Neelkanth IVF Kota Facility gets a revamp to provide the best end-to-end IVF services

The Kota centre of this Rajasthan based fertility hospital is equipped with cutting-edge Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

Parenthood is a spiritual experience, and when you are unable to have a child for various reasons, its significance is amplified. This includes infertility as a result of a declining quality of life, a pressured lifestyle due to a demanding job life, and an increased smoking habit, among other things. Despondency sets in after knocking on several doors in order to have a child of their own, and this emphasises the importance of choosing the right fertility centre.

Neelkanth IVF is one such facility that began in 2003 by Dr. Simi Sood (Director, Sr. Consultant Reproductive Medicine & Fertility Specialist) with the goal of bringing IVF to the doorsteps of South Rajasthan and has since delivered smiles to thousands of infertile couples under the motto "Realizing the dream of motherhood."

Neelkanth IVF, which began as a small clinic in Udaipur, has scaled to new heights with centres in Jaipur and Kota. The centres have integrated a state-of-the-art closed working Modular Lab with highly advanced technology and equipment to provide fertility solutions such as Primo Vision- Time Lapse Embryo Monitoring System, ICSI with IMSI for best sperm selection, Oocyte Spindle View (OSV), Laser Assisted Hatching, Advanced Sperm & Embryo freezing, Surgical Sperm Revival (TESA, PESA, M-TESE).

“We started the assisted reproductive centre to spread awareness about infertility, fertility preservation and various scientific treatment options which would lead to patient-driven quality health care services in Rajasthan,” says Dr. Ashish Sood. Scientific Director, Neelkanth IVF. “In our 19-year journey, the team at Neelkanth IVF has put smiles on the faces of countless couples. We've progressed to the point where we now have the best success rates in the field of assisted reproduction.” he adds.

Newer amenities have been added to the Neelkanth IVF Kota centre

IVF is a godsend for both men and women who are unable to become parents due to a variety of factors. IVF is a safe and efficient method of treating infertility. The Neelkanth IVF Kota centre was established in 2019 with the goal of bringing IVF to Rajasthan's Hadoti district. Because the procedure is time intensive, Neelkanth IVF Kota Centre came into existence to give this world-class technology at an affordable price that is close to home.

Neelkanth IVF Kota facility has recently been upgraded to a state-of-the-art IVF centre that offers cutting-edge technology and treatment solutions in the field of assisted reproduction. From IVF conception until birth, the updated version can assist you. They monitor the beautiful pregnancies of patients who have had fertility therapy such as IUI or IVF at this centre. It includes the maternal and foetal care and boosts the “carry-home baby rate”, which is the final barometer of success.

“Neelkanth IVF has been working tirelessly to deliver maximum results at lowest cost possible, close to home, while still providing the greatest medical care to the larger masses." Dr. Simi Sood agrees.” “We are attempting to reduce treatment costs by depending on large-scale adoption of innovative technology and set procedures in order to make fertility treatment accessible for people from all walks of life, particularly in smaller cities where resources and awareness are limited.” Dr. Simi concludes.

Infertility treatment and childlessness is no longer a taboo. Come and fulfil your desire to become a parent. Visit the Neelkanth IVF Kota centre today. For more information, click here

For more information, Visit : https://neelkanthivfcentre.com/