Our number two pick isn’t just one of the best poker sites not on Gamstop. It’s one of the best non Gamstop casinos in the world.

Best Poker Game: Poker Ways

Probably the best poker game overall at MyStake is the fantastic Poker Ways by Amatic.

This beautiful, retro poker game will take you back to the early days of video poker in fine style, and it pays out with a great RTP as well.

Other Poker Games and More: 4.9/5

Poker Ways is great, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to all the other casino games at MyStake. The total number of games here is over 6600, a pretty staggering figure to say the least.

Of these, there’s a great selection of poker games. You’ll be able to play 60+ video poker games which, again, is an enormous figure (especially when you consider that most other online casinos only have two or three at most).

If you like your casino poker live, you can play Single Poker by XPG which is another really good option and an exciting way to play poker online.

XPG is a great provider but it’s only one name in a long list of awesome casino software developers bringing the games to MyStake. You’ll also find games from NetEnt, Habanero, Play ‘n GO and many, many more, so you can be rest assured that there are some big hits here.

Last but not least, MyStake is also one of the best bingo sites not on GamStop .

Banking and App: 4.8/5

MyStake has just about all bases covered with its choice of banking options. Customers can choose to bet with lots of eWallets like Neteller, Skrill, and ecoPayz. There’s also Visa, Mastercard, MiFinity, PaySafeCard, Bitcoin, and others.

Actually placing the deposit is a pretty satisfying experience thanks to some great software design. Using MyStake on a screen of any size is a real treat. We love the minimal, dark theme and the handy menu across the top of the page.

If you do have any issues, you can enjoy 24/7 live chat support or the Discord chat that’s open to all players, but there is no option to speak to the support team over the phone.

Poker Bonuses: 4.8/5

New players at MyStake can choose either a 150% matched deposit of up to €200 or a 100% matched deposit up to €1000 if you want to spend a little more to get a little more.

The wagering requirements for this bonus are 30x, which is on the low side and should make it easier to withdraw your winnings.

You’ll also find a lot of ongoing bonuses for all players such as 150 free spins every week, tournaments with the chance to win cash and reload bonuses – an opportunity not offered by a lot of poker sites.

Overall Score: 4.65/5

With near perfect scores, there’s no denying that MyStake is at the top of the game of non Gamstop poker sites right now. It gets just about everything right and it’s one of the best online casinos going, poker or not.

Top Poker UK Sites Not on Gamstop - Our Ranking Criteria

Licensing and Safety

When it comes to online poker sites, safety is the most important to us. We look into the licensing details and security measures of non Gamstop poker websites. Our focus is on those platforms that follow regulations, ensuring fair play and the protection of your personal and financial data.

Poker Games and Tournaments

Our quest for the best involves a thorough examination of the poker games and tournaments available. We value diversity in game types and tournament formats, ensuring that a rich selection suits various playing styles and preferences.

Poker Bonuses

Bonuses can significantly improve your online poker sites experience. We look into the variety and value of bonuses offered by non Gamstop online poker rooms, including welcome bonuses, loyalty rewards, and special promotions, ensuring they add real value to your gameplay.

UK-Friendly Banking Options

We assess the range and efficiency of banking options offered by online poker sites, prioritizing those that offer UK-friendly payment methods. This includes evaluating the speed of deposits and withdrawals, as well as the presence of any transaction fees.

Betting Limits and Rake Policies

Understanding the financial aspects of poker sites is key. We evaluate the betting limits and rake policies to ensure they cater to both high rollers and casual players. A balanced approach in this regard shows a site’s commitment to ensuring a wide audience gets access.

Player Traffic

The volume and quality of player traffic are indicators of the popularity and reliability of non Gamstop online poker rooms. We analyze player traffic to understand the activity of the poker community on each platform, which can affect the availability of games and the level of competition.

Mobile Compatibility

We test mobile platforms for usability, game availability, and overall performance to ensure you can enjoy a smooth poker sites experience on the go.

What is Gamstop?

Gamstop is a free service in the UK designed to help people control their online gambling activities. It allows users to self-exclude from participating UK gambling sites for a chosen period.

Once you register with Gamstop, you cannot access any of the participating sites until your self-exclusion period ends. This service is a part of responsible gambling initiatives to support people who want to take a break or stop gambling online.

