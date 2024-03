The essence of Teen Patti lies in the betting rounds, where players can "call" (match the current bet), "raise" (increase the bet), or "fold" (exit the game), based on the strength of their hand or their strategy. The game continues until all but one player folds, or a showdown occurs if two or more players remain after the final betting round. The player with the best card combination, adhering to rankings similar to poker, wins the pot. Teen Patti's simplicity, combined with the need for strategy and bluffing, makes it a compelling game for many.