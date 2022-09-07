PhenQ Review – Thinking Of Ordering PhenQ? Read This First

Ever since I was a teenager, I had a lot of problems with my weight.

My parents had gone through a very rough divorce when I was 11, and that lead to a very depressive stage in my life.

I soon developed an eating disorder, and by the time I was 16, I weighed almost over a 100 pounds.

Needless to say, I was mocked for my weight no matter where I went. My clothes needed to be custom made, and buying a pretty skirt or an attractive sun-dress from the retail store was out of the question.

Regular exercise was not an option for me as well. As I lived with my father, he being a real-estate agent meant that we always had to be on the move.

Only when I joined work at an ad agency did I learn about this amazing product called PhenQ from my colleagues.

And my life has completely changed since then.

Hey! This is Mia and I’m about to tell you my experiences with this product.

What Exactly is PhenQ?

When it comes to modern-day fitness regimes, PhenQ has been taking over the current weight-loss market by storm. In 2017, it was voted by many fitness magazines as one of the best dietary supplements that helped reduce weight in a matter of months.

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it?

Well, I thought it was a scam too as well, but that was before I tried it out for myself and read up on how it works on my body to reduce the fat.

Simply put, it boosts the energy levels of my body by improving my metabolic rate and thereby reducing lipid production and burning up excess fat. This supplement made my body do my work for me.

So How did It Influence my Body?

The PhenQ supplement primarily works in 5 different ways:

1. Lipid Control.

A-Lacys Reset is a patented formula that is found in this product, which contains certain antioxidants like alpha-lipoic acid and cysteine (also found in fruit). These two elements have ‘thermogenic properties’ that speeds up my body's metabolic rate significantly, and in turn, help control the amount of lipid that my body creates and cause the excess fat to get used up.

2. Appetite Control.

Suppressing my lust for food was something which was impossible to achieve. No matter how much I restrained myself, every time I would get sad, my eating disorder would kick in, and the next thing I knew, I went through a KFC bucket all by myself.

PhenQ helped me control these urges. It reduced my appetite by a considerable amount and allowed me to cut down on my calories by fixing my diet.

3. Energy Production.

A lot of the standard supplements tend to make the users feel very lethargic after just a few days of use. It’s because the loss in appetite leads to lower calorie intake and hence a significant drop in the energy levels.

But surprisingly, this is not the case with PhenQ. As it contains ‘chromium picolinate’ and caffeine, instead of allowing a dip, it increases the overall energy. It even uses the excess fat as a fuel source as well.

4. Restricts Accumulation of Fat.

The PhenQ pills claim that they can directly interfere with the accumulation of fat in the body, by being directly able to influence the fat cells.

5. Boosts Self Confidence and Improves Positivity.

A lot of studies have shown that a loss of appetite and excessive burning of unwanted fat can create noticeable shifts in a person’s mood. They will tend to get more irritable and nervous with a negative approach towards life.

But unlike most of its competition, PhenQ does just the opposite by filling up the user with tons of positive energy. Not only did it help elevate my mood made and made me feel warm and energetic but inspired me to stay fit as well.

PhenQ Dosage.

For those of you who are concerned about dosage, let me just assure you that unlike other supplements you don’t have to maintain a particular chart for it nor compromise on your daily routines.

Just pop in one pill for breakfast and another for lunch, and you are all set. But do make sure that you don’t take one after 3 P.M, as the caffeine in it can affect your sleep patterns.

Similarly for the same reasons, when you’re on this supplement, try and avoid ingesting caffeinated drinks like coffee or other energy drinks like red bull..etc

Some Known Side Effects.

The majority of the side effects that this supplement creates is primarily felt in the initial weeks when you’re still getting used to the product. Although it’s made from natural extracts, side-effects such as ‘nausea, headache, dizziness, digestive issues, anxiety, and insomnia,’ may occur.

But most of these effects stem out of an allergic reaction towards one of the ingredients present in it, and goes away after just a month of use. For me, it was primarily nausea and morning headaches, and once my body got used to the pills, I was back in shape in no time.

However, I would recommend that you first seek medical advice before starting this supplement.

What about the PhenQ disappoints?

The PhenQ is quite expensive. For just a bottle that contains 60 tablets, the price is pretty high and can be out of reach for a lot of customers.

So, if you’re planning to use it for a significant period of time, its bound to drill a hole through your savings. But, when you compare the price to the results, a part of me can’t help but feel that it is worth the expense.

Additionally, the pill is a no-go for pregnant women, mothers who are still breastfeeding and individuals who are under prescribed medication or below the age of 18.

Final Thoughts

I honestly won’t be exaggerating if I said that PhenQ was a godsend for me. With just a few months of use, it was able to turn my life around completely, and now I am able to walk around with a lot of self-confidence and positive energy. I feel a lot healthier, and my love life has never been better.

Hope you enjoyed my guide today. Till next time!