Why Is Freshbet the Best Poker Site Not on Gamstop UK?

What exactly is it about Freshbet that makes it the best among poker sites?



Well, these are some of the biggest factors:



Diverse Poker Selection: Freshbet offers over 60 unique poker games, including classic and niche variations, along with live dealer poker, ensuring that all poker players find something that suits their taste.

Generous Bonuses and Promotions: With a welcome offer of up to €1,500, plus the option of a special bonus for crypto deposits, Freshbet stands out for its rewarding bonus structure. Additionally, it offers a 10% cashback on deposits and various sports bonuses.

User-Friendly Interface: The website's simple and intuitive design ensures easy navigation, allowing players to quickly find and enjoy their preferred games.

Varied Banking Options: Freshbet accommodates all players with its wide range of banking methods, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as traditional options like credit/debit cards and bank transfers.

Benefits of Poker not on Gamstop

Being able to play poker not on Gamstop is a wonderful thing. Here are some of the most exciting things about it:



✅ Deposit bonuses: Online poker players will find all kinds of chances to get matched deposits, free chips and more to play poker. This could be a welcome bonus or an ongoing bonus for all customers on a site. They’re simply much higher at non Gamstop poker sites.

✅ Live or video poker: We love being able to choose from live or video games when playing online poker. It’s nice to be able to switch it up from time to time.

✅ Mobile gameplay: All of our top picks have pretty good mobile sites that you can use to play most of their poker rooms. This isn’t always the case in the online casino world, but it’s a great thing to have in order to take our favourite poker rooms on the go.

✅ Variety of themes: Online poker games come in all kinds of different themes and rules. If you like to keep your poker traditional then that option is nearly always there, but we’re partial to some themed poker rooms from time to time.

Drawbacks of Poker not on Gamstop

While non Gamstop poker sites offer many advantages, there are a few minor drawbacks to be aware of. These aren't deal-breakers, but it's good to stay informed.



❌ Limited Self-Exclusion Tools : Poker sites not on Gamstop may not offer the same level of self-exclusion tools as other UK platforms. This means if you're looking to take a break from gambling, you might need to manually request it from each site, rather than having a universal option like GamStop.

❌ Slightly Different Payment Options: Some non GamStop poker sites might have a different range of payment options compared to some UK poker sites. This could mean a need to adapt to new payment methods, but it usually doesn't pose a significant inconvenience for most players.

Other Games Available at Online Poker Sites Not on Gamstop

If you're looking for a change of pace from online poker sites not on Gamstop, there are several other fun and easy-to-play online gambling options. Here's a quick look at some popular alternatives:

Bingo

Bingo is a classic game that's easy to pick up. Online bingo rooms offer a variety of formats and styles, with games running frequently. It's a great social game, often featuring chat rooms to interact with other players.

Slots

Online slots are widely available and come in countless themes and styles. They require no skill or strategy, making them a relaxing choice. With different bet sizes and jackpots, slots can be both entertaining and potentially rewarding.

Lotto

Online lotteries allow you to participate in draw games from the comfort of your home. They're straightforward – just pick your numbers and wait for the draw. It’s a low-effort way to potentially win big prizes.

Scratchcards

If you want to play poker, you’ll need certain skills and knowledge. The opposite is true for scratchcards. These simple games mimic the physical scratch-off cards, offering instant wins and simple gameplay. They come in various themes and often include exciting graphics and sound effects.

Slingo

Slingo combines elements of slots and bingo. It's a fast-paced game where you spin a set of reels to match numbers on a bingo card. Slingo games often include bonus features, adding an extra layer of fun.

Best UK Online Poker Sites Not on Gamstop – FAQ

What’s the Role of the UK Gambling Commission at Non Gamstop Poker Sites?

The United Kingdom Gambling Commission is responsible for holding the online gambling industry to account by regulating many online gambling sites in the UK, regardless of whether they’re on Gamstop or not.

This regulation comes in the form of making sure the games are fair, protecting users’ personal information and being open to complaints from players.

What Poker Sites are Not on Gamstop?

Freshbet, Gxmble, and Palm.Casino are some of the best poker sites not on Gamstop. You can easily sign up and start playing poker without any issues.

