Pai Gow and classic poker.
The game is played against the dealer with a 52-card deck plus a wild Joker, adding a unique twist to the traditional poker gameplay.
It's an ideal choice for players looking for a strategic yet straightforward poker game at Freshbet.
Other Poker Games and More: 4.9/5
Outside of Pai Gow Poker, there are close to 60 different versions of this classic. From classic Texas Hold'em titles to more niche options like Three Card Poker Deluxe and Caribbean Stud Poker, you will find virtually every variation of this classic casino game at Freshbet.
If live dealer games are more up your alley, you can enjoy four different versions of live poker.
In addition to such an impressive selection of poker games, Freshbet also offers hundreds of other table games and over 4,300 slots with different themes and features.
If you like online gambling in all its forms, be sure to check out the sports betting markets Freshbet has available. It’s one of the most in-depth sportsbooks in the UK right now, and you’ll get strong odds to match.
Banking and App: 4.85/5
Freshbet ensures that every player finds a convenient banking option. The platform supports cryptos, such as popular choices like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
For those who prefer traditional banking methods, Freshbet offers a variety of options, such as credit/debit cards and bank transfers. You can even use PayOp and Interac here.
No matter which method you choose, we’ve found that the withdrawing is quite easy and the processing times are quick.
Poker Bonuses: 5/5
Freshbet offers two distinct welcome bonuses, and which one you’ll get is determined by your chosen payment method.
If you opt for fiat currency deposits, you can secure a 100% match bonus of up to €500 on your first deposit. Additionally, receive a 50% bonus of up to €500 on your second deposit and a 100% bonus of up to €500 on your third, totalling up to €1,500 in bonus cash!
Crypto depositors at Freshbet get a 155% bonus of up to €500 on their very first deposit.
Additionally, loyal players enjoy a 10% cashback on all deposits, along with dedicated sports bonuses and many other ongoing promotions.
Overall Score: 4.7/5
Freshbet brings over 60 unique poker games to the (virtual) table, along with thousands of awesome slots, a generous bonus going all the way up to €1,500, and so much more. No wonder it took the top spot among the best poker sites not on Gamstop.
2. - Top UK Poker Site Not on Gamstop for Bonuses
Pros:
Only 5x wagering for welcome bonus
Thousands of total games
Live poker from Evolution Gaming
Incredible slots from Playson and more
Cons:
High minimum withdrawal
Dark website theme might not suit all tastes
We love poker a lot, but sometimes, it’s worth a change of pace for some extra casino games. That’s where Gxmble comes into the mix.
Best Poker Game: Joker Card Poker
Amatic’s Joker Card Poker is our pick of the bunch at Gxmble.
It’s a very simple video poker game that’s easy to use even as a beginner. And, it has a wide range of settings to customise the game to your tastes.
Other Poker Games and More: 4.8/5
This non Gamstop poker site has thousands of awesome casino games from the best software providers in the business. While there are only two video poker games and a couple of live ones, we believe there’s plenty of choice here overall to keep everyone entertained.
There’s a particular focus on slots here and the partnerships with the likes of Pragmatic Play and Microgaming show us that Gxmble is looking for nothing but the finest games.
Banking and App: 4.4/5
While Gxmble looks quite pretty in its minimal design, we did find that it’s not particularly intuitive in its navigation. If you’re searching through games, for example, there aren’t enough categories to help you find what you’re looking for.
We’re also not keen on the high minimum withdrawal across the board of €100. That’s going to be a little too high for some players.
The saving grace for this category is that there are quite a lot of ways to pay. Being one of the best Bitcoin casinos there’s handful of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
You can also use debit cards like Visa, Amex, and Mastercard plus AstroPay.
Poker Bonuses: 4.9/5
At Gxmble, you can get your first deposit matched 200% up to €500. This will be followed by a second of 100% up to €750 and then a third of 100% up to €1250.
Pretty good bonus selection, right? Well here’s the best thing: the wagering requirements are just 5x, which means it will be really easy to take your winnings home.
After you’re finished with these, be sure to come back for the extra matched deposits four times a week. They’re awesome too.
Overall Score: 4.6/5
With games and bonuses, Gxmble is near perfect. We have no doubt that if it were to fix its website and banking situation, it would have been competing for the overall number one spot in our top poker sites not on Gamstop.
