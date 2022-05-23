Meet Youngest Influencer From UAE, Zayn Shah Winning Hearts Through His Social Contribution

Many people are blessed with loads of talent and as they start growing up, they can fulfill their dreams at a very young age. But no matter how talented you are, still you have to do hard work to gain success. One such young talented lad who is winning hearts across UAE and around the Globe is Zayn Shah. Being the youngest influencer and content creator he makes mind-boggling content for his followers to get entertained and educate from the same.

At the age of 22, Zayn has contributed along with the Dubai Police in distributing consecutive Food Drives to the people on the Main Streets of Deira, Al Qusais, and many more. Believing in supporting the needy, he has contributed to several human causes over the years.

Talking about his contributions and content creation, Zayn Shah stated, “I started my content creation journey as a hobby and I used to love making Tik Toks. When people started appreciating my work, I thought why not turn my hobby into my job. And, that's when I started making content that would motivate people. Today, when I see myself, I take it as my responsibility to entertain people, it’s about making someone laugh, adore, and happy!”

He further added, “I just don’t want to bring happiness to people’s faces just by producing content. Being 22, I try to help people to the best of my abilities and for that, I work hard so that I can earn big and contribute towards something good. And, over the years in association with Dubai Police, I have been feeding hundreds of people living on the Main Streets. Helping others make me feel happy and alive from the inside. I always pray to god that, I earn big and help as many people as I can.”

With so much talent in his bag, he is creating a niche for himself in the industry. This young boy has a charismatic personality and heart melting smile. Well, won’t you want such a cool profile to be seen on your feed?