Are Non Gamstop Poker Sites Safe?

It’s reasonable to wonder whether non Gamstop poker sites are legit but we can assure you that the vast majority of them are, especially the top picks we’ve pulled out today. All are licensed by legitimate gambling bodies and are audited by third parties for fairness.

Is it Better to Play Live Dealer Poker or Video Poker?

In terms of payouts, there’s no distinguishable difference between playing poker with a live dealer or playing it solo in the form of video poker. It’s more down to the individual games themselves.

Do Poker Sites Without Gamstop Accept PayPal?

Poker sites not on Gamstop usually don’t accept PayPal payments. Still, you can use many other trusted payment methods such as debit cards, bank transfers, or even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

List of Poker Sites Not on GamStop – Quick Comparison

Ready to play poker? To help you make a final decision, here’s a quick look back at our top five poker sites not on Gamstop with a particular view of their welcome bonuses.



Freshbet : We’re obsessed with the variety of poker titles here. But before you get into the action, be sure to grab the 100% matched deposit bonus going up to €1,500.

Gxmble: It’s games galore at Gxmble and you can try many of them out for yourself with a welcome bonus package of up to €2500. There are super low wagering requirements for this bonus too.



Palm.Casino: This non GamStop site impressed us with a live dealer poker room and a whopping €10,000 in welcome bonuses. Don't miss out on the weekly promotions like 'Monday Reload' and 'Finally Friday,' offering up to €1,000 and €1,500 in matching funds, respectively.

How to Sign Up and Play Poker Not on Gamstop UK

Signing up at UK poker sites and getting up and running in their poker rooms doesn’t have to be hard.

Just carry out these three simple steps, using our top pick Freshbet as an example, and you’ll be on your way to claiming your spot at the best poker sites not on Gamstop.

Step 1: Choose Your Poker Site

Navigate to our recommended list of non-Gamstop poker sites

We suggest Freshbet for its exceptional poker games

But feel free to sign up for several poker sites

Step 2: Start the Registration Process

Go to the Freshbet website

Click the green "Join" button at the top-right corner

Fill out required fields

Choose your preferred currency

Create a unique username and password

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Check your email for a verification link from Freshbet

If not there, check your spam folder

Click the link to activate your account

Step 4: Add Funds to Your Account

Navigate to the cashier section

Select a payment method

Follow prompts to complete the transaction

Step 5: Start Playing

Head to the poker section

Choose a poker room or game

Click "Join" to start your poker experience

Best Poker Sites Not on Gamstop – Tips & Tricks

Try Out Poker Tournaments

If you play poker a lot, a good idea to try it out would be poker tournaments. Here, you’ll be playing against other poker players, and you’ll have some strong opportunities to win the big bucks if you’re particularly good at what you do.

Learn the Differences Between the Rules

There are a handful of different poker games out there, such as Caribbean Stud Poker and Texas Hold’em, so be sure to look up the differences between the rules if you’re new to playing poker games.

Set Betting Limits at Any Non-Gamstop Poker Site

Just because we’ve managed to get around Gamstop with these awesome UK poker sites not on Gamstop, it doesn’t mean that we should neglect responsible gambling. Always set a limit to how much you want to spend in any poker session.

Check Reviews of New Non-Gamstop Poker Websites

We’ve certified all of our top 10 online non Gamstop poker sites, but if you see something new that you want to try out, make sure to read the reviews before you get started. Sadly, not all non Gamstop poker sites can be as good as our top picks!

Learn Some Online Poker Tactics

Poker is a game that can require a lot of skill, so do some practice and read up on some common tactics like pot odds or bluffing to give yourself the best shot of winning some cash before you get started as a newcomer.

Read the Terms and Conditions for All Bonuses

Online poker bonuses are great news a lot of the time but only if the terms and conditions are fair, so be sure to keep an eye out for the wagering requirements, game restrictions, time limits etc.

So, What Are the Best UK Poker Sites Not on GamStop?

We’re pretty smitten with Freshbet here but we acknowledge that it’s not going to be the best pick for everyone.

We all have different priorities when it comes to playing poker online, after all.



No matter which one you pick, be sure to scope out safer gambling tools when you first sign up. Then, all there is left to do is have fun!