3. - Best Non Gamstop Site for Live Poker
Pros:
6,000+ games
Up to €10,000 welcome bonus
Weekend cashback offer
Weekly promotions
Cons:
No 24/7 support
No phone customer support
Being able to play poker with a real live dealer is a pretty cool thing, and there’s no better place to do that outside of Gamstop than at Palm.Casino.
Best Poker Game: Live Poker Lobby
When it comes to live poker sites action, Palm Casino truly stands out with its Live Poker Lobby.
The room offers a seamless experience, featuring high-quality graphics that transport you in a real casino environment.
It’s perfect for those who want to replicate a real-life casino experience at home.
Other Poker Games and More: 4.8/5
Palm.Casino is another online casino site offering impressive numbers in its game portfolio.
There are over 6,000 games to choose from here and a quick look through them reveals that the majority are very good, too.
You'll still find video poker like Joker Card Poker and American Poker II, plus a bunch of great and more from big names in the industry.
Banking and App: 4.4/5
If you want instant withdrawals, you can get them at Palm Casino through various methods.
Those who want to bet with regular fiat currency will find a few other options like debit cards and eWallets like Skrill and Neteller.
This non Gamstop poker site also offers Bitcoin payments, which are much faster and come with no fees and better security compared to fiat alternatives.
The website design of Palm.Casino is functional and easy to use with a green and gold theme that gives off a luxurious feel.
It scales down well to a smaller screen through an optimized website, making it good for mobile players as well.
Poker Bonuses: 4.9/5
One of the best things about Palm.Casino is the awesome bonuses it has to offer. First, there’s the welcome bonus which is worth up to €10,000 across your first five deposits. This tops our list of non Gamstop poker sites by a considerable margin.
This will be a 200% matched deposit of up to €300 then 100% up to €1,500, 50% up to €2,000, 75% up to €1,200 and 100% up to €5,000 on your fifth.
After you’ve eventually finished with all those matched deposit bonuses, weekly promotions keep the rewards coming. 'Monday Reload' offers a 150% match up to €1,000, 'Wednesday Madness' provides up to €2,000 for slots, and 'Finally Friday' gives a 75% bonus up to €1,500.
Overall Score: 4.7/5
If live dealer games are your thing and you’re on the hunt for a fantastic welcome bonus, you’ll find both and more at Palm.Casino.
4. - Best Non Gamstop UK Video Poker Site
Pros:
22 video poker games
16 cryptocurrencies for banking
Lots of bonuses
Games from Betsoft
Cons:
Not the best site design
Limited ewallet options
Wild Casino is a crypto-focused poker casino that has a lot of exciting features. Check them out.
Best Poker Game: Deuces Wild Gamble
This classic Betsoft video poker game has an almighty RTP of 98.91%, making it one of the fairest video poker games in the world.
What’s more is that it’s really satisfying to play poker thanks to simple and effective design work.
Other Poker Games and More: 4.4/5
Wild Casino offers 22 video poker games and casino poker games in total if you include Deuces Wild Gamble. A lot of them, and the 400 or so slots, are from Betsoft but there are also a few casino software providers we’re not very familiar with.
There are also over 30 live casino games in total, so you can always enjoy some blackjack or roulette if you want to.
Banking and App: 4.3/5
If you want instant withdrawals or any of the other perks of crypto banking, Wild Casino is the place for that. There are some 16 cryptocurrency banking options, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon and Tron on top of the classic names.
If you don’t want to go down that route, you can still pay with a debit card or a couple of eWallets, although there isn’t a lot of choice in the department of the latter.
The desktop site and mobile apps themselves leave a little to be desired as the design work doesn’t feel super professional, but at the end of the day, it’s still a pretty easy site to use overall.
Poker Bonuses: 4.6/5
There’s one main matched deposit welcome bonus at Wild Casino and it certainly is a good one. Use the code WILD250 to get 250% up to $1000 with very reasonable wagering requirements of 35x.
After this, there are four lots of 100% up to $1000 to be claimed with the code WILD100 - making the total welcome bonus potential $5,000.
There are also a couple of extra casino bonuses like a 10% weekly rebate and the ‘Tuesday Top Up’ matched deposit, that you won’t find at many other poker sites.
