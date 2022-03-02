Nidhi Kurda Khurana: The Splendid Stylist Who Recently Attended Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur’s Wedding

An eminent stylist, Nidhi Kurda Khurana, was recently seen attending the gorgeous Himachal wedding of actors Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur. Her pictures from the wedding went viral and people showered their love and blessing on her pictures with the couple. The love and warmth in the atmosphere could be virtually felt through the pictures shared by the stylist on her social media handle. Nidhi was seen truly enjoying the wedding and being the cheerful barati for Vikrant Massey. The wedding took place at Thakur’s grandparents’ house.

Talking about Nidhi’s profession, styling is one such anachronistic study that transcends a layman’s range of understanding. A stylist coordinates all aspects of a person's visual aesthetic to make them look as presentable and as enchanting as possible. They work in a wide gamut of industries such as the film industry, the fashion industry, and so on. Their work is to tell a person’s story through their choice of clothes. They look for a relationship between fashion and storytelling.

Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana was inclined towards aestheticism from a nascent stage of life and has now emerged as an illustrious stylist. A real talent in the field, she has been in this practice for over 10 years now and has thus, gained an air of authority in this domain. She has worked with notable personalities such as Late Sidharth Shukla, Shiny Doshi, Rashami Desai, Tina Dutta, Mouni Roy, Vinny Arora, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sourabh Raj Jain, Adda Khan, and so forth. In addition to this, she has also been an indispensable part of august projects, for instance, ‘Uttran’, ‘Dil Se Dil’, Tak, and so on. Her enigmatic presence always enlivened the ambiance of the set.

Stylist Nidhi Kurda Khurana (@nidhikurda) has an expansive list of clients ranging from the general public to celebrities. She has a plethora of accolades to her name as well. Thus, establishing her credibility and authority in the field. Not only does she provide accurate solutions to the style-related problems of her clients but also helps them overcome predicaments and venture into newer comfort zones in the context of fashion.

