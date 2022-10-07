Monisha Mehta Shines As An Influencer, Encourages And Empowers Millions To Follow Their Passion

Do you ever wonder how amazing it would be to live the life of your dreams? Well, Monisha Mehta is a live example of that. She is a confident and independent woman. Here is her story of doing a job in the marketing and social media department at Jio to leaving the corporate job and pursuing her passion full-time.

She completed her Bachelor in Mass Media from Wilson College and specialized in Advertising. Currently, she is pursuing a distance learning MBA in Marketing from NMIMS, along with content creation.

Monisha Mehta started her blog in November 2017. She was juggling managing time between her full-time 9-5 job and passion, and it was not fruitful in the early days. That’s when she decided to take the leap of faith and pursue her passion full-time. During the initial stages of her career as an influencer, She did her first photoshoot with the clothing store ‘Golmaal’ at Lokhandwala, Andheri. The brand was so happy with her work that they featured her on the billboard in front of their shop. That was the beginning of Monisha’s content creation journey, and there was no looking back since then.

The blog focuses on sharing fashion styles, product reviews, healthy lifestyle, and travel experiences. Through her beautiful and aesthetically appealing Instagram page, you can see the beautiful places that she has travelled to, tips on posing ideas, lifestyle brands that she recommends, and much more. She has travelled and explored Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Ratnagiri, and also toured Dubai. Her love for travelling reflects in every piece of travel content that she creates, giving her followers something to look forward to each time. Her travel reels and images will give you major travel goals. She is the epitome of fashion flair and travel stories.

She has worked with more than 250 leading fashion, travel, and lifestyle brands across the globe. She has worked with brands like Samsung, Colgate, Mahindra & Mahindra, Radisson Blu, IBIS, Maharashtra Tourism, Dyson, Nestle, Charles & Keith, and many more. She believes in making content that is fun, quirky, and relatable to her audience. Her goal is to make people’s lives better and help them out in any way possible.

Monisha Mehta believed in herself and emerged as a source of inspiration to millions! She is doing wonders! We hope she continues to shine bright and inspire millions.