Overall Score: 4.5/5
When our number five spot is this good, you know the UK poker sites not on Gamstop bar is very high! Finding such great game variety with one of the best bonuses going really separates this poker site.
5. - Non Gamstop Poker Site with Most Games
Pros:
Over 6600 online casino games in total
Poker games from the best providers
Loads of ongoing casino bonuses
Plenty of ways to pay
Cons:
No phone support
Design could use improvement
Our number two pick isn’t just one of the best poker sites not on Gamstop. It’s one of the in the world.
Best Poker Game: Poker Ways
Probably the best poker game overall at MyStake is the fantastic Poker Ways by Amatic.
This beautiful, retro poker game will take you back to the early days of video poker in fine style, and it pays out with a great RTP as well.
Other Poker Games and More: 4.9/5
Poker Ways is great, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to all the other casino games at MyStake. The total number of games here is over 6600, a pretty staggering figure to say the least.
Of these, there’s a great selection of poker games. You’ll be able to play 60+ video poker games which, again, is an enormous figure (especially when you consider that most other online casinos only have two or three at most).
If you like your casino poker live, you can play Single Poker by XPG which is another really good option and an exciting way to play poker online.
XPG is a great provider but it’s only one name in a long list of awesome casino software developers bringing the games to MyStake. You’ll also find games from NetEnt, Habanero, Play ‘n GO and many, many more, so you can be rest assured that there are some big hits here.
Last but not least, MyStake is also one of the .
Banking and App: 4.8/5
MyStake has just about all bases covered with its choice of banking options. Customers can choose to bet with lots of eWallets like Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz. There’s also Visa, Mastercard, MiFinity, PaySafeCard, Bitcoin, and others.
Actually placing the deposit is a pretty satisfying experience thanks to some great software design. Using MyStake on a screen of any size is a real treat. We love the minimal, dark theme and the handy menu across the top of the page.
If you do have any issues, you can enjoy 24/7 live chat support or the Discord chat that’s open to all players, but there is no option to speak to the support team over the phone.
Poker Bonuses: 4.8/5
New players at MyStake can choose either a 150% matched deposit of up to €200 or a 100% matched deposit up to €1000 if you want to spend a little more to get a little more.
The wagering requirements for this bonus are 30x, which is on the low side and should make it easier to withdraw your winnings.
You’ll also find a lot of ongoing bonuses for all players such as 150 free spins every week, tournaments with the chance to win cash and reload bonuses – an opportunity not offered by a lot of poker sites.
Overall Score: 4.65/5
With near perfect scores, there’s no denying that MyStake is at the top of the game of non Gamstop poker sites right now. It gets just about everything right and it’s one of the best online casinos going, poker or not.
Top Poker UK Sites Not on Gamstop - Our Ranking Criteria
Licensing and Safety
When it comes to online poker sites, safety is the most important to us. We look into the licensing details and security measures of non Gamstop poker websites. Our focus is on those platforms that follow regulations, ensuring fair play and the protection of your personal and financial data.
Poker Games and Tournaments
Our quest for the best involves a thorough examination of the poker games and tournaments available. We value diversity in game types and tournament formats, ensuring that a rich selection suits various playing styles and preferences.
Poker Bonuses
Bonuses can significantly improve your online poker sites experience. We look into the variety and value of bonuses offered by non Gamstop online poker rooms, including welcome bonuses, loyalty rewards, and special promotions, ensuring they add real value to your gameplay.
UK-Friendly Banking Options
We assess the range and efficiency of banking options offered by online poker sites, prioritizing those that offer UK-friendly payment methods. This includes evaluating the speed of deposits and withdrawals, as well as the presence of any transaction fees.
Betting Limits and Rake Policies
Understanding the financial aspects of poker sites is key. We evaluate the betting limits and rake policies to ensure they cater to both high rollers and casual players. A balanced approach in this regard shows a site’s commitment to ensuring a wide audience gets access.
Player Traffic
The volume and quality of player traffic are indicators of the popularity and reliability of non Gamstop online poker rooms. We analyze player traffic to understand the activity of the poker community on each platform, which can affect the availability of games and the level of competition.
Mobile Compatibility
We test mobile platforms for usability, game availability, and overall performance to ensure you can enjoy a smooth poker sites experience on the go.
What is Gamstop?
Gamstop is a free service in the UK designed to help people control their online gambling activities. It allows users to self-exclude from participating UK gambling sites for a chosen period.
Once you register with Gamstop, you cannot access any of the participating sites until your self-exclusion period ends. This service is a part of responsible gambling initiatives to support people who want to take a break or stop gambling online.
Why Is Freshbet the Best Poker Site Not on Gamstop UK?
What exactly is it about Freshbet that makes it the best among poker sites?
Well, these are some of the biggest factors:
Diverse Poker Selection: Freshbet offers over 60 unique poker games, including classic and niche variations, along with live dealer poker, ensuring that all poker players find something that suits their taste.
Generous Bonuses and Promotions: With a welcome offer of up to €1,500, plus the option of a special bonus for crypto deposits, Freshbet stands out for its rewarding bonus structure. Additionally, it offers a 10% cashback on deposits and various sports bonuses.
User-Friendly Interface: The website's simple and intuitive design ensures easy navigation, allowing players to quickly find and enjoy their preferred games.
Varied Banking Options: Freshbet accommodates all players with its wide range of banking methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as traditional options like credit/debit cards and bank transfers.
Benefits of Poker not on Gamstop
Being able to play poker not on Gamstop is a wonderful thing. Here are some of the most exciting things about it:
✅ Deposit bonuses: Online poker players will find all kinds of chances to get matched deposits, free chips and more to play poker. This could be a welcome bonus or an ongoing bonus for all customers on a site. They’re simply much higher at non Gamstop poker sites.
✅ Live or video poker: We love being able to choose from live or video games when playing online poker. It’s nice to be able to switch it up from time to time.
✅ Mobile gameplay: All of our top picks have pretty good mobile sites that you can use to play most of their poker rooms. This isn’t always the case in the online casino world, but it’s a great thing to have in order to take our favourite poker rooms on the go.
✅ Variety of themes: Online poker games come in all kinds of different themes and rules. If you like to keep your poker traditional then that option is nearly always there, but we’re partial to some themed poker rooms from time to time.
Drawbacks of Poker not on Gamstop
While non Gamstop poker sites offer many advantages, there are a few minor drawbacks to be aware of. These aren't deal-breakers, but it's good to stay informed.
❌ Limited Self-Exclusion Tools: Poker sites not on Gamstop may not offer the same level of self-exclusion tools as other UK platforms. This means if you're looking to take a break from gambling, you might need to manually request it from each site, rather than having a universal option like GamStop.
❌ Slightly Different Payment Options: Some non GamStop poker sites might have a different range of payment options compared to some UK poker sites. This could mean a need to adapt to new payment methods, but it usually doesn't pose a significant inconvenience for most players.
Other Games Available at Online Poker Sites Not on Gamstop
If you're looking for a change of pace from online poker sites not on Gamstop, there are several other fun and easy-to-play online gambling options. Here's a quick look at some popular alternatives:
Bingo
Bingo is a classic game that's easy to pick up. Online bingo rooms offer a variety of formats and styles, with games running frequently. It's a great social game, often featuring chat rooms to interact with other players.
Slots
Online slots are widely available and come in countless themes and styles. They require no skill or strategy, making them a relaxing choice. With different bet sizes and jackpots, slots can be both entertaining and potentially rewarding.
Lotto
Online lotteries allow you to participate in draw games from the comfort of your home. They're straightforward – just pick your numbers and wait for the draw. It’s a low-effort way to potentially win big prizes.
Scratchcards
If you want to play poker, you’ll need certain skills and knowledge. The opposite is true for scratchcards. These simple games mimic the physical scratch-off cards, offering instant wins and simple gameplay. They come in various themes and often include exciting graphics and sound effects.
Slingo
Slingo combines elements of slots and bingo. It's a fast-paced game where you spin a set of reels to match numbers on a bingo card. Slingo games often include bonus features, adding an extra layer of fun.
Best UK Online Poker Sites Not on Gamstop – FAQ
What’s the Role of the UK Gambling Commission at Non Gamstop Poker Sites?
The United Kingdom Gambling Commission is responsible for holding the online gambling industry to account by regulating many online gambling sites in the UK, regardless of whether they’re on Gamstop or not.
This regulation comes in the form of making sure the games are fair, protecting users’ personal information and being open to complaints from players.
What Poker Sites are Not on Gamstop?
Freshbet, Gxmble, and Palm.Casino are some of the best poker sites not on Gamstop. You can easily sign up and start playing poker without any issues.
Are Non Gamstop Poker Sites Safe?
It’s reasonable to wonder whether non Gamstop poker sites are legit but we can assure you that the vast majority of them are, especially the top picks we’ve pulled out today. All are licensed by legitimate gambling bodies and are audited by third parties for fairness.
Is it Better to Play Live Dealer Poker or Video Poker?
In terms of payouts, there’s no distinguishable difference between playing poker with a live dealer or playing it solo in the form of video poker. It’s more down to the individual games themselves.
Do Poker Sites Without Gamstop Accept PayPal?
Poker sites not on Gamstop usually don’t accept PayPal payments. Still, you can use many other trusted payment methods such as debit cards, bank transfers, or even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
List of Poker Sites Not on GamStop – Quick Comparison
Ready to play poker? To help you make a final decision, here’s a quick look back at our top five poker sites not on Gamstop with a particular view of their welcome bonuses.
: We’re obsessed with the variety of poker titles here. But before you get into the action, be sure to grab the 100% matched deposit bonus going up to €1,500.
Gxmble: It’s games galore at Gxmble and you can try many of them out for yourself with a welcome bonus package of up to €2500. There are super low wagering requirements for this bonus too.
Palm.Casino: This non GamStop site impressed us with a live dealer poker room and a whopping €10,000 in welcome bonuses. Don't miss out on the weekly promotions like 'Monday Reload' and 'Finally Friday,' offering up to €1,000 and €1,500 in matching funds, respectively.
How to Sign Up and Play Poker Not on Gamstop UK
Signing up at UK poker sites and getting up and running in their poker rooms doesn’t have to be hard.
Just carry out these three simple steps, using our top pick Freshbet as an example, and you’ll be on your way to claiming your spot at the best poker sites not on Gamstop.
Step 1: Choose Your Poker Site
Navigate to our recommended list of non-Gamstop poker sites
We suggest Freshbet for its exceptional poker games
But feel free to sign up for several poker sites
Step 2: Start the Registration Process
Go to the
Click the green "Join" button at the top-right corner
Fill out required fields
Choose your preferred currency
Create a unique username and password
Step 3: Verify Your Account
Check your email for a verification link from Freshbet
If not there, check your spam folder
Click the link to activate your account
Step 4: Add Funds to Your Account
Navigate to the cashier section
Select a payment method
Follow prompts to complete the transaction
Step 5: Start Playing
Head to the poker section
Choose a poker room or game
Click "Join" to start your poker experience
Best Poker Sites Not on Gamstop – Tips & Tricks
Try Out Poker Tournaments
If you play poker a lot, a good idea to try it out would be poker tournaments. Here, you’ll be playing against other poker players, and you’ll have some strong opportunities to win the big bucks if you’re particularly good at what you do.
Learn the Differences Between the Rules
There are a handful of different poker games out there, such as Caribbean Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em, so be sure to look up the differences between the rules if you’re new to playing poker games.
Set Betting Limits at Any Non-Gamstop Poker Site
Just because we’ve managed to get around Gamstop with these awesome UK poker sites not on Gamstop, it doesn’t mean that we should neglect responsible gambling. Always set a limit to how much you want to spend in any poker session.
Check Reviews of New Non-Gamstop Poker Websites
We’ve certified all of our top 10 online non Gamstop poker sites, but if you see something new that you want to try out, make sure to read the reviews before you get started. Sadly, not all non Gamstop poker sites can be as good as our top picks!
Learn Some Online Poker Tactics
Poker is a game that can require a lot of skill, so do some practice and read up on some common tactics like pot odds or bluffing to give yourself the best shot of winning some cash before you get started as a newcomer.
Read the Terms and Conditions for All Bonuses
Online poker bonuses are great news a lot of the time but only if the terms and conditions are fair, so be sure to keep an eye out for the wagering requirements, game restrictions, time limits etc.
So, What Are the Best UK Poker Sites Not on GamStop?
We’re pretty smitten with Freshbet here but we acknowledge that it’s not going to be the best pick for everyone.
We all have different priorities when it comes to playing poker online, after all.
No matter which one you pick, be sure to scope out safer gambling tools when you first sign up. Then, all there is left to do is have fun!
